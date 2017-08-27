Getty

Looking to make the leap: Dylan Strome

By Adam GretzAug 27, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT
The top of the 2015 NHL draft has turned out to be a pretty successful one for the NHL with seven of the top-eight picks already establishing themselves as regulars, including several (Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Zach Werenski, and Mitch Marner) that are either already All-Star level players or are on their way to being them.

The one exception out of that group to this point has been No. 3 overall pick Dylan Strome.

In the two seasons since he was drafted Strome has appeared in just seven games, recording just a single point, for the Arizona Coyotes.

Even though he hasn’t yet established himself the way several of his peers have he remains one of the key centerpieces of the Coyotes’ rebuild and has spent the past two years absolutely destroying the Ontario Hockey League as a member of the Erie Otters.

He is certainly going to get another opportunity to crack the Coyotes’ lineup this fall but general manager John Chayka already said earlier this month that the team is going to remain patient in bringing him along because they want him to be a 200-foot player that excels in all areas and isn’t simply playing “a depth role.”

That is a huge responsibility for a 20-year-old forward, and if that is what the Coyotes are expecting out of him it probably makes sense to be a little more patient with him. Looking at the Coyotes’ depth chart down the middle and they already have another young prospect in Christian Dvorak that started to make a bit of an impact last season by scoring 15 goals in his rookie season. They also picked up Derek Stepan from the New York Rangers in the big offseason trade for the No. 7 overall pick and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Strome’s talent level is obvious, and given what he has done the past three seasons while playing for Erie it is pretty clear that he has nothing left to prove at that level after recording 75 points in only 35 games this past season.

That would have been a 145-point pace over a 68-game season, a number that would have shattered his previous high in the OHL (he had 129 points in 68 games during the 2014-15 season).

The offensive skill is clearly there, now it is just a matter of if he can show the Coyotes’ front office and coaching staff the 200-foot play away from the puck that will get him a significant role in the NHL.

Under pressure: Anthony Duclair

By Adam GretzAug 27, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT
When the Arizona Coyotes traded defenseman Keith Yandle to the New York Rangers three years ago it was pretty clear that Anthony Duclair was going to be the centerpiece of the return.

When he burst onto the scene during the 2015-16 season and scored 20 goals, helping to form an exciting rookie duo with Max Domi, there was genuine excitement that the Coyotes were going to be major winners in the trade and get a long-term building block.

And they still might end up getting all of that.

But there is also no denying that some of that excitement probably cooled a bit this past season when Duclair took a significant step backwards in his sophomore season, finishing with just five goals in 58 games.

He remains the Coyotes’ only unsigned restricted free agent this offseason. Once he gets signed though there are some big questions as to what his role will be and what type of player the Coyotes are going to get.

The big red flag with Duclair’s rookie season success was the fact a lot of it seemed to be percentage driven as he scored on more than 19 percent of his shots. That is unsustainable scoring rate for pretty much any player in the league and made him a candidate for a pretty significant regression the next season.

That regression came in a big way with Duclair scoring on only six percent of his shots in 2016-17. That meant that even though he averaged the exact same number of shots on goal per game and posted similar possession numbers his goal scoring plummeted.

Duclair’s rookie season goal scoring success was almost unprecedented from a percentage standpoint. Since the start of the 2000 there have only been two players age 20 or younger that scored on more than 18 percent of their shots (minimum 100 shots). Duclair was one. Jordan Staal in 2006-07 was the other. Staal suffered a nearly identical percentage drop in year two (down to six percent, resulting in only 12 goals after scoring 29 the year before) before bouncing back in year three with 22 goals.

The key difference between Staal and Duclair, though, is that even without the goal scoring Staal was a more well-rounded player (a two-way center that played big minutes in all situations) that excelled in areas other than scoring. Duclair is not that type of player and scoring is going to be a major part of his value.

If he is still going to be a significant part of the Coyotes’ future it has to start with a bounceback season in 2017-18.

It’s Arizona Coyotes day at PHT

By James O'BrienAug 27, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Arizona Coyotes experienced changes to so many near-constants during this summer that you almost expected all of their ownership/arena/etc. issues to be settled.

That saga may never end, but the 2017-18 edition of the Coyotes will otherwise look dramatically different than the 2016-17 one that carried on a tradition of struggles.

