Sweeney shoots down Pastrnak trade rumors

Pastrnak, 21, is coming off a terrific campaign in which he scored 34 goals and 70 points, emerging as one of the best young goalscorers in the league (he, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid were the three youngest players in the league to hit the 30-goal plateau last year).
Agent J.P. Barry described negotiations as “very open,” adding that both sides still had plenty of time left.
The Globe reports that Pastrnak could be looking to majorly cash in on his banner year, to the tune of $6 million annually. There are also rumblings the Pastrnak camp is waiting to see what kind of deal Leon Draisaitl signs in Edmonton. Draisaitl, like Pastrnak, was a first-round pick in 2014 and, like Pastrnak, is coming off a terrific offensive campaign (29 goals, 77 points).
Trade rumors surface all the time, but what makes the Pastrnak thing so compelling is Boston’s history of dealing away talented young offensive players. Phil Kessel scored 36 goals for the Bruins in 2008-09, and was traded that offseason. He was 21 at the time. Four years later, the B’s sent Tyler Seguin to Dallas. He was also 21.
Report: Devils, Sabres, Vegas in on Hobey Baker winner Butcher
The Will Butcher sweepstakes began today, and there are already a few interested suitors lined up.
Per the Denver Post, Butcher — the Denver University product that captured this year’s Hobey Baker — has officially balked on signing with the team that drafted him, the Colorado Avalanche, and will begin talking to various NHL clubs.
Teams that are expected to pursue the now-free agent include New Jersey, Buffalo and the expansion Golden Knights, per the Post.
Butcher, 22, is coming off a terrific senior campaign with the Pioneers. He captained the school to an NCAA title while emerging as the top offensive d-man in the country. The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder racked up seven goals and 37 points in 43 games.
All these moves come after both the KHL and Russian hockey federation went vocal with their stated goal of keeping KHL players from leaving for North America and bringing NHL free agents back this summer, to prepare for and participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
There’s no shortage of talented young prospects in the Wild organization — Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, to name a few.
But in terms of being ready to make the leap, one stands out.
Eriksson Ek, 20, was the club’s first-round pick (20th overall) at the 2015 draft, and made his NHL debut last season by scoring seven points in 15 games, while appearing in three postseason contests. That came during a year in which he made the Wild out of training camp, stuck around for a month before being returned to his native Sweden, then came back to Minnesota late in the year, making his Stanley Cup playoff debut in the process.
An exciting year, sure, but one with quite a bit of upheaval.
Now Eriksson Ek’s looking to stick in one place.
That, of course, would be in North America, preferably in Minnesota rather than Iowa. And it sounds like there’s a good chance of that happening, given Eriksson Ek’s performance in ’16-17 alleviated many of the club’s concerns about his game translating to the NHL.
“His small ice game is already so good,” Fletcher said last season, per the Star-Tribune. “Usually with Europeans, a lot of them have to acclimate to the smaller ice and have to learn how to be effective playing on the smaller ice. Joel’s already a very good small ice player.”
It doesn’t seem like playing surface really matters to Eriksson Ek. Consider what he accomplished last year. With SHL club Farjestads, he had 16 points in 26 games, and six in seven playoff contests. With Sweden at the World Juniors, he captained the club and had nine points in seven games. With Sweden at the World Hockey Championship, he had three points in 10 games en route to a gold medal win over Canada.
Yet even after all that success, there’s still an undeniably steep learning curve ahead. Eriksson Ek played limited and sheltered minutes last season, cracking the 12-minute plateau in just three of his 15 games (he was used sparingly in the postseason as well, skating just 22:44 total in the series versus St. Louis).
But that might change, as head coach Bruce Boudreau no longer has a wealth of options down the middle.
The Minnesota Wild looked incredible at the start of last season. Not many people expected them to get off to such a hot start, but at one point, it looked like they were going to run away with the Central Division.
Unfortunately for them, the tweaks they made to the roster right before the trade deadline didn’t prevent them from suffering a big collapse down the stretch.
Not only did the Wild not win the division, they also suffered an ugly first-round exit at the hands of the St. Louis Blues, who took them down in just five games.
What once looked like a promising season came to a crashing halt in a hurry. Bruce Boudreau, Eric Staal, Mikko Koivu and Devan Dubnyk went from being great stories to disappointments in a short amount of time.
Pominville’s $5.6 million salary was definitely a burden on the Wild’s salary cap, but he still managed to put up 47 points last season. Scandella has also been a solid defensive defenseman for Minnesota for a few years. As for the return, Foligno is a physical winger that can punish the opposition, while Ennis is loaded with skill, but he just can’t seem to stay healthy.
With Scandella no longer in the picture, Fletcher went out and added Kyle Quincy in free agency.
They also lost a pair of players to the Vegas Golden Knights. In order to protect Scandella and Matt Dumba in the expansion draft, it cost them Erik Haula and Alex Tuch. Haula had been a valuable contributor in Minnesota’s bottom-six. And although Tuck, 21, has just six games of NHL experience, he was close to becoming a regular in the lineup.
Are they a better team after those moves? I’d lean towards no. Are they definitely worse? I don’t think we can say that either.
The other issue with Minnesota’s roster, is that it’s getting older. Staal and Koivu had nice years in 2016-17, but will they be able to keep that up? Staal suffered a pretty serious injury during the playoffs, and it’ll be interesting to see how he responds.
Zach Parise‘s offensive numbers have dropped significantly in each of the last three seasons. The 33-year-old’s point totals have dipped from 62, to 53, to 42, and his goal totals have also decreased from 33, to 25, to 19. Expecting him to suddenly become the player he once was seems like a stretch.
Also, as great as Dubnyk was out of the gate, it became pretty clear that the Wild burned him out by the end of the season. There’s no doubt that they’ll have to give their backup goalie more action if they want to prevent this from happening again. In that regard, they made another change, as they allowed Darcy Kuemper to head to Los Angeles. It looks like Alex Stalock will be Dubnyk’s backup in 2017-18.
And not all their older players have regressed. Ryan Suter, 32, continues to be a reliable, big-minute defenseman for his team. He had 40 points and a plus-34 rating while averaging over almost 27 minutes per night last season.
So, you know the changes the Wild made to their roster. With all things being considered, do you think they’re a better squad than they were at the end of last season?
Make sure you vote in the poll below and feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.