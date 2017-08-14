Slow Pastrnak, Bruins contract talks now include trade rumor

3 Comments
By James O'BrienAug 14, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

Without the helpful (if intimidating) deadline of a salary arbitration hearing looming, some significant RFA situations remain unsettled around the NHL. It’s likely that people are waiting to see the other shoe drop with Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, particularly in the case of David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins.

On Sunday, CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty discussed possible reasons why there might be a hold-up, but also noted that even a $7 million or $7.5M price tag might not be a deal-breaker. Maybe that’s more than some would like to see, but at least Bruins fans didn’t have to panic about losing another highly talented young player.

And then Monday came.

Former NHL GM Brian Lawton quickened some pulses when he tweeted that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the challenging negotiations prompted a trade:

Whoa. That can’t be likely … can it be?

Now, it’s important to state that, even in Lawton’s case, there was no “trade is imminent” phrasing. Lawton merely said “I would not be surprised.” There was even some razzing about the typo:

It’s far easier to imagine the Bruins eventually coming to terms with Pastrnak than seeing GM Don Sweeney flip a splendidly gifted 21-year-old on a roster full of players who otherwise might be entering the latter years of their primes.

Of course, the Bruins have defied conventional logic before when it comes to moving breakthrough young players, including Tyler Seguin and Dougie Hamilton. (After all, there’s some symmetry to former Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli still having such influence over the Bruins, as his negotiations with Draisaitl could make a big difference here.)

One wouldn’t bet on Pastrnak actually being traded, but times like these make it tougher to shrug your shoulders as the negotiations drag on.

Related

Sweeney said there was no timetable for talks earlier this summer.

Bruins would be wise to lock him up long-term.

Phil Kessel hot dogs it during second day with Stanley Cup

via Kessel's Instagram page
3 Comments
By James O'BrienAug 14, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

It’s been a nice couple days in eyeing how people are celebrating with the Stanley Cup, as we go from furry dogs to hot dogs.

Certain media types will always take their jabs at Phil Kessel. If he were like Patrick Roy, Kessel might respond that he couldn’t hear such criticisms, what with his Stanley Cup rings plugging his ears.

Why do that when you can celebrate with hot dogs, though?

During his second day with the Stanley Cup as a repeat champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins (his critics are grating their teeth at that one, guaranteed), Kessel is having a great time, including this cheeky celebration via his Instagram:

A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on

It actually seems to be the second shot, as a blurrier photo included this caption:

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats

Nice. Delightfully, Joffrey Lupul responded with the same kind of glee most of us experienced.

Kessel also appears to take a page from Sidney Crosby with a little Stanley Cup spooning:

We’re really not worthy. (Alt response: “Now, who would trade this guy?”)

Credit Kessel with having a laugh at his critics during his second run. During his first one in 2016, he brought the Stanley Cup to a children’s hospital in Toronto, as NHL.com noted.

So, yeah, when it comes to his critics and/or the people who left him off international teams, but he still has his heart in the right place.

You could even say he has his hot dog and eats it too. (Wait, don’t.)

Islanders’ Prince needs 4-6 months to recover from surgery

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienAug 14, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Shane Prince tried to heal up his high-ankle sprain the easier way, but the New York Islanders announced that he ultimately needed surgery. With that settled, the bad news is that the team estimates his window of recovery as four-to-six months.

Hockey players have a habit of Wolverine-level healing, but if he takes that long, it would put his window between mid-December and mid-February, derailing the majority of the 2017-18 season for Prince.

The 24-year-old forward is slated to be an RFA after this season, when his $850K salary expires. This throws a wrench in both his and the Islanders’ plans, as Prince is still trying to establish himself as something more than just a depth player in the NHL.

After being traded from the Ottawa Senators (who selected him with the 61st pick of the 2011 NHL Draft), Prince made some nice early impressions with the Islanders, and also inspired cheesy references to the late pop star.

This is tough news, but perhaps Prince can come back sometime in 2017-18 close to 100 percent, and get a chance to turn things around.

Predators’ Mazanec signs one-year deal in KHL

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzAug 14, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

It has been a busy day for KHL — and potential KHL — transactions. The latest player making the jump overseas is Nashville Predators goalie Marek Mazanec who has signed a one-year deal with Slovan Bratislava, a Czech-based team that plays in the KHL.

The team announced the signing on Monday.

It has been a strange offseason for Mazanec as he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Predators, avoiding arbitration back in early July. A restricted free agent at the start of the summer, they had to qualify him to meet requirements for the expansion draft.

A sixth-round pick by the Predators in 2012, Mazanec has appeared in 31 games for the team in his career — including four this past season — but has spent most of his professional career playing in the American Hockey League for the Milwaukee Admirals. It became pretty clear this past season that Juuse Sarros has passed Mazanec on the Predators’ goaltending depth chart and is not only Pekka Rinne‘s primary backup, but also seems to be the future of the position in Nashville.

The Predators also have Anders Lindback and Matt O’Connor on their goaltending depth chart.

Dwight King is headed to the KHL

Getty
2 Comments
By Adam GretzAug 14, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

After spending seven seasons in the NHL and being a member of two Stanley Cup winning teams veteran forward Dwight King is headed to Russia to continue his career in the KHL.

The league announced on Monday that the 28-year-old King has signed a two-year contract with Avtomobilist.

King has spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Kings — winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2012 and 2014 — before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens this past season. In 80 games split between the two teams in 2016-17 he scored nine goals and added seven assists.

In 365 career games he has 53 goals and 56 assists.

King was an unrestricted free agent this summer. His move to Russia has been rumored for quite some time now after he received only mild interest from other NHL teams.