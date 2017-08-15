Fabbri’s on track to be ready by Blues training camp

Barring setbacks in his continued rehab from an ACL injury that ended his 2016-17 season, Robby Fabbri expects to be ready by St. Louis Blues training camp, according to Chris Pinkert of the Blues website.

The skilled, diminutive 21-year-old saw that scary injury cut his season short in February; you can see the moment in the video above this headline.

Blues trainer Ray Barile understandably feared for the worst when he saw Fabbri go down.

“Initially my thought was he had fractured his ankle,” Barile said. “The way he went into the boards, I thought it was a broken bone. When I got out onto the ice and he told me it was his knee, I got a knot in my stomach.”

Now, Fabbri is on the ice skating vigorously twice per week. There are plenty of positive signs in that regard, although it’s worth noting that he still hasn’t been cleared for full contact. Then again, it is just mid-August.

As yesterday’s salary cap breakdown notes, Fabbri’s at a fork in the road beyond rehabbing that injury, as he’s entering a contract year in 2017-18. Here’s hoping that the lure to earn a new deal doesn’t push him so much that he continues to have problems with his knee going forward, as the high-scorer has already shown potential to convert big numbers at lower levels to production in the NHL.

Pinkert’s feature on Fabbri is well worth your time, so read the full story here.