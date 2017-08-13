Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond retires; let’s watch that fight one more time

TSN’s BarDown points out that former NHL enforcer Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond recently announced his retirement from hockey during the weekend.

He did so in a strange three-part message that initially made it seem like he wasn’t thanking anyone.

Instead, it was sort of a neater, politer form of an award acceptance speech. “PL3” simply didn’t want to forget anyone:

2. 2 years of Pro hockey in 12 diff cities I'm scared I would forget someone..lol If you feel like I should thank you, I probably should 😉 pic.twitter.com/IjSr3nib19 — Pierre-Luc Leblond (@PLLeblond) August 13, 2017

The budding real estate agent noted his journeyman experience:

12 years in 12 cities…

Lake George, Albany, Trenton, Lowell, NJ, Calgary, Abbotsford, Norfolk, WBS, Pitt, Syracuse, Toronto.#suitcase — Pierre-Luc Leblond (@PLLeblond) August 13, 2017

Forgive referring to him as Letourneau-Leblond, as it seems like he’s merely going by Pierre-Luc Leblond these days (so … “PL2, then?”). The extra-long name is simply how many of us remember him, along with that deeply absurd fight he once had with Cam Janssen.

You can see it in the video above this headline; they threw punches for multiple minutes, eventually running out of gas. Being that Janssen was a former New Jersey Devils enforcer and PL2/3 was their current one, the bout almost had the feel of a rite of passage.

That fight is part of his legacy, as is a ridiculous fight card at Hockey Fights. Some quick notes there:

He fought 29 times in the QMJHL in 2003-04 and then 28 times the next season.

In 2005-06, he fought 13 times in the AHL and 13 times in the UHL.

Leblond’s final NHL fight came in 2014-15 (though it was a pre-season game, if you’re a stickler). Fittingly, Bobby Farnham also received a penalty during that exchange; Leblond exchanged a fun barb or two with Farnham following his retirement announcement.

As you can see, Leblond was a multi-tasker. That included squeezing in three NHL fights and 20 AHL fights in 2008-09 and one NHL fight and 26 in the AHL in 2010-11.

As far as NHL play goes, Leblond finishes with 41 regular-season games, 101 penalty minutes accrued, and three assists. he also played in five postseason games, all during the Devils’ 2010 run.

He will be remembered, in part, by the fight that was almost as long as his name.

(H/T to Rotoworld by way of Reddit.)