Canucks get in on PTO-fest with Ryan White

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT
Did NHL GMs gather and agree to get back to work in late-August? Maybe a lot of their kids are going back to school or something?

Anyway, the Vancouver Canucks got in on the action on Tuesday, giving forward Ryan White a PTO.

The Canucks announced it with amusingly little fanfare; perhaps a longer release is coming soon?

White, 29, was drafted 66th overall back in 2006 by Montreal, where he began getting NHL reps in 2009-10. His run with the Habs ended in 2013-14, as he then played for the Flyers for two seasons and then split time between the Coyotes and Wild in 2016-17.

His past two seasons have been his best as he’s generated 16 points each time and played 65 and 73 games respectively.

White made a strong first impression with the Wild and then did little else. All of his production (two goals, one assist) came in his first two contests with Minnesota. That was handy at the time, though, as mumps were rolling through the team.

Kuznetsov thinks Ovechkin lost some weight this summer

Associated PressAug 29, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) A slimmer, trimmer-looking Alex Ovechkin is back on the ice for summer workouts more than two weeks before the start of training camp.

The Russian superstar skated in an informal practice with Washington Capitals teammates on Tuesday and looked lighter than his playing weight of 239 pounds last season. If that’s indeed the case, Ovechkin took to heart the challenge from general manager Brian MacLellan to train differently and add more speed to his game as he’s about to turn 32.

A team spokesman said Ovechkin would not speak to reporters until the first day of training camp in September. But his teammates certainly notice a change in Ovechkin’s physique.

“You can see he lost some weight,” center Evgeny Kuznetsov said. “Every year you’re trying to be better. You change something in the summer. Ovi’s like other guys, too – he wants to change something, right? It’s always nice to see when your teammates get better. They change. They try something new.”

Ovechkin is already trying something new by getting to the D.C. area in late August, which is earlier than usual for captain and 13-year pro. Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and fellow Russian Dmitry Orlov all flew back together, joining goaltender Philipp Grubauer and others.

The early arrivals are no coincidence after the Capitals lost again in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“After we lost to Pittsburgh, a lot of negative things (were said) about our team, about him,” Orlov said. “Everybody said, `The Caps cannot do anything, blah, blah, blah.’ So everybody understands and everybody wants to show we can do everything. … He wants to be where he’s always been, one of the superstars in the league and he wants to work hard and show everybody who he is.”

Ovechkin leads all players with 558 goals since entering the NHL in 2005-06, 176 more than Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. While Crosby led the league with 44 goals, Ovechkin’s 33 goals last year were his fewest in a non-lockout season since 2010-11 as he saw the lowest ice time of his career.

By the end of the Pittsburgh series, coach Barry Trotz had moved him down to the third line, and Ovechkin finished the playoffs with five goals and three assists in 13 games as he battled knee and hamstring injuries.

Trotz said after the Capitals were eliminated that Ovechkin’s “still got game.” MacLellan said Ovechkin had to adjust his game to stay relevant as he gets older.

“He’s going to have to think of ways he can evolve into a player that still has a major impact on the game,” MacLellan said after last season . “The game’s getting faster. He’s going to have to train in a different way – a more speed way instead of a power way.”

Ovechkin appears to have done that, which sends a message to teammates after an offseason of change. The Capitals lost defensemen Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk and right winger Justin Williams in free agency, and traded away forward Marcus Johansson in a salary-cap crunch.

“It’s always good when you see the guys who are 30 or more years – they know they have to practice hard,” said Kuznetsov, who signed a $62.4 million, eight-year contract that makes him the second-highest-paid player on the team behind Ovechkin. “For me, when you get a couple more kilograms, it’s a couple practices. But for older guys that takes like five, six days. That’s tough. That’s why the older guys have to work more and more and more.”

Jetlag and a lack of sleep aside, Kuznetsov and Orlov think Ovechkin did work more and that it shows.

“He’s going to be good,” Orlov said. “He’s a professional, and he worked hard this summer so he can prepare for the season and I think he’s going to be good.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Under Pressure: Brent Burns

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
This post is part of Sharks Day on PHT…

Brent Burns‘ path to stardom is almost as wild as his beard and almost as odd as his sense of style.

Odd path for an odd guy

Let’s not forget that there were very reasonable arguments made in favor of forward being his ideal position, even as recently as his early days with the San Jose Sharks.

Burns was traded to the Sharks almost exactly six years ago (June 24, 2011) in a deal that sent Devin Setoguchi and Charlie Coyle to Minnesota. As nice a player as Coyle is, Wild fans could be excused for closing a browser in disgust at the mere mention of that move.

Then again, at that time, Burns’ value was at a low point. He had been limited by injuries, only playing 59 games in 2008-09 and 47 games in 2009-10. His final campaign with Minnesota was healthier (46 points in 80 games), but the results were relatively modest … and really, he didn’t make a huge jump until 2013-14, even if there were signs of the star he’d become.

Tough pace to maintain

That breakthrough was shockingly brilliant, and rare as Burns is.

His totals alone have been spell-binding:

2013-14: 22 goals, 48 points in 69 games
2014-15: 17 goals, 60 points in 82 games
2015-16: 27 goals, 75 points in 82 games
2016-17: 29 goals, 76 points in 82 games, culminating with him winning his first Norris Trophy.

That’s a heck of a story, and chances are, Burns will not be bothered by the idea of being “under pressure.”

Still, there’s reason to be just a touch concerned that a dip – but hopefully not a dive – is coming.

