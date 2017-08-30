Video: Hey, another funny commercial with Patrice Bergeron

There was – justifiably – a lot of shock when Evgeni Malkin was left off the NHL 100 list, but you could make a sound argument that Patrice Bergeron was snubbed, too.
Bergeron is one of those rare players who’s so brilliant, he bridges the gap between “fancy stats” and “the eye test.” It’s difficult to find any arguments against his acumen, aside from, perhaps, people straining to argue for their guy to win the Selke.
Perhaps we should add “underrated funny guy in commercials,” as Bergeron was a part of a fun VISA spot that also included bickering San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski.
(Couture, by the way, seems fairly comfortable considering his horrific mouth injury, so that’s good.)
If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re traveling with obnoxious co-workers, that VISA ad likely hits your funny bone a little harder, although Bergeron would only be a co-worker of theirs on All-Star teams or with Couture in international play.
Anyway, it’s fun, and it’s not the first time Bergeron’s provided some laughs in an ad. As you may remember, he had quite the showing in this spot hyping up “NHL 15.”
While Artemi Panarin spoke of winning “many trophies” during his introductory press conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team provided a noteworthy update on injured center Brandon Dubinsky.
Granted, it wasn’t a particularly concrete one.
Dubinsky underwent wrist surgery in late May, and it sounds like he’s taking a little longer to recover than the originally anticipated window of three months. The team’s hopes are more basic: they’re crossing their fingers that he’ll be ready for the beginning of the 2017-18 season, according to reporters including The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline.
Doesn’t sound like #CBJ C Brandon Dubinsky will do much in training camp/preseason. Kekalainen said Dubinsky had check-up Tues in Vancouver.
Since breaking into the NHL in 2005-06, Corey Perry has been one of the most productive forwards in the league.
He’s hit the 20-goal mark eight times, the 30-goal mark six times, the 40-goal mark twice, and the 50-goal mark once.
But last year was a tough stretch for the 32-year-old forward, as he put up 19 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. For a player making $8.625 million per season, clearly it’s not enough production.
It was the first time since 2006-07 (his second year in the league) that Perry doesn’t score at least 27 goals (excluding the lockout-shortened season).
The Ducks were able to overcome Perry’s inconsistent play by making it to the Western Conference Final, but getting better production from him would go a long way in helping them make another cup run before their window closes.
Perry’s played a lot of hockey over the years. The Ducks have gone on multiple playoff runs, he’s played in a number of different tournaments at the international level. The fact that he plays a physical brand of hockey may also hinder his ability to bounce back this season.
Was Perry’s slow 2016-17 season a blip on the radar, or will he be able to return to the goal-scoring machine he was for the better part of a decade.
When Randy Carlyle began his second stint as Anaheim Ducks head coach, many wondered if there would be a big drop-off from Bruce Boudreau.
One season doesn’t make a coach’s run – unless you’re an unfortunate soul like Dallas Eakins – but so far, Carlyle’s been a solid success. The Ducks won the Pacific Division for the fifth season in a row and fell to the Nashville Predators in the 2017 Western Conference Final.
Granted, that’s not to say that it was all good, as the Ducks will surely pour over the way their playoff run ended. There’s also concern that the Ducks’ core could be aging out, at least in all of Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, and Ryan Kesler being 32.
The biggest move on defense likely ends the seemingly endless Cam Fowler trade rumors, instead signing Fowler to an eight-year, $22 million extension that kicks in starting in 2018-19.
They also kept Patrick Eaves around after a successful would-be “rental” at the trade deadline, handing the hugely bearded forward a three-year deal carrying a $3.15M cap hit.
So, the Ducks endured some changes, yet they also haven’t endured the sort of seismic alterations Anaheim experienced last summer. They now stand in an interesting spot, especially when it comes to the Pacific: will they hold off the Edmonton Oilers and other opponents once again? Will they remain legitimate Stanley Cup contenders or slip closer to the wild card?
Former Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan has officially retired from the NHL.
Doan broke into the NHL with the Jets during the 1995-96 season, and he stayed with the organization through the move to Arizona.
This summer, the Coyotes announced that they wouldn’t be offering him a new contract, which meant that he was free to explore the open market as of July 1st.
On Wednesday morning, Doan made the announcement official in a letter to the fans via the Arizona Republic.
“I’m retiring from the NHL,” Doan wrote.
“My wife, Andrea, and I have prayed about this, and I truly believe this is His timing. I have peace, and I’m so thankful for that.
“I’ve been blessed and I’m so grateful for the fans and their support. They stuck by me throughout my career and the ups and downs of the Coyotes. There are a lot of players with more skill than me and a lot more ability than me that didn’t ever get the type of appreciation that I got and the type of respect that the fans gave me, and I’m so grateful for that. I can’t express how much I appreciate it. Thank you for watching me grow up, and I enjoyed watching a lot of you grow up, too.”
The 40-year-old had a number of suitors interested in him this off-season. The Oilers, Flames, Predators, Stars and Rangers were all reportedly interested in his services (one team offered him a contract, according to reports).
Doan finishes his career with 402 goals, 972 points and 1353 penalty minutes in 1540 games.