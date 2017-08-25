Getty

Devils grab another ex-Bruins forward in Drew Stafford

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
Most NHL teams are in “lounging at a tropical resort” and/or heavy-golfing mode, but at least someone in the New Jersey Devils’ front office has been fairly busy lately.

A couple days after they announced a PTO invite for Jimmy Hayes, the Devils revealed that they signed Drew Stafford to a one-year, $800K contract.

While Hayes fell out of favor with the Boston Bruins, it seems like Stafford’s days with the Bruins ended in part because of uncertainty elsewhere, possibly regarding their negotiations with RFA David Pastrnak.

The Devils, meanwhile, aim to fill out their forward ranks, especially with Travis Zajac expected to miss a considerable chunk of the 2017-18 season.

Stafford, 31, was struggling in his final days with the Winnipeg Jets; he was limited to 13 points in 40 games. Being traded to the Bruins seemed to wake him up, as he generated 8 points in 18 regular-season games while firing 2.28 shots on goal per contest after only averaging a meek 1.7 per night with the Jets.

Perhaps some of that urgency will carry over to New Jersey.

With Eberle gone, Puljujarvi could fill key scoring role

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Jesse Puljujarvi‘s first year with the Edmonton Oilers started with promise, but quickly turned to frustration.

Selected fourth overall last year, the talented Finnish winger scored in his NHL debut — and then went 27 games after that without a goal before he was sent down to the minors.

When the Oilers were in the playoffs, the now 19-year-old Puljujarvi was loaned to Finland’s entry at the World Hockey Championship.

“He’s a kid from northern Finland and was frustrated because he wasn’t scoring,” said Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli told the Edmonton Sun. “When he was here, he started well and lost confidence so we sent him down (to the AHL affiliate in Bakersfield). I saw him play a few times and saw a lot of his video and he actually had a pretty good year with 29 points in 39 games in the American League.

“He had a period of apprenticeship, maybe something he didn’t think he’d have. I’m not unhappy with his development. Every time he touches the puck in the American League, there’s a pretty good scoring chance.”

Puljujarvi wouldn’t be the first young and highly touted Oilers prospect to get sent down mid-season.

Leon Draisaitl, taken third overall in 2014, played 37 games in Edmonton during the 2014-15 season with only two goals and nine points to show for. He ended up getting sent back to junior to finish the year with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets. Back in the NHL the following season, his point totals have rocketed upwards. He recorded 77 points in 82 games last season while spending time on a line with Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl recently cashed in on an eight-year, $68 million deal. Will Puljujarvi experience the same sudden uptick in production next season? Or a big contract at the end of his entry-level deal? Maybe. Maybe not. But there is no sense panicking just because his first year in Edmonton included its share of struggles and, eventually, time in the AHL. He did, after all, turn 19 in May.

“Maybe right now it’s not the right time for him up here,” Draisaitl told the Oilers website in January, when Puljujarvi was sent to the AHL.

“He needs to understand that that’s probably the right thing to do right now. I didn’t want to understand it at that point when I got sent down but after you go down there for a couple weeks and come back up, you start to realize it’s probably a good thing. It gave me more ice time, I played on the power play, and it’s going to be the same with him.”

Despite what transpired over his first year, there could be an opportunity for Puljujarvi to earn a bigger role with the Oilers — certainly a full-time role with the NHL club — this season following the summer trade of Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders.

That move takes a scoring right winger out of the lineup, and while the Oilers have other players at that forward position — Ryan Strome and Zack Kassian — it’s reasonable to think that when training camp opens next month, Puljujarvi should be in line for a substantial look to try to fill that void.

If he’s successful, all the frustration from last season will quickly be forgotten.

Looking to make the leap: Laurent Brossoit

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
Technically speaking, you could probably argue that Laurent Brossoit was essentially already a “backup” for the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17.

After all, with Jonas Gustavsson being, well, monstrously bad, Brossoit actually appeared in more games (eight to seven) and started four versus five for “The Monster.” Brossoit’s already gotten his feet wet at the NHL level in general, with 14 games played spread across three seasons.

Still, all of that feels pretty insincere when you consider how much more could be asked of Brossoit in 2017-18.

Easing the burden

Frankly, the Oilers would be playing with fire if they ask Cam Talbot to recreate last season; it feels quite a bit like an NFL running backs and all the ways they can “fall off a cliff” with too many carries.

Talbot easily topped goalies in games played with 73, as no one else even cracked 70 (Frederik Andersen came in second with 66). Talbot wasn’t taking it easy, either, as he faced the most shots with 2,117 (Andersen is the only other goalie who faced at least 2,000 with 2,052).

It’s plausible that Talbot could remain a workhorse in the NHL, and he’s probably anxious to prove as much considering that he’s still not that far removed from his days as an excellent backup for Henrik Lundqvist.