Age, injury risks, other potential obstacles

For one thing, Burns is playing on a level that’s incredibly difficult to sustain in this era. Full-fledged forwards with big minutes struggle to generate 22+ goals in three of four seasons, let alone defensemen.

As you can see, he’s also played all 82 regular-season games for three straight seasons. For a big dude, you wonder if the injury bug might bite.

Especially since Burns is older than some might realize.

Despite managing the rare feat of jumping straight to the NHL at 18, Burns’ development suffered because of those injuries, so it might be surprising for some that he’s already 32.

Burns earned his big contract with this four-year run of outstanding play, but the bottom line is that he’ll face increasing scrutiny as an $8 million man than he did making $5.76M.

Blame game?

If age and injuries don’t ratchet up the intensity, the Sharks lost Marleau and there’s the possibility that Joe Thornton may finally slow down considering the huge mileage he’s accrued as a Hall-of-Fame-caliber player.

This is a generally aging team, and a fairly top-heavy one at that, so things could get hairy if San Jose needs Burns to be a defenseman who flirts with 30 goals and a point-per-game pace.

And, as tough as it is to score at a great clip as a player gets older, there’s at least some concern that people might be more critical of his defensive game.

This isn’t to say that Burns is a bad blueliner. Really, he ranges between good to superb by just about every metric.

Instead, there’s evidence that Marc-Edouard Vlasic, a truly elite guy in his own zone, boosts other Sharks defensemen, as Tyler Dellow argues for The Athletic (subscription required).

Sometimes – not always, but sometimes – teams put guys with bigger paychecks in tougher situations because of said paychecks. It’s understandable, yet it can also make for tougher sledding.

If such a scenario occurs in San Jose and Burns gets (ahem) burned quite often, the knives might be sharper considering his bigger checks. That’s especially true if the Sharks regress, which is a real risk considering their aging roster.

Look, the naked truth is that it’s tough to bet against Burns.

There are elements of his game – his size, his shot, a hockey IQ that might sneak up on you thanks to the caveman aesthetic – that are likely to age well.

Even so, expectations can be cruel to a player, particularly one coming off a Norris Trophy win and entering a higher tax bracket.

Looking to make the leap: Timo Meier

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
This post is part of Sharks Day on PHT…

Timo Meier appeared in 34 regular-season games for the San Jose Sharks in 2016-17, and he also suited up for five postseason contests.

Even so, that felt a bit like a dress rehearsal for the ninth pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Meier was held pointless in the playoffs, and he wasn’t a whole lot more effective in the regular season, generating three goals and three assists while averaging 12:28 TOI per game.

Those limited opportunities stand out, and so does a lack of bounces. The Swiss-born forward managed 85 shots on goal in those 34 contests, connecting on just 3.5 percent of them.

It’s easy, then, to imagine a big jump forward if the Sharks give him more ice time and if the puck bounces the right way. Even if Meier is at a more middle-of-the-road shooting percentage, it could be a big difference.

And, let’s be honest, the Sharks could use an infusion of youth. With Patrick Marleau out of town, there’s an opportunity for someone out there, and it’s plausible that Meier could leap over the likes of, say, Mikkel Boedker and Joel Ward.

The experiment could be especially successful if Meier is the latest beneficiary of the Joe Thornton boost.

Thornton has enriched the careers of many up-and-coming snipers, with Jonathan Cheechoo standing as one of the handiest examples. Meier seems especially adept at producing goals (take, for instance, 14 goals versus nine assists at the AHL level in 2015-16), so there could conceivably be some synergy there.

Naturally, that might be asking for too big of a leap from Meier, who will turn 21 in October.

Still, it’s worth consideration, especially if the Sharks decide that they might want to spread out their offense by at least experimenting with having one Joe (Thornton) on one line and Joe Pavelski on another.

Developing a Meier-type from a promising prospect into a productive NHL player could make a big difference in sustaining the Sharks as legitimate contenders, for all we know.

Reunited? Panthers invite Pirri to camp on PTO

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Brandon Pirri might feel like he’s at (or near) a low point in his NHL career, but perhaps he can turn things around by returning to the scene of his peak?

The Florida Panthers announced that they signed Pirri to a PTO on Tuesday. This continues Tuesday’s unspoken theme; the Colorado Avalanche invited Jared Cowen to their training camp on a tryout and the Calgary Flames reportedly did the same with Tanner Glass.

Pirri was the 59th pick of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and while he couldn’t stick with Chicago, former Blackhawks GM Dale Tallon continues to give him opportunities to make his mark elsewhere.

That was certainly the case when Pirri landed with the Florida Panthers.

Pirri split 2013-14 between Chicago and Florida, but his best work came next. He managed a Cy Young special of 22-2 (22 goals, two assists) in 49 games in 2014-15. In 2015-16, he generated a more balanced 14 goals and 15 assists for a career-high of 29 points, only he split time between the Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

Pirri got lost in the shuffle of a deep New York Rangers offense in 2016-17, generating eight goals and 18 points in 60 games while averaging just 12:17 TOI per contest.

Strangely enough, Pirri’s never appeared in a postseason game at the NHL level.

At 26, Pirri likely understands that he needs to make the most of this latest opportunity. There are signs of skill there, yet he hasn’t really put it all together, and many believe that he’s a one-dimensional sniper.

The Panthers could use some help at forward with Jaromir Jagr out of town, though, so maybe the two sides will benefit from this reunion.