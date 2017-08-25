Getty

Jordan Subban is ready to grab one of the ‘open’ spots on Canucks blue line

By Joey AlfieriAug 25, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
Canucks defenseman Jordan Subban isn’t the most famous hockey player in his family, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t close to making the jump to the NHL.

Jordan, who is the younger brother of Nashville’s P.K. Subban, is entering his third professional season, but he still hasn’t played a game in the NHL yet.

The 22-year-old put up some impressive numbers with AHL Utica in 2016-17 (16 goals, 36 points in 65 games), and he’s hoping it’s enough to get him a spot on the Canucks roster this season.

“My goal is going into camp and making the team. That’s my only goal now. That’s my main focus,” Subban told Sportsnet.ca.

“Obviously there’s a rebuild going on, and I know there’s spots open. My mind’s not occupied with who they signed or who’s competing for a job. I’m here to compete for a spot.”

During the summer, Vancouver brought in Michael Del Zotto and Patrick Wiercioch in free agency, which definitely doesn’t help Subban’s chances of sticking around. But as he mentioned, the Canucks are in a rebuild, so there’s a chance they could opt to give a younger guy some added opportunity.

One thing going for Subban, is that Vancouver’s new head coach, Travis Green, is pretty familiar with him. Prior to being named head coach of the Canucks, Green served as the bench boss for their minor league team. On the flip side, Green also knows every hole in the young defenseman’s game.

It’ll be interesting to see how Subban’s season unfolds.

Poll: Are the Oilers legitimate Stanley Cup contenders?

By Joey AlfieriAug 25, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
This post is part of Oilers Day on PHT…

The Edmonton Oilers were one of the biggest surprises of the 2016-17 season. No one expected them to break their 10-year playoff drought last season, but that’s exactly what they did.

Led by Connor McDavid, the Oilers proved to be an offensive force. They finished eighth in goals for (247) and McDavid finished first in points with 100. This off-season, the team handed McDavid a huge eight-year, $100 million contract.

“This may be one of the largest contracts ever given in the NHL, but I can assure you, it could easily have been a lot higher in value and shorter in term,” GM Peter Chiarelli said, per NHL.com. “Building a team to win the Stanley Cup championship was a constant discussion point in this negotiation.”

Chiarelli didn’t make many changes up front during the off-season. He swapped Jordan Eberle for Ryan Strome (that move saved them some cap space) and he handed out massive extensions to McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers also surprised by ranking eighth in the league in goals against (212). Goalie Cam Talbot was the biggest reason for that, as he turned in solid performances night after night. He played 73 games last season and won 42 of them. It’ll be interesting to see if they lighten his workload next season.

Although the defense has improved after the acquisitions of Andrej Sekera and Adam Larsson, the unit is still a work in progress. Oscar Klefbom and Darnell Nurse have also developed into solid options for the Oilers, but they’re still lacking a true number one defenseman. Is that going to hold them back in the future?

It’s obvious that the Oilers are no longer pushovers in the Western Conference. But do they have what it takes to to make a run to the Stanley Cup Final?
Alright, it’s your turn to have your say. Vote in our poll and feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.

It’s Edmonton Oilers day at PHT

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
You could probably write a book about the Edmonton Oilers’ 2016-17 season and the just-as-integral summer of big decisions.

The condensed version is that the Oilers made the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and then they weren’t satisfied there; instead, they knocked off the San Jose Sharks and then pushed the Anaheim Ducks to a Game 7.

After a freak injury derailed his rookie campaign, Connor McDavid made his first full campaign count, generating a rare 100-point season while collecting hardware including the Hart Trophy.

Of course, McDavid likely envies the guy he edged for the MVP in Sidney Crosby, who collected another Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup.

The Oilers took measures to help McDavid parallel Crosby from a team success standpoint, although it remains to be seen if GM Peter Chiarelli actually put the superstar in a significantly better position to succeed.

McDavid could have asked for the NHL version of a blank check in demanding the league maximum for his contract extension. Instead, he cut the Oilers a bit of a break in taking $12.5 million per season, a price tag that kicks in starting in 2018-19.

Their breaks stopped there, however, as Leon Draisaitl took advantage of his breakout season to land a huge eight-year deal worth a whopping $8.5M in AAV. If the Oilers struggle, some will assign blame to Edmonton’s less desirable contracts. Even if Draisaitl manages to justify that bill, there are plenty who cringe at the Oilers allocating $10M per year to the polarizing combo of Milan Lucic and Kris Russell, with Russell’s four-year, $16M pact being signed this summer.

The small silver lining is that Chiarelli showed at least some willingness to save here and there, signing Zack Kassian to a reasonable deal and nabbing Jussi Jokinen for peanuts.

Edmonton didn’t just make waves in free agency, either, as Chiarelli cleared some space by spending Jordan Eberle and his $6M cap hit to the Islanders for Ryan Strome ($2.5M, but only for the last year of his deal).

The Eberle deal feels a bit like the Taylor Hall swap, and one wonders if the Oilers will make it a pattern of moving $6M guys if Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also exits town at some point.

*Phew*

That’s just a lot isn’t it?

