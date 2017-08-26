Getty

Maple Leafs sign Connor Brown: Three years, $6.3M

By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clearly, Connor Brown was rewarded by the Toronto Maple Leafs by handing his number 12 to Patrick Marleau.

OK, that’s probably not the trigger, but either way, the Maple Leafs signed Brown for three years, $6.3 million on Saturday. Brown, 23, carries a cap hit of $2.1M.

Brown generated 20 goals and 36 points in 82 regular-season games last season, averaging 16:12 TOI. He logged even more minutes during that six-game series against the Capitals, averaging 18:14 per night.

Aside from seven games in 2015-16, last season constitutes the extent of Brown’s work in the NHL.

The 20 goals were nice, but there are other factors that make the $2.1 million seem fair considering other factors.

The Athletic’s James Mirtle praised the deal, and also dropped a great, timely joke:

Jets sign Matt Hendricks for one year, $700K

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Late-August seems to be the time of year when tryout invites go out more often than guaranteed contracts, but a full legit deals continue to trickle through.

The New Jersey Devils signed Drew Stafford for cheap, and now the Winnipeg Jets added gritty forward Matt Hendricks to a one-year, $700K contract.

Hendricks, 36, checks all the “intangible” boxes. Spoiler: the praise heaped the veteran’s way were loaded with grit terms.

The locker room factor must make the difference because, on the ice, Hendricks is extremely limited. His possession stats were lousy with Edmonton in 2016-17, and he’s never hit the 10-goal mark despite 10 seasons in the NHL.

It’s a bit maddening that none of Thomas Vanek, Jiri Hudler, P.A. Parenteau, and especially Jaromir Jagr have no takers, but obviously the Jets were looking for something different in this signing.

Sam Gagner’s strange path to Vancouver Canucks

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

This post is part of Canucks Day on PHT…

Plenty of free agents take winding paths, particularly when it comes to joining struggling teams like the Vancouver Canucks. Even by those standards, Sam Gagner‘s traveled a strange path.

His NHL career started off strong as the Edmonton Oilers made him the sixth pick of the 2007 NHL Draft. Gagner made an immediate impact, scoring 13 goals and 49 points as a rookie in 2007-08.

The high point of his Oilers run came in February 2012 when he became the first player since Mario Lemieux to generate an eight-point night. He also broke a Wayne Gretzky record during that stretch.

That’s not to say that it was all good times for Gagner in Edmonton. There were some freakish injuries and, naturally, the Oilers struggled on the ice.

2014-15

Things started to get weird when Gagner was traded twice on the same day on June 29, 2014. Gagner was sent to the Lightning and then to the Arizona Coyotes, with Tampa Bay essentially laundering $1.6 million of Gagner’s cap hit.

After some “tough years,” Gagner was hoping that he could take advantage of a clean slate with Arizona. That fresh start didn’t go too well, with a healthy scratch included.

2015-16

The Coyotes decided that Gagner just wasn’t working as a center and then decided to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers in that odd trade that sent Chris Pronger’s contract to Arizona. Once again, Gagner was involved in teams dealing with odd salary cap machinations.

Once again, Gagner hoped to prove something, but he didn’t pull it off to the Flyers’ liking.

Along the way, there always seemed to be questions about his status, from buyout talk to AHL demotions. Gagner was also placed on waivers. He was occasionally bloodied and generally disregarded in Philly.

2016-17

Here’s how low his status dropped by last summer: he signed a bargain-basement one-year contract with a Columbus Blue Jackets team that came off an awful 2015-16 season. Gagner accepted a $650K “prove-it” salary.

And he did indeed prove it as the trigger on a shockingly effective Blue Jackets power play. His resurgence became one of the feel-good stories of last season.

In scoring 18 goals and 50 points, Gagner resurrected his career, earning a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Canucks in the process.

***

Rarely will you see such a combination of great bounces and lousy luck as Gagner’s experienced. He began as a high draft pick, broke some records in Edmonton, and eventually fell out of favor/was often a scapegoat with the Oilers. He was tossed around in trades and struggled to stick with teams. There was also a lockout run in Austria, a fight with Olli Jokinen, and some tough-luck injuries.

And now, after those twists and turns, Gagner finds what looks like stability in Vancouver.

Then again, it doesn’t look like Gagner has a no-trade clause, so who knows …

NHL teams celebrate National Dog Day

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sometimes you want to dig deep into the Vancouver Canucks’ off-season and prospects for 2017-18. Scroll around for more of that fun.

Sometimes, you just want to look at pictures of dogs and/or hockey players. And, really, what better time to paw at some puppy pics than #NationalDogDay?

This isn’t a comprehensive deal, but here are some of the NHL’s dog-day-dealings that stand out. In some cases, the individual tweets are the beginning of threads including even more doggos, so this post could be a helpful resource for smiles.

To kick things off, the NHL provided this heartwarming clip:

The Arizona Coyotes claim dog(-ish?) mascot superiority …

… But the Colorado Avalanche would respectfully disagree.

The Canadiens shared some of their fans’ best dogs, and this one might be the biggest winner (though this one is tough to beat):

There are, of course, plenty of shots of players with their dogs. T.J. Brodie, for example, shared a great shot:

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and his family, which hopefully includes a pooch named Pickle.

More dog fun at PHT:

Matt Murray, pup, Stanley Cup.

Dog gets ice time with puck.

Hampus Lindholm’s absurdly cute, skate-sized puppy.

Looking to make the leap: Brock Boeser

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 26, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This post is part of Canucks Day on PHT…

The bad news is that the Vancouver Canucks are a bottom-feeder in the NHL.

The good news is that they’re finally acknowledging that reality, and with that, accruing the sort of prospects that might help them break out of their funk.

With that, there are plenty of players who are looking to make the leap, and multiple candidates could do just that in 2017-18. Olli Juolevi, the fifth pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, shows a lot of promise on defense. Nikolay Goldobin was a candidate for the Sharks last year, and is another guy to watch for Vancouver. Anton Rodin couldn’t quite land the splash he hoped to make in 2016-17.

Brock Boeser could be the best of the bunch, at least as far as next season is concerned.

Boeser, 20, already got his feet wet at the NHL level last season, generating four goals and one assist in nine games. With almost three shots on goal per contest, Boeser wasn’t exactly shy to assert himself with the Canucks.

Boeser spent most of the past campaign starring for the University of North Dakota, scoring 16 goals and 34 points in 32 games. He was actually even more productive the season before, scoring 27 goals and 60 points in 42 contests after the Canucks selected him 23rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Those experiences all help, but as Kevin Woodley’s NHL.com piece from August notes, it seems like he also learned from his mistakes. With a lot of competition between other prospects and incoming veterans such as Sam Gagner fighting for time, director of player development Ryan Johnson noticed a difference in Boeser this summer.

“The way he is carrying himself, his demeanor, his intensity from drill to drill, he has a professional way about him now,” Johnson said. “Whereas last year maybe [he was] just getting through things, everything he does now has a purpose to it. … He realizes how hard things are going to be (at training camp) in September, a lot of competition, so he’s doing things the right way to put himself in a good spot.”

The Canucks are likely to hold an especially competitive training camp, and Boeser should be a big reason why it will be so intriguing.