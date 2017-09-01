AP

‘I don’t know where all this talk comes from’ — Flames GM addresses Jagr, Iginla rumors

By Cam TuckerSep 1, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT
One of the more fascinating topics of discussion this summer has been the immediate future of future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr.

He’s 45 years old. Despite his age, he has still been productive. He remains incredibly popular with hockey fans. He’s still without a contract.

There has been plenty of talk and speculation that perhaps he’d be a fit with the Calgary Flames, and that they may have interest in Jagr.

With another key addition on the blue line earlier in the off-season, the Flames appear to be on the rise in the Western Conference and in need of another right winger. Add former Flames captain Jarome Iginla to recent rumors, too.

In an interview with Eric Francis of Postmedia, Flames general manager Brad Treliving addressed the Iginla-Jagr talk, initially downplaying it as rumor. But, based on his comments, he didn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of Calgary adding another player for training camp this month.

From the Calgary Herald:

“I don’t know where all this talk comes from — we certainly never made a statement saying we’re looking at so-and-so,” said Treliving, addressing the summertime street talk for the first time.

“Both are Hall of Famers. Nobody has done more as a player in Calgary than Jarome Iginla. You can’t help but respect them. But this notion we’ve been in contract talks with them is rumour and I’m not going to comment on them.”

“Are we going to go to camp with the group we have? Good chance. Are we poking around at a few things and could there be additions before camp? Yes.

“Is that a guarantee? No.

“I wouldn’t say there’s anything significant on the horizon, but we look at everything every day.”

Right now, however, the priority is to get restricted free agent forward Sam Bennett under contract. The Flames currently have about $7.16 million in cap space to work with, according to CapFriendly.

Last season, Bennett’s overall production dipped to 13 goals and 26 points in 81 games after he scored 18 goals and 36 points in 77 games during his first full NHL campaign.

McAvoy ready to make an impact for Bruins

By Adam GretzSep 1, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
Prized Boston Bruins prospect Charlie McAvoy made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins last postseason out of necessity. The team was dealing with a rash of injuries on the blue line, and McAvoy, the team’s first-round pick in 2016, just happened to be the next man up. At just 19 years of age and with only minimal pro hockey experience on his resume McAvoy found himself playing playing more than 26 minutes per night in the Stanley Cup Playoffs alongside a future Hall of Famer in Zdeno Chara.

Even though the Bruins’ season came to an end in that first-round matchup against the Ottawa Senators, McAvoy showed them a promising glimpse of their future on defense.

Now he is ready for a full-time role with the team this upcoming season.

He spoke to the Bruins’ website this week about that first NHL experience and what he can learn from that when it comes to making the Bruins’ opening night roster this season.

From Eric Russo of the Bruins website.

“I think that the experience I had last year was an unbelievable opportunity,” said McAvoy, who joined 13 of his teammates for a captain’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday morning.

“That experience was so valuable for myself to get familiar with the organization and the team itself, and I can use that now heading in for the full year, the rookie camp, opening the season, all of those things.

“I’m excited to have a full year and I can definitely use all of those experiences that I had to make sure I’m ready to go.”

McAvoy’s developmemt has to be exciting for the Bruins because their defense, the team’s greatest strength just a few years ago, has taken some significant steps backwards in recent seasons due to trades (Johnny Boychuk and Dougie Hamilton) and age (Chara getting older, Dennis Seidenberg moving on).

But there is hope on the horizon with some of the young talent that has been assembled on the back end.

Torey Krug has developed into one of the most productive offensive defensemen in the league, while Brandon Carlo had a really promising rookie season, appearing in every game and playing at a high level for a 20-year-old.

Now McAvoy is ready to join the picture and give the Bruins another young and potential impact player.

The Bruins have a lot of talent up front with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci and David Pastrnak (once they get him signed) leading the way, and now they have a pretty strong group of young, offensive minded defensemen that can get the puck to them and help create chances.

Report: Ryan Malone has sights set on Olympics

By Adam GretzSep 1, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT
One of the more surprising announcements this summer came on Thursday when it it was revealed that Ryan Malone was getting a professional tryout with the Minnesota Wild. Surprising because Malone has not played in the NHL since the 2014-15 season, and even then only appeared in six games for the New York Rangers, recording zero points and only six shots on goal.

But he is taking one more shot and it seems that his goal isn’t necessarily to make the NHL.

