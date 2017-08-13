Looking to make the leap: Tyson Jost

This post is part of Avalanche Day on PHT…

The past few years have been extremely difficult for the Colorado Avalanche. The mirage that was the 2013-14 season has faded as the team has become one of the worst in the NHL while the future of its best players remains very much in doubt.

If there is any sign of hope on the horizon it would probably be the potential that recent first-round draft picks Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost bring to the table.

The Avalanche already got a taste of what Rantanen is capable of this past season when he scored 20 goals in 75 games in his first season taste of NHL action.

This year it is probably going to be Jost’s turn to get that opportunity.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2016, Jost is coming off of a huge season for the University of North Dakota and a brief six-game cup of coffee with the Avalanche that saw him score his first NHL goal. He is going to be counted on for a lot more than that this season, and he was already taking on a bit of a leadership role at the team’s development camp this summer as he prepares to make the full-time jump to the NHL.

He talked about all of that earlier this summer at the development camp, via the Denver Post.

“It’s pretty straightforward: Next year my goal is to be in the NHL (full-time) and make an impact with the Avs and help them move in the right direction,” Jost said Tuesday at the start of the three-day camp. “I’ve been in Denver for over a month and a half now, getting used to the city and looking to be more like a pro and get ready for the NHL. I think the development camp is a great step for that. It’s an awesome program here. They know what they’re doing, and it’s great to be out on the ice. You can never get too ahead of the game, so I think it’s good for me.”

It seems like a given that he is going to be in the NHL this season, and they could use all of the extra help they can get up front, especially if they end up finally going through with a Matt Duchene trade because somebody is going to need to step up and replace that offense.

Avalanche fans haven’t had a lot to be optimistic about the past couple of years, but Jost is an exciting young player that should provide a little bit of hope.