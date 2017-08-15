Fabbri’s on track to be ready by Blues training camp

By James O'BrienAug 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Barring setbacks in his continued rehab from an ACL injury that ended his 2016-17 season, Robby Fabbri expects to be ready by St. Louis Blues training camp, according to Chris Pinkert of the Blues website.

The skilled, diminutive 21-year-old saw that scary injury cut his season short in February; you can see the moment in the video above this headline.

Blues trainer Ray Barile understandably feared for the worst when he saw Fabbri go down.

“Initially my thought was he had fractured his ankle,” Barile said. “The way he went into the boards, I thought it was a broken bone. When I got out onto the ice and he told me it was his knee, I got a knot in my stomach.”

Now, Fabbri is on the ice skating vigorously twice per week. There are plenty of positive signs in that regard, although it’s worth noting that he still hasn’t been cleared for full contact. Then again, it is just mid-August.

As yesterday’s salary cap breakdown notes, Fabbri’s at a fork in the road beyond rehabbing that injury, as he’s entering a contract year in 2017-18. Here’s hoping that the lure to earn a new deal doesn’t push him so much that he continues to have problems with his knee going forward, as the high-scorer has already shown potential to convert big numbers at lower levels to production in the NHL.

Pinkert’s feature on Fabbri is well worth your time, so read the full story here.

Under Pressure: Chuck Fletcher

By James O'BrienAug 15, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild have employed two GMs in their history: Doug Risebrough, the franchise’s architect, and Chuck Fletcher, who’s been in charge – somewhat startlingly – since 2009.

In that time, the Wild have spent a lot of money, particularly in landing local stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Even if you dismiss John Torchetti since he was interim head coach, Fletcher’s had plenty of opportunities as far as hiring coaches goes, as the franchise has gone through Todd Richards, Mike Yeo, and now employs Bruce Boudreau.

Fletcher deserves some credit for the fact that the Wild ‘s active playoff streak of five seasons, particularly since they missed the postseason from 2008-09 through 2011-12. Still, this team has peaked with two second-round trips and hasn’t ever won a division title under his watch.

It’s almost become a tradition in Minnesota: whatever happens during the regular season – and it seems, whoever’s behind the bench – the end result is always disappointment … and even so, Fletcher preaches patience.

Still, you wonder how much patience remains above Fletcher, particularly when you consider how Wild owner Craig Leipold regretted the bold move to land Martin Hanzal at the trade deadline.

“In hindsight, geez, I wish we wouldn’t have done that,” said Leipold, per the Minneapolis Tribune. “I supported that decision at the time, and I’m willing to live with it.”

Yeesh, how long is Leipold “willing to live with” Fletcher’s teams falling short of the mark, though? It had to cut deep for Leipold to see his former team, the Nashville Predators, come two wins short of a Stanley Cup before his own team even made a conference final.

(Leipold said he was happy for the Predators … but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t jealous.)

For years, the Wild have produced some mild results on the ice, though Boudreau’s 2016-17 edition finally pushed for something bigger. That underdog status doesn’t parallel the team’s spending, however, and you have to place some of the blame on Fletcher.

After all, the two constants since 2009 have been seasons ending in disappointment and Fletcher being the GM.

There’s a lot of pressure to change that in 2017-18, and that ultimately falls on him.

Report: Devils, Sabres, Vegas in on Hobey Baker winner Butcher

By Mike HalfordAug 15, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

The Will Butcher sweepstakes began today, and there are already a few interested suitors lined up.

Per the Denver Post, Butcher — the Denver University product that captured this year’s Hobey Baker — has officially balked on signing with the team that drafted him, the Colorado Avalanche, and will begin talking to various NHL clubs.

Teams that are expected to pursue the now-free agent include New Jersey, Buffalo and the expansion Golden Knights, per the Post.

Butcher, 22, is coming off a terrific senior campaign with the Pioneers. He captained the school to an NCAA title while emerging as the top offensive d-man in the country. The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder racked up seven goals and 37 points in 43 games.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the ’13 draft by Colorado, Butcher has gone through a number of up and downs with the organization. At first, the Avs reportedly had no interest in signing him to a pro contract, only for GM Joe Sakic to pull a 180 and say the team wanted him.

Butcher responded by saying he didn’t want the Avs to make him an offer.

 

Report: Marchenko the latest to join Russian powerhouse CSKA

By Mike HalfordAug 15, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Following yesterday’s news that d-man Alexey Marchenko was parting ways with Toronto, reports are now suggesting Marchenko will sign a three-year deal with KHL super club CSKA Moscow.

Marchenko, 25, joined the Maple Leafs last season after being claimed off waivers from Detroit, but didn’t get much of an opportunity. He appeared in just 11 games for the Leafs, none in the playoffs.

All told appeared in 41 contests last season, scoring one goal and adding six assists. That one goal came during his brief time with the Leafs.

Yesterday, agent Dan Millstein announced Marchenko had been waived, with The Athletic later confirming he was placed on unconditional waivers — a move that would lead to the termination of his contract, and the freedom to sign elsewhere.

Enter CSKA.

The Moscow-based team is a KHL powerhouse, and has made several significant moves this offseason. Most recently, the club retained the services of Dallas forward Valeri Nichushkin, and signed former Habs d-man Nikita Nesterov and ex-Avs forward Mikhail Grigorenko.

The club also said that prized Minnesota prospect Kirill Kaprizov would remain with the team for the next three years.

CSKA also reportedly has an agreement in place with Colorado d-man Nikita Zadorov, should he fail to re-sign with the Avs. Oh yeah, Roman Lybimov also joined the team after a brief stint in Philly.

All these moves come after both the KHL and Russian hockey federation went vocal with their stated goal of keeping KHL players from leaving for North America and bringing NHL free agents back this summer, to prepare for and participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

 

Sweeney shoots down Pastrnak trade rumors

By Mike HalfordAug 15, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Yesterday, the hockey world was brought out of its August slumber when former player, agent and GM Brian Lawton tweeted about a potential trade of talented young Boston sniper David Pastrnak.

Shortly thereafter, the B’s responded.

On Monday evening, GM Don Sweeney sent the Boston Globe a three-word reply to queries about the rumor:

“Not trading Pastrnak.”

OK then!

Sweeney was forced to address the situation after Lawton, who currently works as an analyst for NHL Network, send out the following:

Pastrnak, 21, is coming off a terrific campaign in which he scored 34 goals and 70 points, emerging as one of the best young goalscorers in the league (he, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid were the three youngest players in the league to hit the 30-goal plateau last year).

Agent J.P. Barry described negotiations as “very open,” adding that both sides still had plenty of time left.

The Globe reports that Pastrnak could be looking to majorly cash in on his banner year, to the tune of $6 million annually. There are also rumblings the Pastrnak camp is waiting to see what kind of deal Leon Draisaitl signs in Edmonton. Draisaitl, like Pastrnak, was a first-round pick in 2014 and, like Pastrnak, is coming off a terrific offensive campaign (29 goals, 77 points).

Trade rumors surface all the time, but what makes the Pastrnak thing so compelling is Boston’s history of dealing away talented young offensive players. Phil Kessel scored 36 goals for the Bruins in 2008-09, and was traded that offseason. He was 21 at the time. Four years later, the B’s sent Tyler Seguin to Dallas. He was also 21.