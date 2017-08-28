Getty

Agent: Signing with Devils was ‘difficult decision’ for Will Butcher

By Joey AlfieriAug 28, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
4 Comments

Last night, the Will Butcher sweepstakes officially came to an end, as the free-agent defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the New Jersey Devils.

Butcher, who became a free agent earlier this month, had a number of teams trying to bring him into the fold. In the end, he and his agent, Brian Bartlett, decided that joining the Devils was the way to go (the Sabres and Golden Knights were two of the other teams he reportedly considered).

“It was a difficult decision for Will because a number of teams did a great job of presenting how they could help Will grow into an NHL player,” Bartlett told NHL.com. “Ultimately, Will and his family felt like New Jersey provided a good mix of opportunity, coaching, development, style of play, and returning players.”

The 22-year-old isn’t a lock to make the roster out of training camp, but New Jersey’s lack of depth definitely won’t hurt his chances.

Andy Greene, Ben Lovejoy, John Moore, Dalton Prout and restricted free agent Damon Severson will probably all be on the opening-night roster, which means the sixth and seventh spots on the depth chart are still up for grabs.

Butcher’s long-term potential is still up for debate, but his head coach at the University of Denver, Jim Montgomery, believes he has the ability to play a similar style to former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov.

“Markov made great decisions with the puck and was really good on the power play,” Montgomery said. “I don’t see [Butcher] being able to play 25 minutes a night right away because this is the best league in the world and he’s going to have to adjust to the size and speed of the forwards he’ll be defending.

“But do I think he can go out and run a power play right now? I do think he can do that. Can he run a No. 1 power play? I don’t know, but I know he has the potential to grow into that.”

Under Pressure: Mike Smith

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 28, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

This post is a part of Flames day at PHT…

Goaltending has been a major issue for the Calgary Flames in recent seasons and for the second year in a row they have completely overhauled the position, bringing in two new faces in an effort to fix it.

Replacing Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson this season (after Elliott and Johnson replaced Karri Ramo, Jonas Hiller and Joni Ortio the year before) will be the veteran of duo of Mike Smith and Eddie Lack.

Both goalies are looking to rebound with a fresh start in a new city.

Smith, acquired in an offseason trade with the Arizona Coyotes, is going to be the starter and is going to have the most pressure on him.

Not only because the Flames are still on the hook for the remainder of his contract (more than $11 million over the next two seasons) but because he is going to be playing behind a defense that is going to be one of the best in the NHL, led by Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Dougie Hamilton and Travis Hamonic. That is an outstanding group and even average goaltending should make the Flames one of the toughest teams in the league to score against.

Smith, however, has not always performed at that level in recent seasons.

Looking at his past three years total his even-strength save percentage of .920 places him 38th out of 61 goalies that have appeared in at least 50 games, while his overall save percentage of .911 places him 45th out of that group (his new backup, Eddie Lack, is 46th over that same stretch). Even if you look at only his performance from this past season in Arizona (a .914 save percentage) it wouldn’t be that big of an upgrade over what the Flames were getting out of the Elliott/Johnson duo.

Now, that was good enough to get the Flames into the playoffs and make them a middle-of-the-pack team when it came to preventing goals.

But the Flames are at a point now where their objective should be more than just simply “make the playoffs” or be an average defensive team.

If they weren’t, they wouldn’t have traded for a 35-year-old goalie and been willing to pay him more than $11 million over the next two seasons.

This is a team that has what should be on paper one of the best quartets of defensemen in the league, it has some outstanding young forwards that are just now entering the prime of their careers (Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, Mikael Backlund) and some emerging young stars in Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett.

They are clearly in what they believe to be a “win-now” mode with a chance to compete in the Western Conference.

For them to do that they are going to need a big season from their new goaltender.

Looking to make the leap: Mark Jankowski

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 28, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

This post is a part of Flames day at PHT…

When the Calgary Flames picked Mark Jankowski with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2012 draft it certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. It was the very definition of an “off the board” pick and was pretty much immediately panned by basically every draft analyst.

Things did not get much better during Jankowski’s for most of his first three seasons at Providence College where his production was decent, but not the level you would expect from a first-round NHL draft pick and top prospect.

Over the past two years, however, things have started to turn around for him in his development. After averaging more than a point-per-game during his senior season at Providence, Jankowski played his first full season of pro hockey during the 2016-17 season and had an extremely promising year for the AHL’s Stockton Heat.

