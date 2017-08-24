Getty

Quenneville admits first pitch at White Sox game was ‘brutal’

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

It’s been a solid week-or-so for charmingly guileless displays by hockey figures at Chicago MLB games.

First, there was Don Cherry flubbing (or editorializing, if he was going pro-Blue Jays?) “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at a Chicago Cubs game. Then, on Wednesday, Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville biffed the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. To his credit, he handled the poor pitch with good humor, as NBC Chicago reports.

“I’m a little embarassed; I haven’t thrown a baseball in a while,” Quenneville said. “That was brutal, that was awful. You could say that was a bad, bad shot or like a fan on a (hockey) shot.”

Here’s footage of the throw:

Yeah, that’s bad.

Then again, “brutal” might be overstating it, or at least highlighting how jaded bad first pitches and mangled national anthems have become.

Honestly, you can only give Coach Q so much guff when you compare it to Carly Rae Jepsen’s effort:

And, really, any moment of singing at a sports game sounds angelic compared to Carl Lewis’ unforgettable anthem:

(Actually, it seems like Lewis is the Bo Jackson of these things, as his first pitch was Jepsen-esque, and at a White Sox game to boot.)

Anyway, it’s been a tough off-season for the Blackhawks, with Niklas Hjalmarsson now in Arizona and Coach Q assistant Mike Kitchen canned. Quenneville probably prefers the “brutal” of a bad first pitch, all things considered.

And for the rest of us, we’ll all have that wonderful Getty Image of Quenneville’s first pitch. Good stuff.

Daunting Drew Doughty decision looms for Kings

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Out of context, re-signing Drew Doughty is as close to a no-brainer as it gets in the NHL.

A resounding resume

The Norris Trophy winner and elite defenseman has been a rock for the Los Angeles Kings, and his significance might only become more pronounced as the franchise deals with big changes (and losses on the blueline) in 2017-18.

Now, $7 million is undoubtedly a lot of money, but Doughty would command a (flinches) king’s ransom on the open market. So, when that cap hit expires in 2018-19, Doughty will get paid. It’s remarkable that, considering his robust resume of accomplishments, Doughty is now just 27 and will be 29 when his current deal expires.

Fixer upper

The question the Kings face isn’t really about re-signing Doughty.

Instead, it’s the difficult riddle of trying to squeeze out more runs with this current core or giving a rebuild a bold shot in the arm by – wait for it – trading Doughty sometime during the next season or two.

Los Angeles could conceivably gain a lot in trading Doughty, especially if GM Rob Blake is creative. In making such a courageous move, the Kings could enjoy some combination of:

  1. Salary cap relief, in convincing a trade partner to eat ugly deals in Dustin Brown ($5.875M through 2021-22) and/or Marian Gaborik ($4.875M through 2020-21) as part of a Doughty deal.
  2. Gain precious draft assets and/or prospects. Much like other contenders, the Kings’ farm system took some hits as they angled to contend with this current group. It was generally worth it, but now Blake & Co. need to pick up the pieces.
  3. Trading for roster players who are young and cheap.

Why they must ponder the seemingly unthinkable

Let’s not forget just how old this team looks. By the end of Doughty’s contract, Brown and Jeff Carter will both be 34. Anze Kopitar, who just turned 30, will be 32. Jake Muzzin will be 30 and will only have one year remaining on his bargain $4M deal. Alec Martinez will be 32. Jonathan Quick will be 33. Gaborik will be 37 and, barring a buyout or move, will still be on the books for two more seasons.

We’ve already seen Kopitar struggle, and while Carter’s been resoundingly productive at a great rate, Father Time seems to punish snipers as much as anyone.

Even Doughty would be close to 30 by then.

It’s unclear how many of these Kings deals are easy to move, and to some, that might serve as a signal to just go for it and then suffer through a rebuild.

Still, you wonder how desirable it would be for Doughty to stay if Los Angeles really starts to slide, although it wouldn’t be surprising if he remained loyal to a squad he won two Stanley Cups with.

A matter of time

On the bright side, the Kings have a full season before they can even sign Doughty to a contract extension, so 2017-18 could serve as a helpful barometer for this situation. Even so, you never know when an optimal trade offer might come; a team could conceivably be willing to give up far more for Doughty if it means getting him for a season or more at such a valuable rate.

It’s all a lot to take in, and trading Doughty would almost certainly stand as a wildly unpopular move with Kings fans, even if the returns were solid and the logic is sound.

