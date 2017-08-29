Reports: Flames give Tanner Glass a fighting chance

What’s your favorite bad/good/bad-good joke about the Calgary Flames reportedly handing enforcer Tanner Glass a PTO?
From here, there are mainly variations of combining “KO,” “PTO” and “TKO.”
For others, a lot of the humor revolves around the low opinion many hold of Glass’ on-ice contributions. Some of the biggest winners reference the more agonizing moments New York Rangers fans had when head coach Alain Vigneault just couldn’t resist putting Glass in the lineup instead of more skilled players.
This ranks up there:
Giving a coach Tanner Glass and saying he's only for preseason is like putting a treat on your dog's nose and expecting him not to eat it.
Flames fans who are especially worried about Glass messing up what could be a pretty impressive lineup shouldn’t get too worried, at least yet. After all, it’s just a tryout, even if the above joke inspires some shakiness.
Brandon Pirri might feel like he’s at (or near) a low point in his NHL career, but perhaps he can turn things around by returning to the scene of his peak?
The Florida Panthers announced that they signed Pirri to a PTO on Tuesday. This continues Tuesday’s unspoken theme; the Colorado Avalanche invited Jared Cowen to their training camp on a tryout and the Calgary Flames reportedly did the same with Tanner Glass.
Pirri was the 59th pick of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and while he couldn’t stick with Chicago, former Blackhawks GM Dale Tallon continues to give him opportunities to make his mark elsewhere.
That was certainly the case when Pirri landed with the Florida Panthers.
Pirri split 2013-14 between Chicago and Florida, but his best work came next. He managed a Cy Young special of 22-2 (22 goals, two assists) in 49 games in 2014-15. In 2015-16, he generated a more balanced 14 goals and 15 assists for a career-high of 29 points, only he split time between the Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.
Pirri got lost in the shuffle of a deep New York Rangers offense in 2016-17, generating eight goals and 18 points in 60 games while averaging just 12:17 TOI per contest.
Strangely enough, Pirri’s never appeared in a postseason game at the NHL level.
At 26, Pirri likely understands that he needs to make the most of this latest opportunity. There are signs of skill there, yet he hasn’t really put it all together, and many believe that he’s a one-dimensional sniper.
The Panthers could use some help at forward with Jaromir Jagr out of town, though, so maybe the two sides will benefit from this reunion.
Jared Cowen aims to resurrect career with Avalanche
Cowen has experienced quite the wild set of highs and lows, even though he’s just 26.
Things started out great with the Ottawa Senators, who selected him with the ninth pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.
A combination of poor play and injuries made those high hopes fizzle out dramatically for Cowen, who was eventually part of the complicated trade that sent Dion Phaneuf to the Senators.
Cowen “went” to the Toronto Maple Leafs, yet he would never suit up for Toronto, who bought him out for cap/money reasons.
Part of that was the declining opinion of his all-around play. That said, a lot of his issues were health-related; hip problems dogged him for much of his career, and Cowen hasn’t played since 2015-16.
With that in mind, Cowen is the sort of long shot you’d expect to receive a PTO, rather than the Lee Stempniaks of the world who sometimes must accept tryouts because of a baffling lack of offers. It makes sense in a low-risk, likely low-reward standpoint for the Avalanche, too, as they can use all the defensive help they can get.
Again, it would be surprising to see Cowen land an NHL job. Even so, if that doesn’t happen, maybe Cowen could turn enough heads to at least prolong his hockey career.
The Montreal Canadiens have added some depth ahead of next month’s training camp, as they’ve given Eric Gelinas a professional tryout.
Gelinas, 26, split last season between the AHL and NHL. He had three goals and nine assists in 27 games with the San Antonio Rampage, and one assist in 27 contests with the Colorado Avalanche.
Like most players on a PTO, he’ll face an uphill battle to make the final roster. The good news, is that the left side of Montreal’s defense has gone through some pretty significant changes this off-season.
“I had less opportunities (in Colorado), but it was up to me to make the most of the opportunities they gave me, and it didn’t work out. In December, my agent and I decided that I should go to the minors to play more and have more responsibility.”
With Alzner, Davidson and Schlemko locks to make the final roster (unless there’s a trade), that potentially leaves one spot available if they decide to keep eight defensemen. It’ll be interesting to see which player emerges from camp with that position.
Things are a little different on the opposite side of the blue line. The Canadiens are pretty much set on the right side, as they’ll roll with Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Jordie Benn (a lefty who played the right side last season) and Streit (another lefty that usually plays on the right side).
Poll: Are the Sharks still serious Stanley Cup contenders?
The San Jose Sharks are just two seasons removed from their first and only trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately, they were unable to take down the Penguins in that series.
The roster hasn’t really changed since then, which can be good and bad.
The biggest change happened this summer, when Patrick Marleau surprised the hockey world by leaving the Sharks to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even at 37 years old, Marleau still managed to score 27 goals last season. There’s no doubt that they’ll miss his production and experience.
Joe Thornton, who was also a free agent this summer, decided to sign a one-year deal with the club. Thornton is still productive, but like Marleau, his numbers have come down (seven goals and 50 points in 79 games). The veteran also underwent knee surgery in April, after his team was eliminated from the postseason.
San Jose didn’t spend big money to lure any free agents this off-season, but they did open up the vault to sign goalie Martin Jones and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic to huge contract extensions that will keep them in San Jose for a while.
Also, Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture are both back. They were San Jose’s two most productive forwards in 2016-17. Don’t be surprised if they’re the go-to guys up front this year too.
The supporting cast will be made up of some talented players that will be looking to bounce back.
Mikkel Boedker‘s first year as a Shark was a disaster. The speedster managed to score just 10 goals and 26 points in 81 games. The team will be hoping for year two to go a lot smoother than year one. Tomas Hertl, Jannik Hansen and Joonas Donskoi will also be counted on to help shoulder the load offensively.
The Sharks are in pretty good shape on defense. Brent Burns, who led the team in points (76) and was tied for first in goals (29), is the key figure back there. Over his last three seasons, he’s had 60, 75 and 76-point seasons. It’s entirely possible that he puts up similar totals next season.
Last spring, the Sharks were bounced in the opening round of the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers. It was a huge disappointment considering they were just two wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup the previous year.
Was it just an off year, or has the window closed on the Sharks?
Alright, it's your turn to have your say.