Even so, you’d think that the Oilers would, ideally, want their backup to play at least 15 games. With higher aspirations for the postseason, keeping Talbot fresh is the wiser choice.

Proving time

So, with that, Brossoit would need to make the leap from a goalie bouncing between the AHL and NHL to a true backup.

There’s evidence that he could fit the bill. Eight games is a small sample size, but he was solid in 2016-17, registering a fantastic .928 save percentage. His AHL numbers were modest last season, but he managed nicer numbers (18-9-3, .920 save percentage) in 31 games with the Bakersfield Condors in 2015-16.

At 24, Brossoit is in that age range where goalies likely need to start showing some NHL results. Naturally, we’ve seen an Aaron Dell or Alex Stalock (and even some non-Sharks goalies) make an impact around age 27, but one would assume that Brossoit wants to gain traction sooner rather than later.

There’s a solid chance that he’ll receive opportunities to prove himself, especially if all that volume catches up with Talbot.

Butchered: Brandon Dubinsky chirps college free agent sweepstakes in NHL

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
During these dog days of the hockey summer, small flourishes such as the rush to sign Will Butcher stand as welcome distractions. At least for some of us.

It sounds like Columbus Blue Jackets forward (and occasional bane of Sidney Crosby‘s existence) Brandon Dubinsky is not quite a fan of this process, even if he didn’t name Butcher or, say, Jimmy Vesey by name.

Dubinsky didn’t provide a solution, necessarily, but his tweet will inspire some of us to watch his first encounter with Butcher more intently.

Interesting. Dubinsky followed that tweet up with “I bet teams that make the draft pick would agree with me as well!”

While the process can be tricky, it’s important to note that not every situation is the same.

For every Vesey situation – i.e. the team who drafted a player showing interest in signing him – there are ones closer to Butcher, where the Colorado Avalanche weren’t pretty lukewarm toward handing him a deal.

Things get even messier and more convoluted when you go deeper into why there might be some jealousy toward players enjoying a slice of free agent life before their rookie shifts, as the question of sports drafts can become quite the labor debate. There’s almost a “divide and conquer” feel to Dubinsky griping about the Butchers of the world, and that stuff can get a little nauseating if you really dive into the rabbit hole.

Beyond that more serious stuff, it reminds of a more jovial Twitter moment during Dubinsky’s own contract negotiations, as former teammate Ryan Johansen rattled his cage in a charming way:

One other thought: how might Dubinsky’s teammates feel? It would be especially interesting to find out Sonny Milano‘s reaction considering the development decisions from his own past.

Anyway, sign us up for whenever Butcher and Dubinsky first meet on the ice. Maybe we can even get microphones on both of them?

Under Pressure: Leon Draisaitl

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
In a fairer world, most of the pressure in Edmonton would be on Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli.

After all, Chiarelli could have conceivably locked up Leon Draisaitl to a far cheaper contract extension if he was a little more proactive about it. The Oilers barely wasted a second in signing Connor McDavid to an extension when they got the chance – and justifiably so – but you wonder if they dropped the ball in allowing Draisaitl to pump up his value with a breakthrough contract year.

And, beyond discussions of Draisaitl + McDavid at $21 million compared to Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane at that price (not to mention the cheaper duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin), Chiarelli is the one who’s been handing out questionable contracts to the likes of Milan Lucic and Kris Russell.

Anyway, when you leaf through reactions to the $8.5 million per year price, the debates don’t seem to revolve around whether or not the Oilers overpaid Draisaitl; instead, much of the bickering centers on how excessive the contract is.

That’s not great for a 21-year-old who still boasts a pretty small resume, especially if his bloated contract eventually forces other, talented players out of Edmonton.

The big concern is that the Oilers paid big for Draisaitl in large part based on his production alongside McDavid, while cap realities would likely prompt Edmonton to ask each player to center their own line.

In 2016-17, Draisaitl’s most common linemates were Patrick Maroon and then McDavid, and by a large margin.

Just like with virtually any talented forward, Draisaitl saw a significant boost with McDavid vs. without him, as Jonathan Willis illustrated in detail for Oilers Nation. That’s not the big German forward’s fault, really, but it makes it scarier to hand him a massive extension without a large body of evidence that he can be a difference-maker on his own.

The Oilers gave Draisaitl a bigger deal than a scorer with a larger body of work (and thus more proof that he’s a true top center) in Ryan Johansen and generally made him one of the highest-paid centers in the NHL.

Now, it’s not all doom and gloom. After all, part of the reason for the big raise was how well he played in the playoffs, sometimes without McDavid goosing his numbers.

Even so, that’s a small sample size, and now many people will expect Draisaitl to be the Malkin to McDavid’s Crosby.

That’s a dangerous proposition, and the Oilers might not have a ton to fall back on if Draisaitl has trouble dealing with the stresses that come with getting a huge contract. No doubt about it, he’s under a lot of pressure.