Ducks will honor Kariya, Selanne Hall of Fame inductions

Even when you acknowledge Paul Kariya’s bitterness related to the concussions that cut his career short, it’s difficult to shake the warm-and-fuzzy feelings that come from Kariya and Teemu Selanne heading into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the same class.

That moment is scheduled for Nov. 13, and with little surprise, the Anaheim Ducks will take an opportunity to celebrate the duo that helped the team gain credibility despite being, well, a Mickey Mouse franchise.

The Ducks announced that their own ceremony for Kariya and Selanne will take place on Nov. 19, a night when the team will host the Florida Panthers.

“Paul and I are honored that the Ducks will host this special night at Honda Center,” Selanne said. “I’m also very happy that several local charities will benefit from this event. We’re looking forward to sharing this night with our fans.”

One would assume that Kariya will be on hand, although it really is worth mentioning that there seems residual bitterness. It was news when he showed up for a promo video for the Ducks in May, just to give you an idea that he’s not around very often.

