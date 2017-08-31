Getty

It's Vegas Golden Knights day at PHT

By James O'BrienAug 31, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
During off-seasons, there’s quite a bit of talk about “clean slates,” but the Vegas Golden Knights are the first team in more than a decade to enjoy an actual clean slate.

GM George McPhee enjoyed the rare opportunity of building a team from the ground up. Even with a weak draw for their top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, there were some great options in the expansion draft, whether that came down to players they could land to what they can land in not taking certain players.

The Golden Knights landed some interesting players headlined by Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault/Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, and David Perron. They also flipped players they did take into other picks.

Just consider the quantity and quality they’ve managed as far as draft picks go:

2017: Three first-rounders, two second-rounders, third, fourth, two fifths, two sixths, and one seventh.

2018: One first, one second, no third, Penguins’ fourth, two fifths, one sxith, no seventh

2019: One first, three seconds, three thirds, one fourth, two fifths, one sixth, one seventh

2020: one first, three seconds, normal picks third to seventh

That haul (they already have extra picks in 2020!) is quite impressive, and it stands as a bigger reason for optimism than the relatively solid set of players they picked and actually kept.

They also hired a head coach with experience and some success with younger teams in Gerard Gallant.

As far as the 2017-18 season goes, the Golden Knights seem almost certain to be bad, maybe to the point of being the worst team since the last lockout. The bigger picture is outstanding, and you get the feeling McPhee still has some tricks up his sleeves, including players on expiring contracts.

PHT ends this year’s run of Team of the Day features with the Golden Knights, who are starting it all soon enough. Enjoy.

Poll: Will the Golden Knights be the worst team in the NHL?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 31, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
This post is part of Golden Knights Day on PHT…

In professional sports, expansion teams usually don’t do so well in their first couple of years, and it’s pretty easy to see why.

Expansion teams have to pick up leftover players that other teams decide are expendable for a variety of reasons. Also, developing chemistry with 20-plus guys doesn’t happen over night, especially when other teams have been together for multiple years.

With all that being said, it’s easy to see why most of the hockey world expects the Golden Knights to struggle out of the gate.

General manager George McPhee did a relatively good job putting the roster together. He also managed to acquire two additional first round draft picks via trade.

There’s some interesting names on the roster. Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, David Perron, Vadim Shipachyov and Reilly Smith will be counted on to score goals, while Nate Schmidt, Jason Garrison, Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore will serve as important options on the blue line.

Between the pipes, the Golden Knights were able to get their hands on Marc-Andre Fleury from Pittsburgh. Fleury, who has three Stanley Cups on his resume, has already become the face of the franchise. Former Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard will serve as his backup.

The last time NHL had expansion teams was back in 2000-01, when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild came into the league. Believe it or not, neither team finished in the basement of the NHL standings. The Jackets finished 23rd of 30 in their first year, while the Wild finished in 25th position. By no means were those teams good, but they weren’t the worst teams in the league (the Lightning and Islanders were the two worst teams that year).

So, how many teams will be worse than Vegas this year?

The first team that jumps off the page in that regard has to be the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs were just awful last year, and they didn’t do a whole lot to get better. If someone finishes behind the Golden Knights, it may very well be them.

The Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils also have to be considered when talking about who can finish below the expansion side this year.

Alright, it’s your turn to have your say. Feel free to vote in the poll below and leave your opinion in the comments section, too.

Looking to make the leap: Max Jones

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
This post is part of Ducks Day on PHT…

The Anaheim Ducks are an interesting study for this feature.

On one hand, the Ducks boast a pretty impressive group of prospects and players are on the borderline between full-time guys and prospects for a contender. At the same time, they are indeed a contender, so their roster is a tough nut to crack.

Ondrej Kase and Brandon Montour probably already made the leap. Sam Steel looks like he’s taking his big numbers and outstanding name back to the WHL. There are other solid candidates, including Jacob Larsson, but forward Max Jones seems especially eager to take the next step, even at 19.

As Jones told the OC Register’s Eric Stephens, he won a Memorial Cup, now he wants to aim for a Stanley Cup.

“I want to step into the big leagues and I want to … for years and years I’ve been watching teams win that Stanley Cup and that’s all I want to do right now,” Jones said. “Start playing and try to win a Stanley Cup.”

Jones, the 24th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, seemed to excel in both the OHL and AHL playoffs in 2016-17. In general, Jones has shown some promising signs so far in his career.

