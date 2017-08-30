Video: Hey, another funny commercial with Patrice Bergeron

There was – justifiably – a lot of shock when Evgeni Malkin was left off the NHL 100 list, but you could make a sound argument that Patrice Bergeron was snubbed, too.

Bergeron is one of those rare players who’s so brilliant, he bridges the gap between “fancy stats” and “the eye test.” It’s difficult to find any arguments against his acumen, aside from, perhaps, people straining to argue for their guy to win the Selke.

Perhaps we should add “underrated funny guy in commercials,” as Bergeron was a part of a fun VISA spot that also included bickering San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski.

(Couture, by the way, seems fairly comfortable considering his horrific mouth injury, so that’s good.)

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re traveling with obnoxious co-workers, that VISA ad likely hits your funny bone a little harder, although Bergeron would only be a co-worker of theirs on All-Star teams or with Couture in international play.

Anyway, it’s fun, and it’s not the first time Bergeron’s provided some laughs in an ad. As you may remember, he had quite the showing in this spot hyping up “NHL 15.”

(H/T to Puck Daddy.)