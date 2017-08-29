Getty

Jared Cowen gets chance to resurrect career with Avalanche

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche announced that they handed defenseman Jared Cowen a PTO for their upcoming training camp.

Cowen has experienced quite the wild set of highs and lows, even though he’s just 26.

Things started out great with the Ottawa Senators, who selected him with the ninth pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

A combination of poor play and injuries made those high hopes fizzle out dramatically for Cowen, who was eventually part of the complicated trade that sent Dion Phaneuf to the Senators.

Cowen “went” to the Toronto Maple Leafs, yet he would never suit up for Toronto, who bought him out for cap/money reasons.

Part of that was the declining opinion of his all-around play. That said, a lot of his issues were health-related; hip problems dogged him for much of his career, and Cowen hasn’t played since 2015-16.

With that in mind, Cowen is the sort of long shot you’d expect to receive a PTO, rather than the Lee Stempniaks of the world who sometimes must accept tryouts because of a baffling lack of offers. It makes sense in a low-risk, likely low-reward standpoint for the Avalanche, too, as they can use all the defensive help they can get.

Again, it would be surprising to see Cowen land an NHL job. Even so, if that doesn’t happen, maybe Cowen could turn enough heads to at least prolong his hockey career.

Canadiens invite Eric Gelinas to camp on PTO

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have added some depth ahead of next month’s training camp, as they’ve given Eric Gelinas a professional tryout.

Gelinas, 26, split last season between the AHL and NHL. He had three goals and nine assists in 27 games with the San Antonio Rampage, and one assist in 27 contests with the Colorado Avalanche.

Like most players on a PTO, he’ll face an uphill battle to make the final roster. The good news, is that the left side of Montreal’s defense has gone through some pretty significant changes this off-season.

Both Andrei Markov and Nathan Beaulieu are gone. They’ve been replaced by Karl Alzner and David Schlemko. The Candiens also brought in KHL blue liner Jakub Jerabek and they signed Joe Morrow and Mark Streit in free agency. Brandon Davidson, who the Habs acquired at the trade deadline, is also back.

Prior to joining the Canadiens, Gelinas admitted that his poor season is the reason why more teams weren’t interested in his services.

“It’s a little disappointing in a sense, but I have no one to blame but myself…I didn’t have a good season,” Gelinas told NHL.com earlier this month (quotes have been translated).

“I had less opportunities (in Colorado), but it was up to me to make the most of the opportunities they gave me, and it didn’t work out. In December, my agent and I decided that I should go to the minors to play more and have more responsibility.”

With Alzner, Davidson and Schlemko locks to make the final roster (unless there’s a trade), that potentially leaves one spot available if they decide to keep eight defensemen. It’ll be interesting to see which player emerges from camp with that position.

Things are a little different on the opposite side of the blue line. The Canadiens are pretty much set on the right side, as they’ll roll with Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Jordie Benn (a lefty who played the right side last season) and Streit (another lefty that usually plays on the right side).

Poll: Are the Sharks still serious Stanley Cup contenders?

By Joey AlfieriAug 29, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
This post is part of Sharks Day on PHT…

The San Jose Sharks are just two seasons removed from their first and only trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately, they were unable to take down the Penguins in that series.

The roster hasn’t really changed since then, which can be good and bad.

The biggest change happened this summer, when Patrick Marleau surprised the hockey world by leaving the Sharks to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even at 37 years old, Marleau still managed to score 27 goals last season. There’s no doubt that they’ll miss his production and experience.

Joe Thornton, who was also a free agent this summer, decided to sign a one-year deal with the club. Thornton is still productive, but like Marleau, his numbers have come down (seven goals and 50 points in 79 games). The veteran also underwent knee surgery in April, after his team was eliminated from the postseason.

San Jose didn’t spend big money to lure any free agents this off-season, but they did open up the vault to sign goalie Martin Jones and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic to huge contract extensions that will keep them in San Jose for a while.

Also, Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture are both back. They were San Jose’s two most productive forwards in 2016-17. Don’t be surprised if they’re the go-to guys up front this year too.

The supporting cast will be made up of some talented players that will be looking to bounce back.

Mikkel Boedker‘s first year as a Shark was a disaster. The speedster managed to score just 10 goals and 26 points in 81 games. The team will be hoping for year two to go a lot smoother than year one. Tomas Hertl, Jannik Hansen and Joonas Donskoi will also be counted on to help shoulder the load offensively.

The Sharks are in pretty good shape on defense. Brent Burns, who led the team in points (76) and was tied for first in goals (29), is the key figure back there. Over his last three seasons, he’s had 60, 75 and 76-point seasons. It’s entirely possible that he puts up similar totals next season.

Vlasic, Paul Martin, Justin Braun, Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo round out the top six. Again, that’s a pretty solid group.

Last spring, the Sharks were bounced in the opening round of the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers. It was a huge disappointment considering they were just two wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup the previous year.

Was it just an off year, or has the window closed on the Sharks?

Alright, it’s your turn to have your say. Vote in the poll below and feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section.

Blues have ‘options’ next season — including using Fabbri at center

By Cam TuckerAug 28, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT
Robby Fabbri had a strong rookie season with the St. Louis Blues, but his sophomore campaign had its obstacles.

He was a healthy scratch, and, as a result, asked by Ken Hitchcock to play with more “tenacity.”

He was then injured, his season ending in February. Good news: He’s back skating and on track to be ready for training camp.

According to numerous reports, the Blues have different plans for Fabbri when camp opens. St. Louis, a team that added Brayden Schenn at center with a big draft-day trade, will give Fabbri a look up the middle, per reports in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

“We have options here and we’re going to use the time in training camp to try and do things,” head coach Mike Yeo told the Dispatch. “If something works off the bat, then we might give it a little bit more time. But we’re also willing, either through the course of a game or game to game, to mix and match.”

Fabbri, taken 21st overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, has experience playing both the wing and up the middle.

“I’ve played center my whole life, so I’ll be comfortable,” Fabbri told the Dispatch earlier this summer.

“The last year and a half, getting that confidence helped me with my decision. I’d like to think speed is kind of part of my game and I can utilize it pretty well playing center. I’m going in with the mindset that it is going to work and then if it doesn’t, it doesn’t and we go forward. But I’m pretty confident going into it.”