He told NHL.com earlier this month that one of his goals last season after being sent to the AHL was to be a dominant player in the league.

“Last year,” Jankowski reflects, “was a good one for me. After I was sent down to Stockton, I had it in my mind that I wanted to start dominating games and as the year wore on I think I got closer and closer to doing it. Every shift I wanted to make an impact. Every time on the ice I wanted to affect the outcome, whether by scoring a goal, winning a big face-off or a quick stick in the D-zone.”

He ended up leading the team in goals (27) and total points (56) and was one of the league’s best rookies.

Now the next step for him is finally breaking through and getting a full time look at the NHL level.

It is not going to be easy.

The Flames were a playoff team a year ago and are bringing back a pretty deep roster that won’t have many open spots, especially at Jankowski’s natural position of center where the team already has Sean Monahan, Mikael Backlund, Sam Bennett and Matt Stajan. Important to keep in mind that Monahan and Bennett are both nearly the same age as Jankowski and are already established NHL players.

Whether he makes the roster from the start or gets a look later in the season it still looks like he has a chance to turn out to be a better player than was originally believed on the night he was picked by the Flames.

Flyers to retire Eric Lindros No. 88

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 28, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT
6 Comments

Eric Lindros is the only player in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers to wear the No. 88.

Now it is official that nobody else will ever wear it.

The Flyers announced on Monday morning that the team will be retiring his No. 88 this upcoming season, adding him to the list of retired numbers that already includes Bernie Parent (No. 1), Mark Howe (No. 2), Barry Ashbee (No. 4), Bill Barber (No. 7), and Bobby Clarke (No. 16).

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 18, 2018 before the Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Said team president Paul Holmgren in a statement, “Eric has made an incredible and lasting impact on the Flyers organization, our fans, and the game of hockey as a whole. We could not be more proud to raise his number 88 to the rafters. We look forward to what is anticipated to be a historic night for the Flyers.”

Added Lindros, “I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey. I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, teammates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me.”

The Flyers acquired Lindros in a blockbuster 1992 trade with the Quebec Nordiques that would significantly alter the NHL in the 1990s and beyond. During his time with the Flyers Lindros was one of the most physically dominating players to ever play in the NHL, mixing an almost unheard of combination of size, strength and jawdropping talent. He won the MVP award during the 1994-95 season and was one of the most productive players in the league during the 1990s. During his time with the Flyers between the 1992-93 and 1999-00 seasons his 659 points were the sixth most in the NHL. But he did that in only 486 games. His 1.36 point per game average during that stretch was third behind only Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

Concussions ultimately helped end his career prematurely.

Along with the Flyers he also spent time with the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016.

Poll: Do the Flames have the best defense in the NHL?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 28, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
8 Comments

This post is part of Flames Day on PHT…

The Calgary Flames have a number of quality forwards like Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on their roster, but the team’s calling card is on defense.

Going into last season, the Flames were led by Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton. Before the trade deadline, they added Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes (they also signed him to a three-year contract extension this summer).

At the draft, they acquired another big piece, as they shipped three high draft picks to the Islanders for Travis Hamonic.

“I’m really excited,” Hamonic said, per NHL.com. “I have a pretty awesome opportunity in front of me.

“I think part of it is having the opportunity to play with those guys. Those are three of the best defensemen in the League, in my opinion. When you have all three of them on one team and you get to join a defensive core with those kind of players … I think that aspect really excites me.”

Where do they rank in the league? Are they the best right now?

Of course, people in Nashville will likely take offense to this poll question. After all, they have P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis on their blue line, and they’re just coming off a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

When we look at the best bang-for-your-buck, here’s how things shake out. Calgary spends just over $21 million on their top four blue liners. Giordano is the highest-paid player of the bunch at $6.75 million. As for Nashville, Subban is their highest-paid defenseman at $9 million, but no one else makes more than $4 million. Together, their top four defenders come with a cap hit of $19.25 million.

Another team that is loaded on defense, is the Anaheim Ducks.

They have Hampus Lindholm, Sami Vatanen and Cam Fowler. It’s incredible to think that none of those three players have seen their 27th birthday yet (Lindholm is 23, Vatanen is 26, Fowler is 25). They also have Josh Manson, Brandon Montour and Jacob Larsson on the depth chart. And don’t forget, they traded a former first-rounder, Shea Theodore, to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer.

So, how does the Flames defense stack up against the rest of the league?

Feel free to vote in the poll below and make sure to leave your opinion in the comments section.