Phil Kessel hot dogs it during second day with Stanley Cup

It’s been a nice couple days in eyeing how people are celebrating with the Stanley Cup, as we go from furry dogs to hot dogs.

Certain media types will always take their jabs at Phil Kessel. If he were like Patrick Roy, Kessel might respond that he couldn’t hear such criticisms, what with his Stanley Cup rings plugging his ears.

Why do that when you can celebrate with hot dogs, though?

During his second day with the Stanley Cup as a repeat champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins (his critics are grating their teeth at that one, guaranteed), Kessel is having a great time, including this cheeky celebration via his Instagram:

A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

It actually seems to be the second shot, as a blurrier photo included this caption:

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats

Nice. Delightfully, Joffrey Lupul responded with the same kind of glee most of us experienced.

Kessel also appears to take a page from Sidney Crosby with a little Stanley Cup spooning:

We’re really not worthy. (Alt response: “Now, who would trade this guy?”)

Credit Kessel with having a laugh at his critics during his second run. During his first one in 2016, he brought the Stanley Cup to a children’s hospital in Toronto, as NHL.com noted.

So, yeah, when it comes to his critics and/or the people who left him off international teams, but he still has his heart in the right place.

You could even say he has his hot dog and eats it too. (Wait, don’t.)