It’s Los Angeles Kings day at PHT

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

With two Stanley Cup rings in tow – the only Stanley Cup rings this franchise has ever won – it must have felt unfair to Dean Lombardi and especially Darryl Sutter when they were catapulted from their posts with the Los Angeles Kings.

To some extent, Lombardi’s ouster makes sense, as his loyalty/poor forecasting skills set the stage for some brutal contracts to Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik and some shaky ones to Anze Kopitar and Jonathan Quick.

Honestly, it felt like Sutter squeezed as much as you could expect out of this roster.

Sutter took over for a Kings team that was in danger of missing the playoffs, only to win that treasured first Stanley Cup in 2011-12. He did it again in 2013-14, but beyond that, Sutter helped Los Angeles become a dominant possession team until the bitter end.

Then again, maybe that’s the point.

Perhaps the Kings got as much as they could out of the approaches that Lombardi and Sutter take. Thus, Los Angeles is taking a gamble that new GM Rob Blake can clean up the salary cap messes while John Stevens took enough notes as a long-time assistant to bridge the elements of Sutter’s style that work with some tweaks that bring this team to a more modern approach.

So far, the results have been positive, although they’ve been taking baby steps to push forward.

The Kings faced challenges in signing Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson to affordable deals, and Blake managed to ace those difficult tests. Los Angeles made a nice, solid bargain move in bringing back Mike Cammalleri for just $1M, a signing that ended up becoming part of an off-season trend of veterans accepting cheap reunions. (Scott Hartnell going back to Nashville for that same price is just one other prominent instance.)

There’s also some excitement if they indeed got a steal in 11th pick Gabriel Vilardi, who slid in the 2017 NHL Draft because of skating concerns.

Now, not every change was positive. Losing quality defenseman Brayden McNabb to the expansion draft has to sting. Matt Greene also officially retired, so this blueline could be thinner in 2017-18.

Overall, things seem a little dour for the Kings, though it’s probably hasty to assume that this core’s window is totally closed. On the other hand, Blake must also think long and hard about closing the window himself by moving assets while they still have value to jump-start a rebuild.

The Kings are a fascinating and challenging team to observe, so today should be a fun one on PHT.

Oshie suspects regular season will be harder for Capitals

By Ryan DadounAug 24, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy in each of the last two campaigns, but this was a summer of subtraction for the club and that will make things more difficult going forward.

“I don’t expect us to run away with it like we did the past couple years in the regular season,” T.J. Oshie told NHL.com.

Re-signing Oshie to an eight-year, $46 million contract was one of the Capitals’ big accomplishments this summer. Their cap restraints led to them parting ways with a number of other veterans though, including forwards Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson as well as defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner, and Nate Schmidt (though Schmidt was taken in the expansion draft).

That’s quite a bit of talent shed and the Capitals will need their younger players to step up in order to fill that void. They’re also hoping for more of the same from Oshie after he scored a career-high 33 goals in 68 games last season.

Of course, even if the Capitals do excel in the regular season once again, the real test will be how they do in the playoffs. In each of the last two years they were eliminated by Pittsburgh in the second round and Washington hasn’t gotten further than that in the Alex Ovechkin era. You could argue that the margin between Washington and a championship is actually fairly narrow given that the Capitals took the eventual Cup winners to seven games, but regardless the pressure is on Washington.

Ovechkin will celebrate his 32nd birthday in September, so while he’s not past his prime yet, his age does emphasize that the Capitals’ window to win the Cup isn’t indefinite. That’s especially true given that the Capitals will have more potential challenges next summer given that John Carlson can become an UFA at that point and Philipp Grubauer can be a restricted free agent.

Under pressure: Tyler Toffoli

By Ryan DadounAug 24, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Tyler Toffoli‘s place in his NHL career right now can be illustrated by his recently signed three-year, $13.8 million contract: He’s already established, but still has something to prove before he can land a big long-term deal.

Toffoli set career-highs in 2015-16 with 31 goals and 58 points in 82 contests, but he took a step back offensively last season and missed some time due to a lower-body injury. Of course he was far from the only Kings player to have a disappointing 2016-17 campaign as the team at large can’t be happy with how last season went, but Toffoli is also part of their future.

