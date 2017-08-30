Getty

Shane Doan announces retirement after 21 seasons

By Joey AlfieriAug 30, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT
7 Comments

Former Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan has officially retired from the NHL.

Doan broke into the NHL with the Jets during the 1995-96 season, and he stayed with the organization through the move to Arizona.

This summer, the Coyotes announced that they wouldn’t be offering him a new contract, which meant that he was free to explore the open market as of July 1st.

On Wednesday morning, Doan made the announcement official in a letter to the fans via the Arizona Republic.

“I’m retiring from the NHL,” Doan wrote.

“My wife, Andrea, and I have prayed about this, and I truly believe this is His timing. I have peace, and I’m so thankful for that.

“I’ve been blessed and I’m so grateful for the fans and their support. They stuck by me throughout my career and the ups and downs of the Coyotes. There are a lot of players with more skill than me and a lot more ability than me that didn’t ever get the type of appreciation that I got and the type of respect that the fans gave me, and I’m so grateful for that. I can’t express how much I appreciate it. Thank you for watching me grow up, and I enjoyed watching a lot of you grow up, too.”

The 40-year-old had a number of suitors interested in him this off-season. The Oilers, Flames, Predators, Stars and Rangers were all reportedly interested in his services (one team offered him a contract, according to reports).

Doan finishes his career with 402 goals, 972 points and 1353 penalty minutes in 1540 games.

Poll: Will Corey Perry bounce back this season?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 30, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

This post is part of Ducks Day on PHT…

Since breaking into the NHL in 2005-06, Corey Perry has been one of the most productive forwards in the league.

He’s hit the 20-goal mark eight times, the 30-goal mark six times, the 40-goal mark twice, and the 50-goal mark once.

But last year was a tough stretch for the 32-year-old forward, as he put up 19 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. For a player making $8.625 million per season, clearly it’s not enough production.

It was the first time since 2006-07 (his second year in the league) that Perry doesn’t score at least 27 goals (excluding the lockout-shortened season).

The Ducks were able to overcome Perry’s inconsistent play by making it to the Western Conference Final, but getting better production from him would go a long way in helping them make another cup run before their window closes.

Perry’s played a lot of hockey over the years. The Ducks have gone on multiple playoff runs, he’s played in a number of different tournaments at the international level. The fact that he plays a physical brand of hockey may also hinder his ability to bounce back this season.

Was Perry’s slow 2016-17 season a blip on the radar, or will he be able to return to the goal-scoring machine he was for the better part of a decade.

It’s your turn to have your say. Vote in the poll below and feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.

It’s Anaheim Ducks day at PHT

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 30, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

When Randy Carlyle began his second stint as Anaheim Ducks head coach, many wondered if there would be a big drop-off from Bruce Boudreau.

One season doesn’t make a coach’s run – unless you’re an unfortunate soul like Dallas Eakins – but so far, Carlyle’s been a solid success. The Ducks won the Pacific Division for the fifth season in a row and fell to the Nashville Predators in the 2017 Western Conference Final.

Granted, that’s not to say that it was all good, as the Ducks will surely pour over the way their playoff run ended. There’s also concern that the Ducks’ core could be aging out, at least in all of Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, and Ryan Kesler being 32.

The summer ended up being interesting.

GM Bob Murray let backup Jonathan Bernier walk in favor of Ryan Miller, while Reto Berra provides additional depth behind Miller and John Gibson. They didn’t lose Sami Vatanen or Josh Manson to the expansion draft, but Shea Theodore‘s absence is likely to sting. Simon Despres’ days with the Ducks are now over, too. Murray also brought in veteran and familiar face Francois Beauchemin.

The biggest move on defense likely ends the seemingly endless Cam Fowler trade rumors, instead signing Fowler to an eight-year, $22 million extension that kicks in starting in 2018-19.

They also kept Patrick Eaves around after a successful would-be “rental” at the trade deadline, handing the hugely bearded forward a three-year deal carrying a $3.15M cap hit.

