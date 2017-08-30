Ducks will honor Kariya, Selanne Hall of Fame inductions

Even when you acknowledge Paul Kariya’s bitterness related to the concussions that cut his career short, it’s difficult to shake the warm-and-fuzzy feelings that come from Kariya and Teemu Selanne heading into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the same class.
That moment is scheduled for Nov. 13, and with little surprise, the Anaheim Ducks will take an opportunity to celebrate the duo that helped the team gain credibility despite being, well, a Mickey Mouse franchise.
The Ducks announced that their own ceremony for Kariya and Selanne will take place on Nov. 19, a night when the team will host the Florida Panthers.
“Paul and I are honored that the Ducks will host this special night at Honda Center,” Selanne said. “I’m also very happy that several local charities will benefit from this event. We’re looking forward to sharing this night with our fans.”
One would assume that Kariya will be on hand, although it really is worth mentioning that there seems residual bitterness. It was news when he showed up for a promo video for the Ducks in May, just to give you an idea that he’s not around very often.
One interesting detail from St. James: Booth, a Detroit native, made the tryout request to the Red Wings.
Booth, 32, last suited up in the NHL in 2014-15, scoring seven goals and 13 points in 59 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s spent the last two seasons in the KHL, including 2016-17 with Omsk Avangard.
Playing for his local team would be nifty, but to some extent, the Red Wings seem like an odd fit. For one thing, they have to figure things out with Andreas Athanasiou and even now don’t have a ton of cash to work with.
(Not that Booth would fetch much.)
Blue Jackets hope Dubinsky will be ready for start of 2017-18 season
While Artemi Panarin spoke of winning “many trophies” during his introductory press conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team provided a noteworthy update on injured center Brandon Dubinsky.
Granted, it wasn’t a particularly concrete one.
Dubinsky underwent wrist surgery in late May, and it sounds like he’s taking a little longer to recover than the originally anticipated window of three months. The team’s hopes are more basic: they’re crossing their fingers that he’ll be ready for the beginning of the 2017-18 season, according to reporters including The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline.
Doesn’t sound like #CBJ C Brandon Dubinsky will do much in training camp/preseason. Kekalainen said Dubinsky had check-up Tues in Vancouver.
There was – justifiably – a lot of shock when Evgeni Malkin was left off the NHL 100 list, but you could make a sound argument that Patrice Bergeron was snubbed, too.
Bergeron is one of those rare players who’s so brilliant, he bridges the gap between “fancy stats” and “the eye test.” It’s difficult to find any arguments against his acumen, aside from, perhaps, people straining to argue for their guy to win the Selke.
Perhaps we should add “underrated funny guy in commercials,” as Bergeron was a part of a fun VISA spot that also included bickering San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski.
(Couture, by the way, seems fairly comfortable considering his horrific mouth injury, so that’s good.)
If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’re traveling with obnoxious co-workers, that VISA ad likely hits your funny bone a little harder, although Bergeron would only be a co-worker of theirs on All-Star teams or with Couture in international play.
Anyway, it’s fun, and it’s not the first time Bergeron’s provided some laughs in an ad. As you may remember, he had quite the showing in this spot hyping up “NHL 15.”
Since breaking into the NHL in 2005-06, Corey Perry has been one of the most productive forwards in the league.
He’s hit the 20-goal mark eight times, the 30-goal mark six times, the 40-goal mark twice, and the 50-goal mark once.
But last year was a tough stretch for the 32-year-old forward, as he put up 19 goals and 53 points in 82 contests. For a player making $8.625 million per season, clearly it’s not enough production.
It was the first time since 2006-07 (his second year in the league) that Perry doesn’t score at least 27 goals (excluding the lockout-shortened season).
The Ducks were able to overcome Perry’s inconsistent play by making it to the Western Conference Final, but getting better production from him would go a long way in helping them make another cup run before their window closes.
Perry’s played a lot of hockey over the years. The Ducks have gone on multiple playoff runs, he’s played in a number of different tournaments at the international level. The fact that he plays a physical brand of hockey may also hinder his ability to bounce back this season.
Was Perry’s slow 2016-17 season a blip on the radar, or will he be able to return to the goal-scoring machine he was for the better part of a decade.
