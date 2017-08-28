Flyers to retire Eric Lindros No. 88

Eric Lindros is the only player in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers to wear the No. 88.

Now it is official that nobody else will ever wear it.

The Flyers announced on Monday morning that the team will be retiring his No. 88 this upcoming season, adding him to the list of retired numbers that already includes Bernie Parent (No. 1), Mark Howe (No. 2), Barry Ashbee (No. 4), Bill Barber (No. 7), and Bobby Clarke (No. 16).

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 18, 2018 before the Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Said team president Paul Holmgren in a statement, “Eric has made an incredible and lasting impact on the Flyers organization, our fans, and the game of hockey as a whole. We could not be more proud to raise his number 88 to the rafters. We look forward to what is anticipated to be a historic night for the Flyers.”

Added Lindros, “I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey. I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, teammates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me.”

The Flyers acquired Lindros in a blockbuster 1992 trade with the Quebec Nordiques that would significantly alter the NHL in the 1990s and beyond. During his time with the Flyers Lindros was one of the most physically dominating players to ever play in the NHL, mixing an almost unheard of combination of size, strength and jawdropping talent. He won the MVP award during the 1994-95 season and was one of the most productive players in the league during the 1990s. During his time with the Flyers between the 1992-93 and 1999-00 seasons his 659 points were the sixth most in the NHL. But he did that in only 486 games. His 1.36 point per game average during that stretch was third behind only Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

Concussions ultimately helped end his career prematurely.

Along with the Flyers he also spent time with the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016.