After serving as head coach since 2009, Dave Tippett is out, making way for Rick Tocchet. To the distaste of many fans, Shane Doan is gone, and the split wasn’t totally amicable. Mike Smith was traded to the Calgary Flames.

Some of that might read as doom-and-gloom, yet the overall picture is of a Coyotes team that took a step forward, and maybe a big one.

The Coyotes now get a gander at Antti Raanta in net, while Derek Stepan becomes their likely top center in that big trade with the Rangers. This move signaled an increase in aggressiveness from Coyotes management, as the seventh pick of the 2017 NHL Draft was part of the package the Rangers received for Raanta and Stepan.

That wasn’t the only seismic shift, either, as the Coyotes nabbed outstanding defensive defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson from the Blackhawks while sending Connor Murphy to Chicago.

It all stands as a stark contrast from recent years when the Coyotes would accept dead contracts in Pavel Datsyuk, Chris Pronger, and Dave Bolland to get the cap floor and maybe grab an asset or two for their trouble.

Naturally, the Coyotes also hope that prospects such as Dylan Strome may finally make the next step from dominating juniors or the AHL to being NHL contributors.

GM John Chayka’s vision seems like it’s coming in focus, but we’ll find out soon enough if 2017-18 stands as a giant leap forward or something closer to a baby step. PHT will explore the many things that could go wrong or right for the Coyotes on this fine Sunday.

Kapanen on making Leafs, wearing his dad’s number, and Kessel

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
If there were any critiques of Kapseri Kapanen being the Toronto Maple Leafs’ looking to make the leap candidate, consider this: even Kapanen knows that he’s not a sure-thing to make the 2017-18 roster.

Kapanen spoke with reporters including the Toronto Sun’s Lance Hornby and the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran after some vigorous summer scrimmages, touching on an array of issues.

First and foremost: realizing he still has plenty to prove.

“Last year was last year,” Kapanen said. “This is a new year and I just start from the same spot as everyone else. It’s going to be a tough camp, but I’ll be ready for it. Anything can happen, but I just want to stay healthy this year and be a better player.”

Jury is still out

It might be tempting to read too much into some admittedly big goals he scored for Toronto and just assume he already has it made.

And, really, that double-OT goal (and two-goal performance in general) against Washington was really something:

His first NHL goal was big, too, as he helped Toronto secure a playoff spot thanks to a mad rush against (you guessed it) the Penguins:

Still, those highlights obscure the fact that Kapanen accomplished little beyond those highlights.

That’s literal in the sense that he’s been limited to that goal and zero assists in 17 regular-season games (eight in 2016-17) and that two-goal game accounting for all his offense during that six-game playoff series against the Capitals.

Now, some of his quiet production is likely a matter of opportunity, as he averaged fewer than 11 minutes per night during both the regular season and playoffs when he was with Toronto last season.

The point is not that Kapanen is “bad” by any stretch. Instead, it’s not forced modesty; his ice time and limited NHL production make it clear that he does have a lot of room to grow.

2017-18 could be a crucial fork in the road in that regard, then.

***

Those stories brought some other revelations. For one thing, Kapanen found trade partner Phil Kessel‘s hot dog photo “pretty funny,” making him a reasonable person. He also confirmed that, with jersey numbers rotating thanks to Patrick Marleau (12) arriving and Brian Boyle (24) exiting, Kapanen will end up wearing 24 after sporting 28.

Twenty-four is the same number his father Sami Kapanen wore as a memorable NHL player, so that’s pretty cool.

Maple Leafs sign Connor Brown: Three years, $6.3M

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT
3 Comments

Clearly, Connor Brown was rewarded by the Toronto Maple Leafs by handing his number 12 to Patrick Marleau.

OK, that’s probably not the trigger, but either way, the Maple Leafs signed Brown for three years, $6.3 million on Saturday. Brown, 23, carries a cap hit of $2.1M.

Brown generated 20 goals and 36 points in 82 regular-season games last season, averaging 16:12 TOI. He logged even more minutes during that six-game series against the Capitals, averaging 18:14 per night.

Aside from seven games in 2015-16, last season constitutes the extent of Brown’s work in the NHL.

The 20 goals were nice, but there are other factors that make the $2.1 million seem fair considering other factors.

