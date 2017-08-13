Poll: Will the Avalanche finish with the NHL’s worst record again?

The 2016-17 season was a disastrous one for the Colorado Avalanche pretty much across the board.
They not only ended up missing the playoffs for the third year in a row and the sixth time in the past seven years, they ended up finishing with the NHL’s worst record, recording just 48 points. More than 20 behind the NHL’s second-worst team. Those 48 points ended up being the worst point total for any team in an 82-game season (including the tank-for-McDavid Buffalo Sabres teams) since the NHL went to the three-point game format at the start of the 2005-06 season. The only teams that finished with a worse point total were teams during the lockout shortened 48-game season in 2013.
The only offseason additions the team has made this season have been to bring in goalie Jonathan Bernier, buy a huge lottery ticket in Nail Yakupov, and make a decent trade for Colin Wilson. They also have prized prospect Tyson Jost ready to make the leap to the big leagues on a permanent basis, but they will also still probably lose Matt Duchene at some point to a trade. They also still have a haphazardly pieced together defense that isn’t particularly strong.
Is that enough to make up 20 points in the standings to get out of the cellar?
But Adam, you’re probably saying, there is an expansion team in the NHL this season and they might be contenders for the worst record in the NHL. And they certainly could be!
But keep in mind that the NHL’s past nine expansion teams finished with an average of 57 points in their first season, including five that finished with at least 65.
Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond retires; let’s watch that fight one more time
Forgive referring to him as Letourneau-Leblond, as it seems like he’s merely going by Pierre-Luc Leblond these days (so … “PL2, then?”). The extra-long name is simply how many of us remember him, along with that deeply absurd fight he once had with Cam Janssen.
You can see it in the video above this headline; they threw punches for multiple minutes, eventually running out of gas. Being that Janssen was a former New Jersey Devils enforcer and PL2/3 was their current one, the bout almost had the feel of a rite of passage.
He fought 29 times in the QMJHL in 2003-04 and then 28 times the next season.
In 2005-06, he fought 13 times in the AHL and 13 times in the UHL.
Leblond’s final NHL fight came in 2014-15 (though it was a pre-season game, if you’re a stickler). Fittingly, Bobby Farnham also received a penalty during that exchange; Leblond exchanged a fun barb or two with Farnham following his retirement announcement.
As you can see, Leblond was a multi-tasker. That included squeezing in three NHL fights and 20 AHL fights in 2008-09 and one NHL fight and 26 in the AHL in 2010-11.
As far as NHL play goes, Leblond finishes with 41 regular-season games, 101 penalty minutes accrued, and three assists. he also played in five postseason games, all during the Devils’ 2010 run.
He will be remembered, in part, by the fight that was almost as long as his name.
As far as No. 1 overall picks go few have had a more disappointing start to their career than 2012 selection Nail Yakupov.
Just five years after being selected with the top pick, Yakupov has managed just 53 goals in five seasons and is already on his third different team. The Edmonton Oilers traded him to St. Louis a year ago for Zach Pochiro, and after 40 mostly forgettable games with the Blues — and not being given a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent — he ended up signing a bargain basement one-year contract with the Avalanche.
At this point it seems the chances of Yakupov becoming the player he was projected to be in 2012 are practically zero, but it is still a worthy gamble for a team like the Avalanche to take.
For one, he still has talent. He hasn’t quite put it all together yet, but he also probably hasn’t found the right situation. Back in July his agent, Igor Larionov, thought it all boiled down to a lack of confidence in Edmonton following the dismissal of coach Ralph Krueger who was willing to have patience with Yakupov when he made a mistake.
Then when he went to St. Louis this past season he never seemed to really fit in with the Blues or get much of a role or a chance to fully redeem himself from his days in Edmonton (and to be fair, when he did see the ice the results were still not always there).
With the Avalanche, however, there should be plenty of opportunity. There is already a belief that the Avalanche see him as a potential top-six option.
Igor Larionov, Yakupov's agent, also said Sakic sees Yak as a top-6 winger
It’s a team that is lacking in skill up front and is coming off of a season where it finished with one of the worst records in recent memory and was one of the worst offensive teams in the league. They have nothing to lose by taking a shot on a skilled forward with Yakupov’s pedigree and hoping that he can reach some of that potential. After all, it would not be the first time a highly touted prospect in fizzled in Edmonton and went somewhere else to realize his potential.
In the six years that Joe Sakic has been a part of the Colorado Avalanche front office the team has qualified for the playoffs just one time. That season proved to be the outlier in what has been a pretty extensive run of mediocrity as the team has taken some significant steps backwards.
Is he under pressure in the sense that his job is in serious jeopardy? It doesn’t seem like it, because if that was the case the Avalanche probably would have already moved on in a different direction.
Under pressure in the sense that he has to start doing something significant in order to get this aimless ship headed in the right direction? Most definitely. Because when you look at the current state of the Avalanche organization it’s hard to fully understand exactly where the team is going and how it intends to get there.
They have had the NHL’s worst defense for two years running and have done little to address it.
They currently only have three defensemen under NHL contract for this season and still don’t know what the future is for Nikita Zadorov.
It almost seems as if they intended to use Matt Duchene as a trade chip to help address that position but he remains on the roster and still seems to be in some sort of limbo when it comes to his future with the team. Even more concerning is that if they do decide to trade him — or perhaps even Gabriel Landeskog or Tyson Barrie — the last time the Avalanche traded one of their core players — Ryan O'Reilly — it turned out to be a complete disaster of a trade.
At the end of the day Sakic has been involved with the Avalanche long enough that this is his team and his organization. His fingerprints are all over it. Coaches have changed. Players have changed.
The results have not. At some point that has to come back to the people responsible for assembling the roster and building the organization.
The past few years have been extremely difficult for the Colorado Avalanche. The mirage that was the 2013-14 season has faded as the team has become one of the worst in the NHL while the future of its best players remains very much in doubt.
If there is any sign of hope on the horizon it would probably be the potential that recent first-round draft picks Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost bring to the table.
The Avalanche already got a taste of what Rantanen is capable of this past season when he scored 20 goals in 75 games in his first season taste of NHL action.
This year it is probably going to be Jost’s turn to get that opportunity.
The No. 10 overall pick in 2016, Jost is coming off of a huge season for the University of North Dakota and a brief six-game cup of coffee with the Avalanche that saw him score his first NHL goal. He is going to be counted on for a lot more than that this season, and he was already taking on a bit of a leadership role at the team’s development camp this summer as he prepares to make the full-time jump to the NHL.
“It’s pretty straightforward: Next year my goal is to be in the NHL (full-time) and make an impact with the Avs and help them move in the right direction,” Jost said Tuesday at the start of the three-day camp. “I’ve been in Denver for over a month and a half now, getting used to the city and looking to be more like a pro and get ready for the NHL. I think the development camp is a great step for that. It’s an awesome program here. They know what they’re doing, and it’s great to be out on the ice. You can never get too ahead of the game, so I think it’s good for me.”
It seems like a given that he is going to be in the NHL this season, and they could use all of the extra help they can get up front, especially if they end up finally going through with a Matt Duchene trade because somebody is going to need to step up and replace that offense.
Avalanche fans haven’t had a lot to be optimistic about the past couple of years, but Jost is an exciting young player that should provide a little bit of hope.