The Kings are hoping that Marian Gaborik, for example, can stay healthy and become the player he once was, but at the age of 35, their hopes for Gaborik are largely in the short-term and what’s at stake there is avoiding a potential contract buyout down the road. By contrast Toffoli is just 25-years-old and consequently could be one of the pillars this team is rebuilt on.

It does help that his strong 2015-16 campaign isn’t the only bright point on his resume. While that was Toffoli at his best thus far, he also did well in the 2014 playoffs when the Kings most recently captured the Stanley Cup and he followed that up with a 49-point 2014-15 season.

It’s also worth noting that even though his production took a dip last season, Toffoli did look more encouraging when considering his puck possession numbers. He had a 56.9% Corsi and 56.5% Fenwick at even strength, which were favorable when compared to the Kings at large. Agent Pat Brisson also suggested that Toffoli played a large chunk of the season hurt.

“He missed 21 games, and I would say, honestly, I think he played probably another 20 on one leg,” Brisson said, per LA Kings Insider.

Toffoli underwent knee surgery after the season, but should be ready for training camp.

So there are reasons to believe that it was 2016-17 that was the anomaly and that Toffoli should bounce back this season, but the burden is still on him to prove that by delivering in 2017-18.

Unsigned Upshall remains focused on staying in NHL

By Ryan DadounAug 24, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Scottie Upshall, 33, is still unsigned with just weeks left before training camp, but he isn’t giving up on the prospect of playing in the NHL next season.

“There’s a hunger with staying in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, helping a team get to the next level. I’ve done that my whole career,” Upshall said, per the Toronto Sun.

He didn’t sign in 2015 until after joining St. Louis for training camp on a tryout basis, so it wouldn’t be surprising to find that he’s unfazed by the fact that he still hasn’t landed a contract for 2017-18. He added that there’s been some talks lately with NHL clubs, so perhaps an agreement will soon follow.

There’s also the possibility of playing in Europe as he’s gotten some “pretty good offers” on that front. That’s always been the alternative, but because of the NHL’s decision not to participate in the Olympics, this season signing with a European club would come with the added bonus of potentially representing Team Canada.

Assuming that he does stay in the NHL anyways, the team that inks him will be getting a defensive forward with 696 games worth of experience under his belt. He had 10 goals and 18 points in 73 games while averaging 10:59 minutes with St. Louis last season.

Poll: Will Anze Kopitar bounce back next season?

By Joey AlfieriAug 24, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Coming into the 2016-17 season, Anze Kopitar had led the Los Angeles Kings in scoring in nine consecutive seasons. That streak came to an end, as Kopitar only managed to put up 12 goals and 52 points in 76 games.

The 52 points he amassed were his lowest total (excluding lockout-shortened seasons) since he came into the NHL in 2006.

Kopitar wasn’t the only one who struggled to put up solid offensive numbers. The Kings finished the season ranked 25th in goals scored (201). Only Buffalo, Arizona, New Jersey, Vancouver and Colorado found the back of the net less often. Those aren’t teams you want to have something in common with.

After they missed the playoffs, they decided to shake things up in the front office. Rob Blake replaced Dean Lombardi as GM and John Stevens took over behind the bench for Darryl Sutter, who isn’t exactly known for being a run-and-gun kind of coach.

The blame can’t all be placed on Sutter. While he was coaching the Kings, Kopitar still managed to put up two 70-point seasons (he also missed the 20-goal mark twice during Sutter’s tenure).

Kopitar, 30, has bounced back in the past. After scoring 16 goals in 79 games during the 2014-15 season, he came back and found the back of the net 25 times the following year. Will he be able to do that again?

The one thing that’s a little concerning, is the amount of hockey he’s played since coming into the league. The Kings captain has averaged under 20 minutes of ice only once in his 10-year career (19:23 in 2014-15). In the last two seasons, he’s averaged closer to 21 minutes. He’s also gone on three long playoff runs in the last six years and he’s played in the World Cup, the Olympics and the World Hockey Championship.

How much does he have left in the tank? His team better hope he has more high-level hockey to give them because Kopitar has seven years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $10 million.

Alright, it’s your turn to vote in our poll. Feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.