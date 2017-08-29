Getty

Looking to make the leap: Timo Meier

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Timo Meier appeared in 34 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks in 2016-17, and he also suited up for five postseason contests.

Even so, that felt a bit like a dress rehearsal for the ninth pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Meier was held pointless in the playoffs, and he wasn’t a whole lot more effective in the regular season, generating three goals and three assists while averaging 12:28 TOI per game.

Those limited opportunities stand out, and so does a lack of bounces. The Swiss-born forward managed 85 shots on goal in those 34 contests, connecting on just 3.5 percent of them.

It’s easy, then, to imagine a big jump forward if the Sharks give him more ice time and if the puck bounces the right way. Even if Meier is at a more middle-of-the-road shooting percentage, it could be a big difference.

And, let’s be honest, the Sharks could use an infusion of youth. With Patrick Marleau out of town, there’s an opportunity for someone out there, and it’s plausible that Meier could leap over the likes of, say, Mikkel Boedker and Joel Ward.

The experiment could be especially successful if Meier is the latest beneficiary of the Joe Thornton boost.

Thornton has enriched the careers of many up-and-coming snipers, with Jonathan Cheechoo standing as one of the handiest examples. Meier seems especially adept at producing goals (take, for instance, 14 goals versus nine assists at the AHL level in 2015-16), so there could conceivably be some synergy there.

Naturally, that might be asking for too big of a leap from Meier, who will turn 21 in October.

Still, it’s worth consideration, especially if the Sharks decide that they might want to spread out their offense by at least experimenting with having one Joe (Thornton) on one line and Joe Pavelski on another.

Developing a Meier-type from a promising prospect into a productive NHL player could make a big difference in sustaining the Sharks as legitimate contenders, for all we know.

Reunited? Panthers invite Pirri to camp on PTO

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Brandon Pirri might feel like he’s at (or near) a low point in his NHL career, but perhaps he can turn things around by returning to the scene of his peak?

The Florida Panthers announced that they signed Pirri to a PTO on Tuesday. This continues Tuesday’s unspoken theme; the Colorado Avalanche invited Jared Cowen to their training camp on a tryout and the Calgary Flames reportedly did the same with Tanner Glass.

Pirri was the 59th pick of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and while he couldn’t stick with Chicago, former Blackhawks GM Dale Tallon continues to give him opportunities to make his mark elsewhere.

That was certainly the case when Pirri landed with the Florida Panthers.

Pirri split 2013-14 between Chicago and Florida, but his best work came next. He managed a Cy Young special of 22-2 (22 goals, two assists) in 49 games in 2014-15. In 2015-16, he generated a more balanced 14 goals and 15 assists for a career-high of 29 points, only he split time between the Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

Pirri got lost in the shuffle of a deep New York Rangers offense in 2016-17, generating eight goals and 18 points in 60 games while averaging just 12:17 TOI per contest.

Strangely enough, Pirri’s never appeared in a postseason game at the NHL level.

At 26, Pirri likely understands that he needs to make the most of this latest opportunity. There are signs of skill there, yet he hasn’t really put it all together, and many believe that he’s a one-dimensional sniper.

The Panthers could use some help at forward with Jaromir Jagr out of town, though, so maybe the two sides will benefit from this reunion.

Reports: Flames give Tanner Glass a fighting chance

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
What’s your favorite bad/good/bad-good joke about the Calgary Flames reportedly handing enforcer Tanner Glass a PTO?

From here, there are mainly variations of combining “KO,” “PTO” and “TKO.”

For others, a lot of the humor revolves around the low opinion many hold of Glass’ on-ice contributions. Some of the biggest winners reference the more agonizing moments New York Rangers fans had when head coach Alain Vigneault just couldn’t resist putting Glass in the lineup instead of more skilled players.

This ranks up there:

(Word about the Flames handing Glass a tryout comes from reporters including WFAN660’s Sean Hartnett, Sportnet’s Roger Millions, and News 1130’s Rick Dhaliwal.)

Flames fans who are especially worried about Glass messing up what could be a pretty impressive lineup shouldn’t get too worried, at least yet. After all, it’s just a tryout, even if the above joke inspires some shakiness.

And, also:

Hmm, not great.

Jared Cowen aims to resurrect career with Avalanche

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche announced that they handed defenseman Jared Cowen a PTO for their upcoming training camp.

Cowen has experienced quite the wild set of highs and lows, even though he’s just 26.

Things started out great with the Ottawa Senators, who selected him with the ninth pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

A combination of poor play and injuries made those high hopes fizzle out dramatically for Cowen, who was eventually part of the complicated trade that sent Dion Phaneuf to the Senators.

Cowen “went” to the Toronto Maple Leafs, yet he would never suit up for Toronto, who bought him out for cap/money reasons.

Part of that was the declining opinion of his all-around play. That said, a lot of his issues were health-related; hip problems dogged him for much of his career, and Cowen hasn’t played since 2015-16.

With that in mind, Cowen is the sort of long shot you’d expect to receive a PTO, rather than the Lee Stempniaks of the world who sometimes must accept tryouts because of a baffling lack of offers. It makes sense in a low-risk, likely low-reward standpoint for the Avalanche, too, as they can use all the defensive help they can get.

Again, it would be surprising to see Cowen land an NHL job. Even so, if that doesn’t happen, maybe Cowen could turn enough heads to at least prolong his hockey career.

Canadiens invite Eric Gelinas to camp on PTO

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have added some depth ahead of next month’s training camp, as they’ve given Eric Gelinas a professional tryout.

Gelinas, 26, split last season between the AHL and NHL. He had three goals and nine assists in 27 games with the San Antonio Rampage, and one assist in 27 contests with the Colorado Avalanche.

Like most players on a PTO, he’ll face an uphill battle to make the final roster. The good news, is that the left side of Montreal’s defense has gone through some pretty significant changes this off-season.

Both Andrei Markov and Nathan Beaulieu are gone. They’ve been replaced by Karl Alzner and David Schlemko. The Candiens also brought in KHL blue liner Jakub Jerabek and they signed Joe Morrow and Mark Streit in free agency. Brandon Davidson, who the Habs acquired at the trade deadline, is also back.

Prior to joining the Canadiens, Gelinas admitted that his poor season is the reason why more teams weren’t interested in his services.

“It’s a little disappointing in a sense, but I have no one to blame but myself…I didn’t have a good season,” Gelinas told NHL.com earlier this month (quotes have been translated).

“I had less opportunities (in Colorado), but it was up to me to make the most of the opportunities they gave me, and it didn’t work out. In December, my agent and I decided that I should go to the minors to play more and have more responsibility.”

With Alzner, Davidson and Schlemko locks to make the final roster (unless there’s a trade), that potentially leaves one spot available if they decide to keep eight defensemen. It’ll be interesting to see which player emerges from camp with that position.

Things are a little different on the opposite side of the blue line. The Canadiens are pretty much set on the right side, as they’ll roll with Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Jordie Benn (a lefty who played the right side last season) and Streit (another lefty that usually plays on the right side).