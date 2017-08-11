Getty

Under Pressure: Ben Bishop

By Jason BroughAug 11, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

For a contract year, things could’ve gone better for Ben Bishop.

It started in Tampa Bay, where he felt he was playing okay, but “goofy goals on tips and bounces, goals off your own players” kept beating him.

It ended in Los Angeles after being traded at the deadline. In seven games with the Kings, he went 2-3-2 with a .900 save percentage. Not great.

Still, despite finishing with an overall save percentage of just .910, Bishop was a hot commodity heading into free agency. The Stars, desperate to upgrade their goaltending, traded for his rights then signed him to a six-year, $29.5 million deal.

After getting his guy, Stars GM Jim Nill called Bishop “an elite goaltender in this league.” Which was a fair comment to make, given we’re talking about a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist.

But of all the offseason acquisitions the Stars have made, nobody will be under more pressure to perform than the 30-year-old netminder.

“I think it’s a great team. It has a lot of potential,” Bishop said, per NHL.com. “With [Ken Hitchcock] coming in [as coach] the sky is the limit and I am excited to be a part of it.”

We all know how things have gone in Dallas the past three years. In 2014-15, the Stars had the second-worst team save percentage (.895) in the league. In 2015-16, the year they won the Central Division, it still wasn’t very good (.904). Last season, it was the NHL’s worst (.893).

And so the Stars bought out Antti Niemi and got Bishop. Kari Lehtonen is still around, but his contract expires next summer.

There’s an old saying that goes: “Goaltending is 50 percent of hockey. Unless you don’t have it, then it’s 100 percent.”

No team has encapsulated that saying better than the Dallas Stars the past few years. And that must change if the Stars are to become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

Bishop absolutely, positively cannot flop.

Poll: Is Hitchcock the right head coach for Stars?

By Joey AlfieriAug 11, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

After four years of having Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the Dallas Stars were ready to go in a different direction. Under Ruff, the team failed to make the playoffs twice and they never got passed the second round.

This offseason, they decided to bring back former head coach Ken Hitchcock, who led the franchise to their only Stanley Cup victory back in 1999.

It’s no secret that the Stars have been an offense-first team over the last few years. Things seem to come a little more naturally to them in their opponent’s end than in their own. But Hitchcock is a defense-first coach, so it’ll be interesting to see how he and his players mesh.

Last season, only the Colorado Avalanche (278) gave up more goals than Dallas (262), so it’s entirely possible that Hitchcock will come in and help the team improve their play without the puck, but it’s also possible that he might clash with certain players because of his approach to the game.

Tyler Seguin, for example, can produce offense at an elite level, but his style of play will probably never earn him a Selke Trophy. Can Hitchcock get him to commit to playing a different way? If Seguin is unwilling to play more of a 200-foot game, will that lead to the two of them butting heads?

“I’ve got to work hard in the summer to get Tyler to start thinking like a [number one center],” Hitchcock said in April, per the team’s website. “That means he’s got to be out there in critical spaces all the time. That means he’s got to kill penalties, he’s got to play against the other team’s top players, he’s got to be out there at the start of games, and he’s got to be out there at the end of games. He’s got to take key faceoffs. He’s got to do everything to become a [number one center]. That’s what a [number one] does.”

If Seguin and his teammates are open to changing things up on the ice, maybe this Hitchcock experiment works out in Dallas. But if the players refuse to see eye-to-eye with their new head coach, it could be a long season in Dallas.

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll. Also, feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.

It’s Dallas Stars day at PHT

By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Dallas Stars entered last season with high expectations, but didn’t deliver.

They failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference, forcing general manager Jim Nill to make several significant changes to not only the roster but the coaching staff.

The Stars fired coach Lindy Ruff and wasted little time hiring his replacement behind the bench — Ken Hitchcock. Dallas boasts a talented core with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin up front and John Klingberg on defense. Now, the question is how will the structure Hitchcock introduces impact this Stars team as it looks to get back into contention in the Western Conference, at a time when the franchise is in go-for-it mode?

Another priority was goaltending. Nill acquired the rights to Ben Bishop from L.A., and then signed him to a six-year contract extension worth $29.5 million in total, while buying out Antti Niemi.

The Stars also added Marc Methot, making a deal with Vegas to acquire the defensive minded blue liner.

After two years in Dallas, Patrick Sharp went to the open market and signed with his old team in Chicago. The Stars went out and signed center Martin Hanzal and landed prized free agent Alexander Radulov, who leveraged an impressive season with the Habs in his return from the KHL into a five-year, $31.25 million contract.

Today at PHT, we’ll discuss the key storylines surrounding the Stars heading into training camp.

USA, Canada preparing for NHL-less Olympics very differently

Associated PressAug 11, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

Former Vancouver Canucks coach Willie Desjardins turned down offers to work in the NHL this season so he could be behind the bench for Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Tony Granato gets to keep his day job at the University of Wisconsin and still coach the United States.

Six months from the start of the Olympics in South Korea, picking coaches is just one of the many contrasts between Hockey Canada and USA Hockey. Their rosters will be more similar to each other’s than Russia’s star-studded group, but the two North American countries are embarking on drastically different approaches ahead of the February tournament that will be the first without NHL players since 1994.

Canada is taking no risks with its thorough preparation as it tries to win a third consecutive gold medal, while the United States sees a benefit in a less-is-more approach in trying to return to the podium.