So, the Ducks endured some changes, yet they also haven’t endured the sort of seismic alterations Anaheim experienced last summer. They now stand in an interesting spot, especially when it comes to the Pacific: will they hold off the Edmonton Oilers and other opponents once again? Will they remain legitimate Stanley Cup contenders or slip closer to the wild card?

PHT will break down the Ducks from several angles on Wednesday.

After signing with Devils, Will Butcher thinks he is ‘NHL ready’

Getty
Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Will Butcher believes he is ready to play for the New Jersey Devils right now.

A day after signing a two-year, $1.85 million contract with the rebuilding Devils, the 22-year-old Butcher said he was ready to make the jump from being college hockey’s top player to the NHL without a stop in the minor leagues.

Speaking on a conference call, the defenseman said he chose to sign with New Jersey because he felt good after meeting coach John Hynes and he thought the Devils’ up-tempo system best fit his game.

Butcher was drafted in the fifth round by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013 at the Prudential Center – the Devils’ home rink. He became a free agent on Aug. 15 after failing to reach an agreement with Colorado, although the former University of Denver player said he knew by May he intended to test the free agent market.

After meeting with a number of teams, his decision came down to the Devils, Las Vegas, Buffalo and Los Angeles.

“It seemed like a great fit in how I wanted to play, and they saw me being in a better role with what they wanted to do there,” Butcher said of choosing New Jersey. “It kind of reminded me a little bit of how we were going to play with my college hockey.”

Butcher knows there will be competition to make the Devils’ roster with veteran defensemen Andy Greene, Ben Lovejoy, John Moore and Brian Strait and youngsters Damon Severson, Steven Santini and Mirco Mueller on the roster.

“I think my game is NHL ready,” Butcher said. “I think there is always stuff to learn and to pick up. That’s mostly the reason why I chose New Jersey, because I felt with coach Hynes (there) was the development and how they cater to guys and help you get ready for the NHL game.”

Butcher described himself as an offensive defenseman who can play defense.

“I am definitely more offensive than defensive,” he said. “I try to cater to my game in the sense of making smart decisions with the puck, joining the rush at the right opportunity and using my experience to help me play in the league that I want to play in.”

When asked what players would have a similar style to him he named Duncan Keith of the Blackhawks, Torey Krug of the Bruins and Greene.

“If I was fortunate to make the big team, he would be a great mentor to me, just because he does everything,” Butcher said of Greene. “He penalty kills, power play, all situations. He is a smart player, not necessarily the biggest guy, but he uses his abilities to defend well and play the game of hockey.”

Butcher could also help the Devils’ power play, especially feeding the likes of Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Kyle Palmieri and Marcus Johansson and newcomer Nico Hischier, the Swiss-born center who was the No. 1 pick in the June draft.

“I might not be the fastest guy or biggest guy out there, but I like to pride myself that I think fast and use my brain to be fast, in a sense that I try to anticipate plays and just try to use my hockey smarts to help me be effective,” Butcher said.

Besides helping Denver win the national championship this past season, Butcher won the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player.

A Wisconsin resident, Butcher had seven goals and a team-high 30 assists in 43 games last season. He had 28 goals and 75 assists for 103 points in 158 games with the Pioneers.

Canucks get in on PTO-fest with Ryan White

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

Did NHL GMs gather and agree to get back to work in late-August? Maybe a lot of their kids are going back to school or something?

Anyway, the Vancouver Canucks got in on the action on Tuesday, giving forward Ryan White a PTO.

The Canucks announced it with amusingly little fanfare; perhaps a longer release is coming soon?

White, 29, was drafted 66th overall back in 2006 by Montreal, where he began getting NHL reps in 2009-10. His run with the Habs ended in 2013-14, as he then played for the Flyers for two seasons and then split time between the Coyotes and Wild in 2016-17.

His past two seasons have been his best as he’s generated 16 points each time and played 65 and 73 games respectively.

White made a strong first impression with the Wild and then did little else. All of his production (two goals, one assist) came in his first two contests with Minnesota. That was handy at the time, though, as mumps were rolling through the team.