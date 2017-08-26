Maple Leafs sign Connor Brown: Three years, $6.3M

OK, that’s probably not the trigger, but either way, the Maple Leafs signed Brown for three years, $6.3 million on Saturday. Brown, 23, carries a cap hit of $2.1M.
Brown generated 20 goals and 36 points in 82 regular-season games last season, averaging 16:12 TOI. He logged even more minutes during that six-game series against the Capitals, averaging 18:14 per night.
Aside from seven games in 2015-16, last season constitutes the extent of Brown’s work in the NHL.
The 20 goals were nice, but there are other factors that make the $2.1 million seem fair considering other factors.
The locker room factor must make the difference because, on the ice, Hendricks is extremely limited. His possession stats were lousy with Edmonton in 2016-17, and he’s never hit the 10-goal mark despite 10 seasons in the NHL.
It’s a bit maddening that none of Thomas Vanek, Jiri Hudler, P.A. Parenteau, and especially Jaromir Jagr have no takers, but obviously the Jets were looking for something different in this signing.
That’s not to say that it was all good times for Gagner in Edmonton. There were some freakish injuries and, naturally, the Oilers struggled on the ice.
Things started to get weird when Gagner was traded twice onthe same day on June 29, 2014. Gagner was sent to the Lightning and then to the Arizona Coyotes, with Tampa Bay essentially laundering $1.6 million of Gagner’s cap hit.
The Coyotes decided that Gagner just wasn’t working as a center and then decided to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers in that odd trade that sent Chris Pronger’s contract to Arizona. Once again, Gagner was involved in teams dealing with odd salary cap machinations.
Here’s how low his status dropped by last summer: he signed a bargain-basement one-year contract with a Columbus Blue Jackets team that came off an awful 2015-16 season. Gagner accepted a $650K “prove-it” salary.
And he did indeed prove it as the trigger on a shockingly effective Blue Jackets power play. His resurgence became one of the feel-good stories of last season.
In scoring 18 goals and 50 points, Gagner resurrected his career, earning a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Canucks in the process.
Rarely will you see such a combination of great bounces and lousy luck as Gagner’s experienced. He began as a high draft pick, broke some records in Edmonton, and eventually fell out of favor/was often a scapegoat with the Oilers. He was tossed around in trades and struggled to stick with teams. There was also a lockout run in Austria, a fight with Olli Jokinen, and some tough-luck injuries.
And now, after those twists and turns, Gagner finds what looks like stability in Vancouver.
Brock Boeser could be the best of the bunch, at least as far as next season is concerned.
Boeser, 20, already got his feet wet at the NHL level last season, generating four goals and one assist in nine games. With almost three shots on goal per contest, Boeser wasn’t exactly shy to assert himself with the Canucks.
Boeser spent most of the past campaign starring for the University of North Dakota, scoring 16 goals and 34 points in 32 games. He was actually even more productive the season before, scoring 27 goals and 60 points in 42 contests after the Canucks selected him 23rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Those experiences all help, but as Kevin Woodley’s NHL.com piece from August notes, it seems like he also learned from his mistakes. With a lot of competition between other prospects and incoming veterans such as Sam Gagner fighting for time, director of player development Ryan Johnson noticed a difference in Boeser this summer.
“The way he is carrying himself, his demeanor, his intensity from drill to drill, he has a professional way about him now,” Johnson said. “Whereas last year maybe [he was] just getting through things, everything he does now has a purpose to it. … He realizes how hard things are going to be (at training camp) in September, a lot of competition, so he’s doing things the right way to put himself in a good spot.”
The Canucks are likely to hold an especially competitive training camp, and Boeser should be a big reason why it will be so intriguing.