“There’s no guarantee, so that’s why you get yourself prepared as well as you can,” Canada assistant general manager Martin Brodeur said.

The best way to prepare is a matter of opinion.

The U.S. and Canada will each rely heavily on professionals playing in European leagues and mix in minor leaguers on American Hockey League contracts . While Russia will likely have a team with former NHL stars like Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and Andrei Markov , who went home to join the Kontinental Hockey League, Canada has former NHL players like Derek Roy, Max Talbot, Mason Raymond, Kevin Klein and Ben Scrivens to look to in Europe. The U.S. has Nathan Gerbe, Keith Aucoin and former AHL goalies David Leggio and Jean-Philippe Lamoureux.

Because there are fewer experienced American players in Europe, the U.S. is far more likely to call on recent world junior and current college players, skewing younger at skill positions. Boston University’s Jordan Greenway and Denver’s Troy Terry, who led the U.S. to gold at the world juniors last year, could be among the selections.

Canada GM Sean Burke began preparing a year ago for a no-NHL Olympics, scouting to find potential fits to fill the positions previously held by Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Drew Doughty and Carey Price. U.S. GM Jim Johannson began touching base with players on a serious level in June, after roster rules were set . He doesn’t plan to put a lot of mileage into in-person scouting over the next couple of months.

“In many cases we know what those players are,” said Johannson, who has been in charge of recent U.S. world junior and world championship teams. “I don’t think our goal is prior to December go running all across the world to see what do these guys got. Let their season get going.”

Canada has already gotten started as a group on the ice, playing this week in the Sochi Hockey Open and taking another group of prospective Olympians to St. Petersburg, Russia, next week for the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov. Those are the first two of five tournaments in which Canada will participate before the final 25-man team goes to Pyeongchang, along with the Karjala Cup in Finland in November, the Channel One Cup in Russia in mid-December and the Spengler Cup in Switzerland at the end of December.

Vice president of hockey operations Scott Salmond said Hockey Canada is “not starting at ground zero” and plans to fine-tune its Olympic roster over the next several months. That’s not all that will come together in those five tournaments.

“We will have a better understanding of the players we have, what system we can put in and adjustments we need before it starts,” said Brodeur, who serves as assistant GM of the St. Louis Blues.

Burke believes he’ll have a good idea of what Canada’s Olympic team will look like by the Moscow-based Channel Cup, which also includes teams from Russia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden and South Korea.

“That’ll be the majority of our team that we’ll head into February with,” Burke said. “That’ll depend on guys, the way they play early in the season. Some guys may emerge. Other guys may drop off. But I do feel that when we get to December, we’ll have put enough work and enough effort into this to have narrowed what we think will be most of our Olympic team down.”

The U.S. has all its focus on November’s Deutschland Cup, which will be full of Europe-based pros and include teams from Russia, Slovakia and host Germany, as its only pre-Olympic tournament. Despite playing almost 50 pre-Olympic games for the U.S. in 1988 before the Calgary Olympics, Granato believes it’s a positive that the coaches and players will be able to continue with their regular teams with limited interruption.

Johannson considered a more comprehensive pre-Olympic schedule but ruled against extra evaluation time to balance out possible fatigue.

“The NCAA programs, to me, just do an unbelievable job of developing players,” Johannson said. “I don’t need to fly the guy across the world for an event when he’s going to get great competition that weekend at school and we know him as a player.”

Developing familiarity is a challenge for the U.S. and Canada, and Burke said team-building will get going right away. It’ll be easier for Canada than the U.S., so Granato expects he and his assistants will have to “get creative” to establish relationships with players – whoever they may be.

“We don’t want to leave any stones unturned,” Burke said. “We’re going to use all our resources. And we’re going to make sure that when we head to South Korea, we haven’t left anything to chance and we’re going to be as prepared as we can possibly be.”

‘I’m not too stressed’ about contract situation, says RFA Wennberg

By Cam TuckerAug 10, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT

The Columbus Blue Jackets reportedly started talking contract extension with Alexander Wennberg in late March. Almost five months later, Wennberg is still without a contract for the upcoming season.

A restricted free agent, the 22-year-old center completed his entry-level deal with an annual average value of $1.4 million at the end of the 2016-17 season. He enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Blue Jackets, setting single-season career highs in games played (80), goals (13), assists (46) and points (59).

With training camp approaching next month, Columbus still has two prominent RFAs to get under contract. In addition to Wennberg, the Blue Jackets also have to re-sign 23-year-old winger Josh Anderson.

Wennberg apparently doesn’t seem too worried about the situation right now, based on an interview with NHL.com.

“Eventually it’s going to work out,” he said. “Even though I have to wait a little longer than expected, that’s a part of it. But you can’t really let that get to your head. Right now, I’m focusing on training and focusing on [this] season and it’s going to work out. Time will tell. I’m not too stressed out about it either.”

Wennberg’s performance this past season, as Columbus looked to fill the void in the middle without Ryan Johansen, earned high praise from coach John Tortorella, who called his young center “probably one of our best play-makers.”

Given his production, Wennberg is due for a raise. The more intriguing detail will be the length — long term, or bridge deal — of the contract.

“There’s always different ways to discuss,” he said. “Long-term, short-term. But right now, we’re just trying to feel each other out a little bit and see what the other [side] wants. Obviously long-term is a good option, but we’ll have to wait and see.”