At minimum, it’s something management should think long and hard about. It could be one of the most fascinating situations to watch, especially if you’re the type of hockey fan who pines for rare big trades after seeing that mammoth Kyrie Irving – Isiah Thomas trade in the NBA.

Former Ducks, Penguins defenseman Simon Despres heads to KHL

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Multiple outlets, including Sports-Express’ Igor Eronko, report that former Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Despres signed a one-year contract with Slovan of the KHL.

The 26-year-old showed glimpses of the potential that made him the 30th pick of the 2009 NHL Draft in recent seasons, which might prompt some confusion regarding a lack of interest in the free agent.

Of course, it’s easier to understand that limited market when you recall his serious issues with concussions.

Such issues – and perhaps other factors? – likely played a role in the somewhat strange “conceptual agreement” that opened the door for the Ducks to buy out Despres. It was noted that Anaheim activated Despres from LTIR during the postseason, even though he didn’t play.

Either way, the agreement certainly helped the Ducks out:

This may all seem like a rough break for Despres, although the bright side is that he could get a chance to prove that he’s healthy by enjoying a successful season in the KHL. For all we know, Despres may just draw solid interest to return to the NHL in 2017-18.

Will Butcher says he’ll announce NHL team choice on Sunday

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

College free agent defenseman Will Butcher emailed NHL.com’s Mike Morreale to say that he’ll announce his team of choice on Sunday.

The number of teams generating legitimate interest is a matter of some debate and conjecture.

Brian Bartlett (Butcher’s agent) told Morreale that the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights are among “as many as four teams in the mix.” Meanwhile, the Denver Post’s Mike Chambers puts the number at 10, mentioning the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils while also including the Sabres and Golden Knights.

Chambers notes that Butcher, 22, was seen carrying a Sabres bag:

More than anything else, that indicates that Butcher likely met with Sabres brass recently. Bartlett indicated that Butcher is squeezing in visits before he makes his decision.

Frankly, for all we know, getting that face-to-face time could conceivably drag this out a bit longer. It’s not like Butcher is contractually obligated to make that choice by Sunday, after all.

Bartlett provided Morreale with some interesting insight into the process, echoing earlier stories about Butcher not necessarily demanding an NHL roster spot off the bat.

“He wants to play for a team that really understands and believes in him as a player and what he can bring to an organization, so it’s weeding out the ones who just kind of want good players since every team needs good players,” Bartlett said. “The second part is which team has the opportunity and resources to give him the best chance to be a longtime professional player. We haven’t been demanding he make the team right out of [training] camp or have a roster spot. It’s about the process over the next couple of years.”

Assuming Butcher can make that call by Sunday, it will be an exciting moment for those desperate to hear some interesting hockey news. On another note, getting closure could be welcome by those who are exasperated to hear so much hype about a defenseman who has yet to play a single shift in the NHL.

Looking to make the leap: Adrian Kempe

By Ryan DadounAug 24, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Part of the challenge facing the Los Angeles Kings right now is that they’re light on noteworthy prospects, but there’s still some young players to watch within their system.

One of them is Adrian Kempe, who made his NHL debut last season and could be a full-time player with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017-18. While he can serve as a winger, there’s a potential opening on the Kings for a third-line center and Kempe might slot into that position. That wouldn’t be a bad role for him as he’s capable defensively.

The bigger question with Kempe is what he might bring to the table offensively. He made a great first impression within the Kings’ organization when he scored eight goals in 17 playoff games with the AHL’s Manchester Monarchs in 2014, but since then his offensive numbers have been underwhelming. He had 12 goals and 20 points in 46 AHL contests last season as well as two goals and six points in 25 games with the Kings.

He’s still just 20-years-old though (he’ll turn 21 in September), so he has time to grow offensively. It helps that he has size and speed among his advantages. He’s got a high hockey IQ too, which was on display when he scored his first NHL goal.

He needs to show that he can play at that level consistently though and whether or not he can do that will determine his future value to the team. Maybe he can become a top-six forward, but perhaps he’ll end up in more of a supporting role.

He also needs to improve on the draw if his future is as a center. He only won 43.8% of his 153 faceoffs with the Kings last season, so that was an obvious negative.

It’ll be interesting to see how that all plays out in 2017-18 and beyond. Especially given their currently underwhelming farm system (albeit improved with the selection of Gabriel Vilardi with the 11th pick this year), it would go a long way towards securing the Kings’ future if Kempe’s flashes of greatness manifested into him becoming a more reliable player.