In spending big and making some controversial choices, the Oilers enter 2017-18 with some intimidating expectations.

It places a lot of pressure on McDavid, Draisaitl, Cam Talbot, and a few others. Luckily, the Oilers are placing their trust in some talented players. A healthy McDavid could make management look like geniuses even if they’re guilty of more whiffs than homers.

Breaking down this team inspires some probing questions, so enjoy PHT’s analysis on Friday.

Quenneville admits first pitch at White Sox game was ‘brutal’

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
It’s been a solid week-or-so for charmingly guileless displays by hockey figures at Chicago MLB games.

First, there was Don Cherry flubbing (or editorializing, if he was going pro-Blue Jays?) “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at a Chicago Cubs game. Then, on Wednesday, Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville biffed the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. To his credit, he handled the poor pitch with good humor, as NBC Chicago reports.

“I’m a little embarassed; I haven’t thrown a baseball in a while,” Quenneville said. “That was brutal, that was awful. You could say that was a bad, bad shot or like a fan on a (hockey) shot.”

Here’s footage of the throw:

Yeah, that’s bad.

Then again, “brutal” might be overstating it, or at least highlighting how jaded bad first pitches and mangled national anthems have become.

Honestly, you can only give Coach Q so much guff when you compare it to Carly Rae Jepsen’s effort:

And, really, any moment of singing at a sports game sounds angelic compared to Carl Lewis’ unforgettable anthem:

(Actually, it seems like Lewis is the Bo Jackson of these things, as his first pitch was Jepsen-esque, and at a White Sox game to boot.)

Anyway, it’s been a tough off-season for the Blackhawks, with Niklas Hjalmarsson now in Arizona and Coach Q assistant Mike Kitchen canned. Quenneville probably prefers the “brutal” of a bad first pitch, all things considered.

And for the rest of us, we’ll all have that wonderful Getty Image of Quenneville’s first pitch. Good stuff.

Daunting Drew Doughty decision looms for Kings

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
This post is part of Kings Day on PHT…

Out of context, re-signing Drew Doughty is as close to a no-brainer as it gets in the NHL.

A resounding resume

The Norris Trophy winner and elite defenseman has been a rock for the Los Angeles Kings, and his significance might only become more pronounced as the franchise deals with big changes (and losses on the blueline) in 2017-18.

Now, $7 million is undoubtedly a lot of money, but Doughty would command a (flinches) king’s ransom on the open market. So, when that cap hit expires in 2018-19, Doughty will get paid. It’s remarkable that, considering his robust resume of accomplishments, Doughty is now just 27 and will be 29 when his current deal expires.

Fixer upper

The question the Kings face isn’t really about re-signing Doughty.

Instead, it’s the difficult riddle of trying to squeeze out more runs with this current core or giving a rebuild a bold shot in the arm by – wait for it – trading Doughty sometime during the next season or two.

Los Angeles could conceivably gain a lot in trading Doughty, especially if GM Rob Blake is creative. In making such a courageous move, the Kings could enjoy some combination of:

  1. Salary cap relief, in convincing a trade partner to eat ugly deals in Dustin Brown ($5.875M through 2021-22) and/or Marian Gaborik ($4.875M through 2020-21) as part of a Doughty deal.
  2. Gain precious draft assets and/or prospects. Much like other contenders, the Kings’ farm system took some hits as they angled to contend with this current group. It was generally worth it, but now Blake & Co. need to pick up the pieces.
  3. Trading for roster players who are young and cheap.

Why they must ponder the seemingly unthinkable

Let’s not forget just how old this team looks. By the end of Doughty’s contract, Brown and Jeff Carter will both be 34. Anze Kopitar, who just turned 30, will be 32. Jake Muzzin will be 30 and will only have one year remaining on his bargain $4M deal. Alec Martinez will be 32. Jonathan Quick will be 33. Gaborik will be 37 and, barring a buyout or move, will still be on the books for two more seasons.

We’ve already seen Kopitar struggle, and while Carter’s been resoundingly productive at a great rate, Father Time seems to punish snipers as much as anyone.

Even Doughty would be close to 30 by then.

It’s unclear how many of these Kings deals are easy to move, and to some, that might serve as a signal to just go for it and then suffer through a rebuild.

Still, you wonder how desirable it would be for Doughty to stay if Los Angeles really starts to slide, although it wouldn’t be surprising if he remained loyal to a squad he won two Stanley Cups with.

A matter of time

On the bright side, the Kings have a full season before they can even sign Doughty to a contract extension, so 2017-18 could serve as a helpful barometer for this situation. Even so, you never know when an optimal trade offer might come; a team could conceivably be willing to give up far more for Doughty if it means getting him for a season or more at such a valuable rate.

It’s all a lot to take in, and trading Doughty would almost certainly stand as a wildly unpopular move with Kings fans, even if the returns were solid and the logic is sound.

At minimum, it’s something management should think long and hard about. It could be one of the most fascinating situations to watch, especially if you’re the type of hockey fan who pines for rare big trades after seeing that mammoth Kyrie Irving – Isiah Thomas trade in the NBA.