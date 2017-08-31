Getty

James Neal keeps getting a raw deal

By James O'BrienAug 31, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Look, not many people are going to shed tears for a guy making $5 million per year, especially a player who’s been guilty of some dirty hits.

So, James Neal might not be the most sympathetic figure possible. It’s easier to feel bad for, say, Jonathan Marchessault, who’s under pressure to find true security and a consistent spot even after scoring 30 goals.

Neal, 29, has bounced around quite a bit for someone who’s been such a steady source of goals. Since 2008-09, his 238 goals rank as the 15th-most in the NHL, more than the likes of John Tavares, Max Pacioretty, Daniel Sedin, and Jamie Benn.

Neal’s first bit of career turbulence came when he was once teammates with Benn; the Dallas Stars sent Neal and Matt Niskanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Goligoski on Feb. 21, 2011.

However Neal felt about that move, he found outstanding chemistry on a line with Evgeni Malkin. He scored 89 goals and 184 points in 199 games with the Penguins, peaking with 40 goals and 81 points in 80 contests in 2011-12.

Malkin goosed those numbers, but he clearly benefited from Neal’s presence, winning a Hart Trophy and scoring title during that 2011-12 campaign.

As well as things often went from a stats perspective, the Penguins experienced some letdowns, and Neal was jettisoned in a trade with the Nashville Predators.

His comments to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review back in October 2014 were a real bummer.

“I mean, it wasn’t really in my hands,” Neal said. “I was a part of that team, and I never even got a call from the new coaches or the new general manager. The only time I got a call was when I had been traded.”

However Malkin felt about Neal being traded, he’s doing fine, what with the Penguins winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles since that trade. Neal ended up being productive for the Predators … though that opened the door for a twisting the knife moment: Patric Hornqvist, the featured player Pittsburgh received in that trade, scored the Cup-clinching goal against Nashville:

Sheesh.

If that wasn’t enough, the Predators (justifiably) chose to protect four defensemen in the expansion draft, and the Golden Knights couldn’t be dissuaded from selecting Neal.

So, to review: Neal has been traded twice and now selected in the expansion draft. Even with a modified no-trade clause, his run of having little control over his situation continued. He saw the team that traded him repeat as champions and now he leaves a well-built contender for an expansion team.

Oh yeah, and with only a year remaining on his contract, there’s pressure to earn his next one. What if playing for the Golden Knights hurts his numbers, and thus his market value? What if another trade happens and that doesn’t work out?

Those are all unfortunate possibilities for Neal, who should maybe change his nickname to “The Raw Deal.”

Some parting advice, then: Neal should hold out for an ironclad no-movement clause in his next … deal.

Under Pressure: Jonathan Marchessault

By Cam TuckerAug 31, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Score 30 goals in a season and people around the NHL quickly take notice.

With heightened expectations following a breakout 2016-17 campaign, Jonathan Marchessault will go into this season as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, having been one of the surprise players left unprotected for June’s expansion draft. He also has one year remaining on his bargain of a contract before he’s eligible for unrestricted free agency.

On a team beset by injuries to key players last season, the undrafted Marchessault — who also stands 5-foot-9 tall and 174 pounds — became a bright spot for the Florida Panthers, who entered the year with high expectations but fell short of the playoffs.

The Panthers made Marchessault available for the Golden Knights, who didn’t pass up the opportunity to land the scoring center. That Florida made him available in the first place was certainly a hit to his self esteem, Marchessault later admitted.

“I don’t know [why I wasn’t protected]. I was surprised also,” Marchessault said this summer, per Sportsnet.

“I tried to give everything I had last year. Everyone was asking me if I’m going to get protected or not. My answer was, ‘I gave everything I had. I have no regrets.”

With 30 goals and 51 points for Florida last season, the now 26-year-old Marchessault provided tremendous value, playing on a two-year contract with a salary and cap hit of only $750,000. Another productive season and he should be able to cash in with a sizable raise. Whether that’s with the Golden Knights or another team via the open market will be determined at a later point in time.

There are the obvious candidates for a Vegas ‘Under Pressure’ post: James Neal is among them. He has nine consecutive seasons in which he has scored at least 20 goals, reaching the 40-goal plateau once and scoring 31 in 2015-16. This Vegas roster will need a player like Neal to produce. He comes with a $5 million cap hit as he enters the final year of his contract before being eligible for unrestricted free agency. Marc-Andre Fleury, by virtue of being a goalie with three Stanley Cup rings and the likely starter for this historical season in Vegas, is another.

Marchessault right now doesn’t make nearly the same amount of money as those two players, though that could eventually change. With a 30-goal season, the surprise of being left unprotected in the expansion draft, and entering a contract year while playing in the league’s newest market, there is going to be added pressure on him to see if he can replicate — or at least come close to replicating — that same production.

“That’s my goal, I want to go there and improve every year,” Marchessault told NHL.com. “I just want to help my team win every night. Now it’s up to me to respond.”

‘Nobody hears from him’ — Ribeiro to retire following relapse, says agent

By Cam TuckerAug 31, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
7 Comments

Mike Ribeiro’s hockey career “is at an end” after he suffered a relapse, his agent and longtime friend Bob Perno has told Montreal media outlets.