Still, Jones hasn’t gotten his reps in the AHL yet, and is still just 19. You’d at least think the odds are against him, but the confidence is there. There have also been some growing pains, including him being suspended for a nasty cross-check.

The Ducks have quite a few interesting options to consider heading into camp, even beyond Jones. That might make for difficult choices, but those are good problems to have.

Under Pressure: John Gibson

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 30, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
This post is part of Ducks Day on PHT…

Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry carry big-time pressure into every Anaheim Ducks season as the team’s dynamic, highest-paid duo. There’s a strong chance Cam Fowler will feel some of that heat after signing a big extension that kicks in starting in 2018-19.

Still, as much as those guys might sweat being under the microscope, their contracts run for quite some time.

John Gibson, on the other hand, will see his future determined by how he – and his team – performs during the next season or two.

Now, technically, 2017-18 isn’t a contract year for Gibson.

When it comes to prominent players, it often feels like they face the possibility of two contract years, at least if they falter during that penultimate one. The logic is simple enough: if a team views you as a part of its core, then it will often get an extension settled as early as possible, frequently when said player still has a year remaining on their current deal.

(Connor McDavid is the splashiest, most recent example. Fowler is the latest Ducks player to get that nod, with some surprise considering the many trade rumors that followed him.)

Let’s consider the many factors that could influence Gibson’s outlook and his future with the Ducks.

Strong – but limited – showings

As a second-round pick (39th overall in 2011, by Anaheim), Gibson has come along nicely. He played three games in 2013-14, 23 in 2014-15, 40 in 2015-16 and then 52 last season after Frederik Andersen was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(You could say Gibson “won” the goalie battle with Andersen, but Andersen’s accountant would probably beg to differ.)

At 24, Gibson has shown strong signs of being legit. His 2016-17 campaign was his best with a 25-16-9 record and a strong .924 save percentage, and it was in stride with his very impressive .922 career mark.

Still, he hasn’t shown that he can carry the workload of a big-money, top guy yet considering his 52-game peak. Sure, 118 NHL games is a reasonable body of work, but especially fickle types might say that the jury is still out. At least if Gibson wants that big franchise money, especially since he’s been solid but unspectacular in the postseason so far.

“What have you done for me lately?”

It’s also worth noting that you could claim that the Ducks can be a little fickle with their goalies.

With the threat of an expansion draft looming, it was understandable that GM Bob Murray decided to make a choice, opting for the cost-controlled, higher-pedigree Gibson over Andersen.

Still, whether it has to do with an organizational mindset or life as a budget contender, it’s remarkable how disciplined the Ducks have been when it comes to avoiding huge commitments to their goalies. Whether it be Jean-Sebastien Giguere leaving despite a Stanley Cup ring, Jonas Hiller’s failed reign, Andersen losing the joust with Gibson, or even Brian Burke staying true to his word in trading Ilya Bryzgalov, the Ducks aren’t afraid to switch gears in net when other teams might panic.

Right now, Gibson seems like the guy in net, and a good one in that. He can’t rest on his laurels, though.

Ryan Miller factor?

When the Ducks signed Ryan Miller, it seemed like a smart move, and also a clear case of getting a once-proud goalie to wind down his career as a backup.

Even so, Miller instantly becomes the most qualified backup in the NHL; he’s not that far removed from being a respectable starter. Anaheim likely views its window of contention as vulnerable with Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, and Corey Perry all at age 32 already. If Gibson falters, he could conceivably lose significant stretches of starts to Miller.

The two goalies even have matching two-year terms and are carrying nearly identical cap hits, so it’s not as though Miller lacks any staying power, even if his advanced age limits the threat to Gibson overall.

***

Again, Gibson’s numbers and potential shine brightly right now, and every sign points to him being an important part of the Ducks’ future.

The franchise’s recent history indicates that he’d be foolish to assume it’s a done deal, though.

NHL, NHLPA team up to raise $200K for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 30, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
The NHL and NHLPA joined forces for a great cause this week by raising funds to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston, Texas area.

The league announced a $200K donation to the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity in hopes of assisting in the wake of this terrible natural disaster.

(You can chip in as well to the Red Cross here and Habitat for Humanity here.)

Many professional athletes are contributing to this cause, with Houston Texans star J.J. Watt ranking among those who’ve managed to help out in profound ways.

For more on how Houston and its surrounding areas have been affected, check NBC News.