Bergeron says he’ll be ready for Bruins camp following off-season surgery

With training camp quickly approaching, Patrice Bergeron has provided an optimistic outlook on his status, after the Selke Trophy winner underwent sports hernia surgery in the spring.

The Boston Bruins’ center had the operation in May after his team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs in the opening round.

“Still doing some rehab. I’ll be ready for camp,” said Bergeron, per NHL.com.

“I feel good. There’s still some restriction there that we have to work on, but overall, I feel pretty good. I feel good on the ice, I feel good in the gym. We still have to definitely do some treatments, but definitely I feel good and I know I’ll be ready for camp.”

So, overall, he’s feeling good.

That is … good news for the Bruins, who rely heavily on the 32-year-old Bergeron as an anchor at both ends of the ice and in numerous key situations, including faceoffs, where he cleaned up with a 60.1 winning percentage on draws.

True, Bergeron’s offensive numbers dipped last season, but he still contributed 21 goals and 53 points to help the Bruins qualify for the post-season.

The key takeaway though from the NHL.com report: With the surgery behind him, Bergeron is now pain-free for the first time since last fall, and that could perhaps help him to a quicker, more productive start out of the gate this season.