The concern, however, shouldn’t be with his playing career but with his own personal health and well-being. In revealing interviews with La Presse and TSN 690 on Thursday, Perno went into detail about the depths of Ribeiro’s struggle with substance abuse, saying that he has been unable to contact his client.

“All I know, is that Mike hasn’t laced up the skates once since the end of the season,” Perno told La Presse (his quotes have been translated from French into English). “He doesn’t train anymore and he doesn’t go out on the ice anymore. He’s going to retire. There’s not one NHL team or a team in Europe that has reached out to me to ask about him. The way his career is going to end is really disappointing.

“No one knows what he’s up to these days. The problem, is that Mike doesn’t believe he’s sick. In his head, everything is fine. He left the rehab program offered by the NHL last winter. We’re really worried, but we can’t do anything. Every time my phone rings, I hope it’s him calling me.”

Ribeiro, now 37 years old, entered the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse and behavioral health program at the end of the 2013-14 season, according to Puck Daddy. His agent told TSN 690 that Ribeiro was clean for about two years, but that he suffered a relapse before Christmas.

“To answer your question, I don’t think he’s hit rock bottom,” Perno told the radio station. “We’re trying to get a hold of him in Nashville. We know he’s somewhere in Nashville. His family has seen him. His wife has seen him — briefly — and then he disappeared into the woodwork. We’re trying to get a hold of him. He doesn’t answer his phone. Nobody hears from him. I don’t think he’s hit rock bottom.”

Perno added that fellow agent Don Meehan and Dr. Brian Shaw of the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse program have also tried to contact Ribeiro.

Ribeiro split this past season between the Predators and AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. Nashville put him on waivers after Ribeiro requested a trade, and he was eventually assigned to the minors.

Perno believes that when Ribeiro made the trade request — following time spent as a healthy scratch, said the agent — it was “downhill from there.”

“This past year, Mike’s role was really diminished … and I think it affected him mentally — getting older, having trouble seeing what he was going to do once it was all over,” said Perno.

“His play suffered in consequence. His confidence, his play, and, personally, I think that just about at Christmas time or shortly there after, I think he was — whether he’ll admit it or not — I think he was a little depressive.”

Looking to make the leap: Vadim Shipachyov

By Cam TuckerAug 31, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Full disclosure: We realize this specific ‘Team of the Day’ post is typically reserved for much younger high-end prospects looking to land a full-time NHL roster spot for the upcoming season.

Vadim Shipachyov is not young. He is 30 years old. He already has an impressive résumé as a professional.

So, in a sense, we’re going off the board here.

But after scoring 26 goals and 76 points during 50 games with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL last season and spending his entire pro career in Russia, Shipachyov decided this spring to come over to North America and sign with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. His deal? Two years at $9 million.

He joins the Golden Knights as the organization’s first major free agent signing, having celebrated his 30th birthday in May and having never played an NHL game before. That said, his numbers in the KHL, particularly over the last two seasons with St. Petersburg, certainly stand out as he finished third in the league in points.

And, he plays in the middle, which is important to every team but especially one just getting off the ground and looking for offensive talent to help right away in order to be competitive while allowing their younger center prospects like Cody Class and Nick Suzuki time to develop.

“He brings skill and leadership to our organization — he wanted to be a Vegas Golden Knight, and we wanted him,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee told reporters earlier this spring. “He’s been highly productive. He’s been a very good player and continues to improve.

“He’s a skilled center iceman. They’re very, very, very hard to find.”

With his skill and years of experience as a professional, the transition into the Vegas lineup should work out. That’s not to suggest it will be easy right away. But one would expect he’ll be given every opportunity to excel in his new surroundings, perhaps playing alongside an accomplished scorer like Neal.

At the very least, he’ll be expected to take on a top-six role when the season begins.

“I don’t think it will take too long for him to assimilate,” said McPhee, per Postmedia.

“Years ago, we had (Igor) Larionov and (Slava) Fetisov coming over and it took them a little time, but in recent years, players like Panarin and (Alexander) Radulov and Zaitsev have come over and done very well. If Vadim can come over and play close to that level, we’d be certainly very happy.”

Malkin wants to play on a line with free agent Zaripov

By Joey AlfieriAug 31, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT
3 Comments

Earlier this week, the NHL announced that forward Danis Zaripov, who had been suspended for two years by the IIHF, was eligible to play in North America.

Zaripov was banned from the KHL for two years because he tested positive for a banned substance.

The NHL heard Zaripov’s appeal, and they decided that he should be allowed to play here if he wanted to do so. That didn’t go unnoticed by Penguins center Evgeni Malkin.

According to Igor Eronko of Sports Express, Malkin is not only interested in bringing Zaripov to the Penguins, he also wants to have him on his line.

The Penguins have $3.28 million in cap space, which should be more than enough to get a deal done with the KHL veteran (assuming they’re interested).

The 36-year-old hasn’t played in North America since he was a member of the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos in 1998-99.

He spent 12 seasons with AK Bars Kazan between 2001-2013, and he followed that up with a four-year stint with Magnitogorsk Mettalurg.

In 2016-17, he put up 16 goals and 45 points in 56 games during the regular season, but he exploded during the playoffs, as he had 15 goals and 22 points in 18 games.