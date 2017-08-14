Getty

Marchenko waived by Maple Leafs, could return to KHL

By Adam GretzAug 14, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

The Toronto Maple Leafs waived defenseman Alexey Marchenko on Monday afternoon, according to his agent, Dan Millstein.

The 25-year-old Marchenko joined the Maple Leafs last season when the team claimed him from the Detroit Red Wings in the middle of the season, but he never seemed to get much of an opportunity with the team. He appeared in just 11 games.

Between the two teams he appeared in 41 games during the season, scoring one goal and adding six assists. That one goal came during his brief time with the Maple Leafs.

According to the Athletic’s James Mirtle, Marchenko has been placed on unconditional waivers, meaning that his contract will be terminated and that he is expected to return to the KHL. Before officially joining the Red Wings organization in 2013 he spent four years playing for CSKA Moscow.

He was set to carry a $1.45 million salary cap hit this season. The Maple Leafs are facing a bit of a salary cap crunch — and a roster crunch — and still have to sign restricted free agent Connor Brown.

Predators’ Mazanec signs one-year deal in KHL

By Adam GretzAug 14, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

It has been a busy day for KHL — and potential KHL — transactions. The latest player making the jump overseas is Nashville Predators goalie Marek Mazanec who has signed a one-year deal with Slovan Bratislava, a Czech-based team that plays in the KHL.

The team announced the signing on Monday.

It has been a strange offseason for Mazanec as he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Predators, avoiding arbitration back in early July. A restricted free agent at the start of the summer, they had to qualify him to meet requirements for the expansion draft.

A sixth-round pick by the Predators in 2012, Mazanec has appeared in 31 games for the team in his career — including four this past season — but has spent most of his professional career playing in the American Hockey League for the Milwaukee Admirals. It became pretty clear this past season that Juuse Sarros has passed Mazanec on the Predators’ goaltending depth chart and is not only Pekka Rinne‘s primary backup, but also seems to be the future of the position in Nashville.

The Predators also have Anders Lindback and Matt O’Connor on their goaltending depth chart.

Dwight King is headed to the KHL

By Adam GretzAug 14, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

After spending seven seasons in the NHL and being a member of two Stanley Cup winning teams veteran forward Dwight King is headed to Russia to continue his career in the KHL.

The league announced on Monday that the 28-year-old King has signed a two-year contract with Avtomobilist.

King has spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Kings — winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2012 and 2014 — before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens this past season. In 80 games split between the two teams in 2016-17 he scored nine goals and added seven assists.

In 365 career games he has 53 goals and 56 assists.

King was an unrestricted free agent this summer. His move to Russia has been rumored for quite some time now after he received only mild interest from other NHL teams.

Under Pressure: Paul Stastny

By Mike HalfordAug 14, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

This post is part of Blues Day on PHT…

On the opening day of free agency in 2014, the Blues signed free agent center Paul Stastny to a four-year, $28 million contract. It instantly made him the highest-paid forward on the team — since surpassed by Vladimir Tarasenko — and, in announcing the deal, GM Doug Armstrong raved about Stastny’s hockey IQ and how he “thinks the game strong.”

It was expected the gifted playmaker would become St. Louis’ top-line center.

But things haven’t exactly gone to plan.

The Stastny era is now three years old, and the major theme throughout has been health — specifically, his lack thereof. He’s missed 42 contests over that time, and failed to crack the 70 games-played plateau in each of the last two seasons. Unsurprisingly, his production has tailed off. After racking up 60 points in his final year in Colorado, he’s gone 46-49-40 with the Blues, and now heads into a contract year facing a number of major questions.

Among them:

Is Stastny a No. 1 center?

Blues head coach Mike Yeo certainly thinks so, describing the 31-year-old as such when Stastny got hurt back in February.

“He’s usually the first guy over the boards for a power-play faceoff or the first guy over the boards for a penalty-kill faceoff, and those are key,” Yeo said, per the Blues website. “He’s a very important player for us. You don’t take out a top-line center from too many lineups where they don’t feel that.”

The Blues certainly paid him like a 1C. At $7 million per, he’s making more annually than the likes of Patrice Bergeron, Nicklas Backstrom, John Tavares and Jeff Carter. What’s more, the Blues don’t have much depth down the middle. Patrik Berglund has proven to be a decent, if unspectacular, option that scored 23 goals last year, but his ceiling is a 3C that can be pushed into the 2C role in a pinch.

Jori Lehtera, who underwhelmed last season, was flipped to Philly in the Brayden Schenn trade, but the Blues might have the same problem with Schenn that the Flyers did —  is he a center, or better suited on the wing?

Youngsters Robby Fabbri and Ivan Barbashev can also play the middle, but aren’t yet considered full-time guys. Fabbri’s coming off a torn ACL.

