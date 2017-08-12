Hockey world mourns as Bryan Murray passes away at age 74

Former Ottawa Senators GM Bryan Murray passed away at age 74 on Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“A hockey lifer” seems to be a decent way to summarize Murray’s prolific career in the NHL, though it’s clear that his kindness also made an impact on many in the hockey world. Murray spent 35 years involved in the highest level of the sport, including the 2016-17 season in an executive role with the Senators.

The Senators note that his career included coaching for 18 seasons, which amounted to 1,239 games. The team released the following statement regarding the sad news:

“Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known and also a great father, mentor and teacher,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said. “We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany and the entire Murray family on their loss.”

The Senators beat the Capitals on a night they paid tribute to Murray’s legacy with the team back in January, which included this great video:

Back in 2014, Murray opened up to TSN’s Michael Farber about his situation, acknowledging his regret that he didn’t get tested sooner.

“I didn’t have a colonoscopy which I should’ve had,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I didn’t. One of the comments that came back to me on a regular basis, ‘You’re healthy, you’re from a family that hasn’t had any disease whatsoever. We can maybe wait.’ But that’s also my fault in that I should’ve demanded or at least asked for. But like a lot of men do, we put it off.”

“A simple colonoscopy in my case probably would’ve solved the problem I have.”

Murray will be missed, and not just by family members and the Senators franchise.