According to Michael Russo of the Star-Tribune, Malone is hoping to at least show the Wild enough to earn himself an AHL contract with the Iowa Wild.

If he is able to do that and signs an AHL contract, as opposed to an NHL contract, that would make him eligible to play in the 2018 Olympics for Team USA, something that he has — according to Russo’s report — recently discussed with Team USA officials.

Malone, who will turn 38 this season, has played in 647 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Rangers. In those games he has 179 goals and 191 assists, including six 20-goal seasons.

He also has Olympic experience playing for the United States at the 2010 games. He scored three goals and added two assists for the team that took home Silver. An AHL contract and a chance to make the Olympic team seems like a reasonable goal for Malone at this point in his career. Given his age, how long he has been away from the NHL and how ineffective he was the last time we saw him, plus the fact the Wild have a pretty deep roster, it would seem to be a real long shot to anticipate him showing enough to earn a spot with the NHL team.

Connor Brown looking to add more offense for Maple Leafs

By Adam GretzSep 1, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT
The 2016-17 Toronto Maple Leafs had an embarrassment of riches when it came to rookie talent, with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Connor Brown all having breakthrough years. Together that quartet combined to score 101 of the team’s 250 goals.

Most of the headlines went to Matthews, Nylander and Marner, and for good reason. They are the foundation of the franchise and the players that are going to be All-Star level producers for the next decade.

But don’t overlook the fact that Brown also potted 20 goals during the season and has the look of an outstanding complementary piece to go with the trio of superstars.

This past week he signed a three-year contract extension with the team that looks like it will be a pretty solid bargain if he can come close to repeating that production.

But Brown doesn’t seem content with just repeating it. He wants to build on it.

Here is he talking about his expectations for this season, via TSN’s Kristen Shilton.

“I want to continue to be relied upon defensively and play structurally like I have throughout my pro career, try to be conscious of that, but I think I have more to give on the offensive side, especially out of the gate. Out of the gate I was a little slow last year, so hopefully I’ll have a good start.”

Brown did have a slow start out of the gate this past season, scoring just four goals — with only five assists — in his first 31 games before coming on strong in the second half with 16 goals and 11 assists in his final 49 games. Brown is an intriguing player because he has produced big numbers at every level he has played at prior to reaching the NHL, so it seems reasonable to assume he might have even more to give at this level.

The Maple Leafs took a huge step forward in their rebuild this past season by qualifying for the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years and gave the Presidents’ Trophy winning Washington Capitals a pretty good run. With another year of experience and development under the belts, plus the addition of Patrick Marleau in free agency, they might be ready to take an even bigger jump this season.

Roger Federer has words of wisdom for Nico Hischier

By Joey AlfieriSep 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
The hockey and tennis worlds don’t overlap very often, so when they do, we have to take notice.

After his five-set victory over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny at the US Open on Thursday, Roger Federer was asked about Devils first overall pick Nico Hischier, who, like Federer, is also from Switzerland.

Here’s the full quote via Jeff Eisenband (h/t to NJ.com):

“I mean, look, we’re happy in Switzerland that we have such a great hockey player in the starting blocks who is hopefully going to be a great, great player. Hope he stays healthy. I’m only hearing great things about him. He’s a good guy. Unbelievably talented. People predict a great future ahead of him.

“I had the same. It’s always easy to predict. But he’s the guy who has to put in the work and be the guy who does it every single night on the ice. That’s the tough thing about it. It’s always easy for people to talk, predict you’re going to be world No. 1, best goal-scorer. Doesn’t matter. You have to put your head down and just work as hard as you possibly can, have a great entourage around you. If he has any questions, I’m always happy to help. I’m happy he can be around here in New York. Amazing place. Not far from Switzerland, to be honest. It’s a short flight for a tennis player. He can still go back sometimes. But I wish him all the very best. Haven’t met him yet. I hope to meet him someday.”

Even though there’s a huge age gap between them, the two athletes can still relate. Federer, now 36, broke onto the ATP Tour in 1998, when he was only a teenager. Hischier, 18, is attempting to become an impact player in his sport as a teenager, too.

There was plenty of hype surrounding Federer when he was a youngster. Not only was he able to manage the expectations, he shattered them, as he’s up to 19 career Grand Slam victories in his career.

Now, it’s up to the Devils prospect to show that he’s capable of living up to the hype of being a first overall draft pick.