Under Pressure: Loui Eriksson

By Ryan DadounAug 26, 2017


This post is part of Canucks Day on PHT…

Loui Eriksson has to be a contender for the biggest disappointment of the 2016-17 campaign.

When Vancouver signed him to a six-year, $36 million contract in the summer of 2016 he was coming off a 30-goal campaign with Boston and the hope was that he would mesh with the Sedin twins on the top line. In the end though, Eriksson had just 11 goals and 24 points in 65 games, making it his least productive season since the 32-year-old forward’s rookie campaign.

There are ways to look at his campaign and see silver linings. From a Corsi and Fenwick perspective he performed better than the Canucks overall. His shooting percentage of 8.3 was way down from 2015-16 and his career average so you could argue that perhaps he was dealing with some bad luck. Even still, it’s hard to find a way to feel upbeat about a campaign that went that badly.

For better or worse, that was just the first year of six on his contract. Now the question turns to if he can bounce back, at least to some degree. He is still just 32-years-old so a comeback wouldn’t be shocking. However, if he goes through another season like he just endured then talk might even transition to a buyout next summer despite how long is left on that deal.

On the flip side if Eriksson is able to rebound then he could be one of the leaders on this transitioning team. With the Sedin twins set to celebrate their 37th birthday on Sept. 26 and entering the final season of their contract, their tenure with the Canucks might be drawing to a close. Even in a best case scenario, Eriksson isn’t a replacement on the ice for what the twins once were, but he could become the guiding force by setting a positive example for the younger players through what might be some difficult rebuilding years.

That would provide the squad with some value and make his contract feel more justified in the long run.

Will Thomas Vanek get signed soon?

By Ryan DadounAug 26, 2017


Thomas Vanek might not be the elite player he once was, but he’s still a solid contributor which makes the fact that he remains unsigned as we near September surprising. His wait might be nearing its end though.

”I do feel optimistic that something will come through for both of these guys in the next week or two,” Vanek’s agent agent Steve Bartlett said on Buffalo’s WGR 550, per TSN.ca. “And I think definitely the temperature has risen from teams around the league on both players.”

The other player Bartlett was referring to was Drew Stafford, who has since signed a one-year deal with New Jersey. That adds more foundation to Bartlett’s words.

Vanek had 17 goals and 48 points in 68 contests with the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers in 2016-17, which isn’t bad production considering he was averaging a modest 14:24 minutes per game. In fact, for what it’s worth Vanek did finish 16th in the league in points per 60 minutes, which was just below the 75-point Vladimir Tarasenko, who of course got considerably more ice time.

That’s not to suggest that Vanek could have done as well as Tarasenko had they gotten equal use, but it does highlight how productive Vanek was relative to his minutes. He could be a nice bargain bin pickup for whatever team finally inks him.

It’s Vancouver Canucks day at PHT

By Cam TuckerAug 26, 2017


Trevor Linden finally broke down and used the ‘R’ word last season.

The Canucks once again finished near the bottom of the NHL standings, 29th to be exact, prompting the team president to call the situation in Vancouver a rebuild.

“I think I was making an effort to appease the people,” Linden told Sportsnet 590 in the spring. “Obviously we’ve been forthright in saying we’ve been transitioning as a team to a younger group and that was becoming a bit of a sticking point with some people. So to get alignment with our fans and our media I used the rebuild word today, which everyone can get their head around.”

Despite placing 29th overall, the Canucks came away from the draft lottery with the fifth overall pick, which turned into Elias Pettersson.

But another disappointing regular season has ushered in significant changes, starting behind the bench.

Coach Willie Desjardins was fired. Travis Green, who had been the bench boss for Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Utica, was hired as Desjardins’ replacement.

Ryan Miller went to California, signing with the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent, which should give Jacob Markstrom a legitimate shot at becoming the No. 1 goalie.

The biggest loss? Nikita Tryamkin leaving the Canucks to return to the KHL.

While looking to transition younger players — Brock Boeser, Jake Virtanen, and Olli Juolevi to name a few candidates — into the lineup, the Canucks were active in the free agent market, without spending outrageous sums of money. They added Anders Nilsson in goal, Michael Del Zotto and Patrick Wiercioch on defense, and Sam Gagner and Alexander Burmistrov up front.

The only major task left for Canucks general manager Jim Benning this summer is to sign restricted free agent center Bo Horvat to a new deal. He’s due for a significant raise after a productive third year — 20 goals and 52 points in 81 games — in the league.

Report: Hartley agrees to five-year deal with Latvian national team

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017


Former NHL coach Bob Hartley reportedly has a new long-term contract.

According to Martin Merk of the IIHF website, Hartley has agreed to a five-year deal to coach the Latvian national team, after original reports stating that he took the gig began surfacing last winter.

From the IIHF:

The Latvians plan with Hartley for the new Olympic cycle after having tightly missed out on qualifying on PyeongChang 2018 before. The former Stanley Cup winner joined the Latvians last spring and led the team at the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany and France where it finished in 10th place.

Hartley is the second former NHL coach after Ted Nolan (2011-2014) to lead the Latvian men’s national team. He led the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup win in 2001 and later also coached the Atlanta Thrashers and the Calgary Flames. In 2015 he won the Jack Adams Award as NHL head coach of the year but was fired in May 2016.

Hartley has 944 games worth of experience coaching in the NHL. He was behind the bench when the Flames made the playoffs in 2015, defying the odds to reach the second round before they were eliminated.

The Flames took a step back the following season, missing the playoffs. Hartley was eventually let go.

Penguins sign McClement to PTO

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017


The Pittsburgh Penguins have added a veteran center to training camp.

The Penguins signed 34-year-old Jay McClement to a professional tryout (PTO) in a deal announced Friday.

The Penguins have some interesting decisions to make when it comes to finding a third-line center, but what transpires from this opportunity for McClement will be determined throughout camp and the pre-season.

McClement became an unrestricted free agent earlier this summer after his two-year, $2.4 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes came to an end.

He appeared in 65 games for the Hurricanes last season, scoring five goals and eight points. He also led all Carolina forwards in ice time on the penalty kill, averaging 1:51 per game in that situation.

McClement has played in 906 NHL games throughout his career, scoring 90 goals and 244 points.

