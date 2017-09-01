Getty

Connor Brown looking to add more offense for Maple Leafs

By Adam GretzSep 1, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT
The 2016-17 Toronto Maple Leafs had an embarrassment of riches when it came to rookie talent, with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Connor Brown all having breakthrough years. Together that quartet combined to score 101 of the team’s 250 goals.

Most of the headlines went to Matthews, Nylander and Marner, and for good reason. They are the foundation of the franchise and the players that are going to be All-Star level producers for the next decade.

But don’t overlook the fact that Brown also potted 20 goals during the season and has the look of an outstanding complementary piece to go with the trio of superstars.

This past week he signed a three-year contract extension with the team that looks like it will be a pretty solid bargain if he can come close to repeating that production.

But Brown doesn’t seem content with just repeating it. He wants to build on it.

Here is he talking about his expectations for this season, via TSN’s Kristen Shilton.

“I want to continue to be relied upon defensively and play structurally like I have throughout my pro career, try to be conscious of that, but I think I have more to give on the offensive side, especially out of the gate. Out of the gate I was a little slow last year, so hopefully I’ll have a good start.”

Brown did have a slow start out of the gate this past season, scoring just four goals — with only five assists — in his first 31 games before coming on strong in the second half with 16 goals and 11 assists in his final 49 games. Brown is an intriguing player because he has produced big numbers at every level he has played at prior to reaching the NHL, so it seems reasonable to assume he might have even more to give at this level.

The Maple Leafs took a huge step forward in their rebuild this past season by qualifying for the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years and gave the Presidents’ Trophy winning Washington Capitals a pretty good run. With another year of experience and development under the belts, plus the addition of Patrick Marleau in free agency, they might be ready to take an even bigger jump this season.

Roger Federer has words of wisdom for Nico Hischier

By Joey AlfieriSep 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
The hockey and tennis worlds don’t overlap very often, so when they do, we have to take notice.

After his five-set victory over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny at the US Open on Thursday, Roger Federer was asked about Devils first overall pick Nico Hischier, who, like Federer, is also from Switzerland.

Here’s the full quote via Jeff Eisenband (h/t to NJ.com):

“I mean, look, we’re happy in Switzerland that we have such a great hockey player in the starting blocks who is hopefully going to be a great, great player. Hope he stays healthy. I’m only hearing great things about him. He’s a good guy. Unbelievably talented. People predict a great future ahead of him.

“I had the same. It’s always easy to predict. But he’s the guy who has to put in the work and be the guy who does it every single night on the ice. That’s the tough thing about it. It’s always easy for people to talk, predict you’re going to be world No. 1, best goal-scorer. Doesn’t matter. You have to put your head down and just work as hard as you possibly can, have a great entourage around you. If he has any questions, I’m always happy to help. I’m happy he can be around here in New York. Amazing place. Not far from Switzerland, to be honest. It’s a short flight for a tennis player. He can still go back sometimes. But I wish him all the very best. Haven’t met him yet. I hope to meet him someday.”

Even though there’s a huge age gap between them, the two athletes can still relate. Federer, now 36, broke onto the ATP Tour in 1998, when he was only a teenager. Hischier, 18, is attempting to become an impact player in his sport as a teenager, too.

There was plenty of hype surrounding Federer when he was a youngster. Not only was he able to manage the expectations, he shattered them, as he’s up to 19 career Grand Slam victories in his career.

Now, it’s up to the Devils prospect to show that he’s capable of living up to the hype of being a first overall draft pick.

Canadiens owner disappointed to see Markov leave organization

By Joey AlfieriSep 1, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT
Andrei Markov played his first game with the Montreal Canadiens back in 2000-01. Since then, he established himself as one of the more underrated defensemen in the NHL.

In 990 career games (all with Montreal), Markov accumulated 119 goals and 572 points. The veteran trails only Larry Robinson when it comes to points by a defenseman in the franchise’s history.

But this summer, Canadiens GM Marc Bergervin and Markov were unable to come to terms on a new contract. He became a free agent on July 1st, and after weeks of waiting it out, he decided to go back to Russia instead of playing for a different NHL team.

Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, who has witnessed a good chunk of Markov’s career first-hand, admits it was tough to watch him leave.

“Obviously, losing a player like Markov after playing his full career with the Montreal Canadiens, it’s disappointing to see because he really is a true Montreal Canadien at heart,” said Molson, per the Montreal Gazette. “But I think he made his decision and he’s moving on and we’re going to overcome that loss. But we’re grateful for everything he gave to us.”

The KHL season might be just four games old, but Markov has looked solid during his short time with AK Bars Kazan. He’s already picked up one goal and five assists in 2017-18. It appears as though the 38-year-old can still play at a high level.

Panthers add Harry Zolnierczyk to PTO mix

By James O'BrienAug 31, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT
The Florida Panthers already handed a PTO offer to Brandon Pirri, and now they’re doing the same with Harry Zolnierczyk.

With Radim Vrbata, Evgeni Dadonov, and Micheal Haley already added to the roster with full contracts this summer, the Panthers will have some work to do in integrating new players (and adjusting to the departure of guys like Jonathan Marchessault, Jussi Jokinen, and Reilly Smith).

Zolniercyzk – called Harry Z by anyone interested in brevity or typo avoidance – last suited up for the Nashville Predators. Harry Z played in 24 regular-season games and 11 playoff contests, averaging less than nine minutes of ice time per contest.

(As you can see, he had enough time for Matt Cullen to put him in a headlock during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, so there’s that.)

Report: Pastrnak’s agent to ask Bruins about eight-year deal on Friday

By James O'BrienAug 31, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT
The Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy caught up with Bruins exec Cam Neely and David Pastrnak‘s agent J.P. Barry, and there are some awfully interesting updates regarding the rising forward’s negotiations.

Most pressingly, Barry told Conroy that the two sides are set to speak again on Friday, and there will be an argument made from Pastrnak’s side for an eight-year deal.

Barry backed up reports that a six-year, $36 million contract (which included a $6M cap hit) wouldn’t be enough.

Somewhat refreshingly, Neely addressed one of the burning questions head on: how would Leon Draisaitl‘s eight-year deal with an $8.5M cap hit figure in?

“If it looks like an abundance of players and the market has shifted, then you should look at it, but if it’s one player that you’re hanging your hat on then I don’t know if that’s a market shift,” Neely said. “I don’t know if the market has really shifted as much as people think.”

Interestingly, Neely also noted that while there was some early talk about a shorter “bridge” contract for Pastrnak, there hasn’t been much dialog in that regard recently.

All things considered, it might not be easy to talk Pastrnak’s price down that far from the Draisaitl price point. The two players generated similar numbers in 2016-17, although perhaps there could be some argument that a center might be worth more than a winger.

Neely mentioned that the Bruins’ own spending wouldn’t factor in much, yet that could conceivably be a useful talking point.

After all, Draisaitl could point to Connor McDavid‘s $12.5M and say, “I might not be worth that, but I’m worth about two-thirds, right?”

The Bruins’ highest cap hit is David Krejci at $7.25M, with Tuukka Rask at $7M. Theoretically, Neely and/or GM Don Sweeney could ask Pastrnak how much more he’s really worth than, say, Patrice Bergeron or Brad Marchand.

The fact that Pastrnak is an RFA (with quite a few RFA years to burn) also gives the Bruins leverage, whether the Oilers took advantage of their own leverage with Draisaitl well enough or not.

At least Bergeron provides some optimism, as CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty notes.

It’s all pretty fascinating stuff, although one can understand Bruins fans getting a little uneasy as this all drags out.