So is Stastny a No. 1? Traditionally speaking, maybe not. In St. Louis, maybe so.

Do the Blues want to keep him?

Given what we just laid out, probably. But it would have to be at the right price.

Next July, Armstrong has some work to do and not a ton of cap space to do it with. The most pressing contracts will be for a pair of young RFAs — Fabbri, and d-man Joel Edmundson — while Stastny’s the lone UFA of note.

If Stastny’s willing to take a significant haircut, his return could happen. Signing with St. Louis back in ’14 was essentially a homecoming, as he grew up in the city and went to Chaminade College Prep School. Both his father and brother previously played with the Blues.

The real question, it would seem, is if Stastny fits with the direction of the club. Armstrong hasn’t been shy about turning his team over to the younger generation over the last few years, while cutting ties with veterans in a myriad of ways.

Just consider what happened to Stastny’s former running mates up front. Lehtera was traded Philly, T.J. Oshie was flipped to Washington, while David Backes and Troy Brouwer were allowed to walk in free agency.

Could this be another Kevin Shattenkirk situation?

Two years ago, Armstrong opted to keep Backes and Brouwer — both UFAs — past the deadline, and the Blues responded with a playoff run to the Western Conference Final. But that summer, both assets were lost for no return.

Last year, Armstrong took a different tact, opting to flip Shattenkirk, a pending UFA, at the deadline for a package that included promising forward Zach Sanford and a first-round pick (the Blues later used that pick to acquire Schenn).

“We are not in the business of trading good players for prospects when your team has a chance to win the Cup,” Armstrong said at the time, per the Post-Dispatch. “This team now has to get in on its own. It’s going to be more difficult, but if we get in, you always have a chance to win.”

One wonders if last year’s experience might’ve changed Armstrong’s outlook.

All things considered, the Blues fared well following Shattenkirk’s departure. They finished third in the Central Division, and upended 106-point Minnesota in the opening playoff round before bowing out to the eventual conference champ, Nashville, in Round 2.

The big difference between Shattenkirk and Stastny, though, is the depth at their respective positions. Parting ways with Shattenkirk was made easier by the presences of Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester, and the emergence of Edmundson and Colton Parayko.

At center, the Blues don’t have such options.

Looking to make the leap: Vince Dunn

By Mike HalfordAug 14, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

This post is part of Blues Day on PHT…

When it comes to talented young defensemen, the St. Louis Blues don’t rebuild so much as they reload.

Consider, for a moment, what transpired last season. A pair of 24-year-olds, Colton Parayko and Joel Edmundson, cemented their places as core d-men of the future. Jordan Schmaltz, the club’s first-round pick in 2012, made his NHL debut. And this came on a Blues defense in which veterans Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester continued to carry the mail, finishing first and second on the team in TOI per game.

Now, there appears to be another kid on the horizon: Vince Dunn, the 20-year-old taken in the second round of the ’15 draft.

Dunn turned pro last season following a three-year junior career in Niagara, and performed extremely well. He led all AHL Chicago blueliners with 13 goals and 45 points in 72 games, then racked up another six points in 10 playoff contests. He repped the Wolves at the AHL All-Star Game, and finished as the league’s top rookie d-man scorer.

In most organizations, that would have you knocking on the NHL door.

But the Blues aren’t most organizations.

As mentioned above, there’s a ton of depth on defense. Pietrangelo, Bouwmeester, Parayko and Edmundson are locked in as the top four, and Blues GM Doug Armstrong has options for the bottom spots in veterans Carl Gunnarsson, Robert Bortuzzo, Chris Butler and Nate Prosser.

As such, Dunn is facing an uphill battle to crack the roster, especially since marinating him in the AHL for another campaign is an easy call.

Yet there is something to consider — increased offense from the back end.

Like many clubs, the Blues have it from the top-end guys. Pietrangelo produces an an elite rate, which included a career-high 14 goals last year, and Parayko has averaged 34 points over his first two years on the job. But after those two, things dry up. Edmundson and Bouwmeester aren’t offensively-minded guys, while Bortuzzo and Gunnarsson combined for just 11 points last year. The Blues also lost a significant offensive weapon by dealing Kevin Shattenkirk to the Caps at the deadline.

Which is why we should point out that, in the aftermath of the Shattenkirk deal, Armstrong pointed at Dunn as one of the players in the minors that should see an increased opportunity.

Dunn wasn’t the only youngster Armstrong singled out, though. Schmaltz was in the mix, as was former Providence standout Jake Walman (who left school to turn pro in March). Still-unsigned RFA Petteri Lindbohm is also right there, having played 40 big league contests over the last three seasons.

So, put it this way. It would be a mighty big leap for Dunn to stick in St. Louis this fall. But given how he responded to the jump from junior to the AHL, making it shouldn’t be ruled out.