Sedins out to prove they can still play at ‘high level’

By Jason BroughAug 11, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The Sedin twins turn 37 in September, and there’s only a year left on their contracts.

Naturally, the topic of their future is a big one in Vancouver, where the Canucks are struggling through a transition to a younger roster with the knowledge that Henrik and Daniel can’t play forever.

The twins had a very tough 2016-17 that saw their production fall to a combined 94 points — 50 for Henrik, just 44 for Daniel — despite both of them appearing in all 82 games.

As of today, they can’t say if next year will be their last, or if there’ll be a desire to sign on for another.

But one thing’s for sure: last year’s production was not acceptable for the former Art Ross Trophy winners.

“We think about our future on a regular basis, and we’ve said we’re going to take it year by year now,” Henrik Sedin told NHL.com recently. “This year, we want to prove we can still play at a high level, and that’s up to us to do. And we know that if we do, it’ll be easier to answer those questions later in the year. So that’s our mindset.”

The Sedins have never indicated an interest in playing anywhere but Vancouver, and management has said it expects them to retire as Canucks.

But if management decides it’s best to move on after next season, and the twins aren’t ready to retire … well, you just never know.

After aggressive offseason, Nill needs moves to pay off

By Jason BroughAug 11, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

It has been a very busy offseason for general manager Jim Nill.

Now he needs it all to pay off.

After a disastrous 2016-17 that saw his Dallas Stars go from division champs to missing the playoffs by 15 points, Nill got aggressive.

First he fired head coach Lindy Ruff and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock. Then he went to work on the roster, adding via trade or free agency the likes of Ben Bishop, Alexander Radulov, Martin Hanzal, and Marc Methot.

In signing Bishop, Nill hoped to solve his team’s biggest problem: goaltending. Which, of course, was a problem that Nill had already tried, and failed miserably, to solve two years ago with the signing of Antti Niemi.

In other words, Bishop better be the right guy, otherwise the GM could find his seat getting rather hot.

Ditto for Hitchcock being the right head coach. Because while Hitch has had a great deal of success in the NHL, it remains to be seen if his style will mesh with a team that’s been more run-and-gun than heavy-and-hard-to-play-against.

Heck, some might say Radulov was a risky signing, even after salvaging his reputation last season in Montreal. After all, he just turned 31 and won’t be playing for a contract anymore. Nill gave him a five-year term with a cap hit of $6.25 million.

In an interview with Edmonton’s 630 CHED radio, Nill was asked if he was feeling the pressure in the wake of all his moves.

“I wouldn’t say there was pressure,” he said, per FanRag Sports. “We knew we were going to make some changes. Last year was a tough year. The injuries devastated our team and we’d end up chasing it. The league is too tight nowadays. If you get behind in this league, it’s tough to catch up. It’s too close. We’re all within three-to-five wins of each other. So it was a tough year that way.

“But I get back to we knew we were going to have cap room. We knew we were going to make some changes. Probably the silver lining was because of all of the injuries last year, we had a lot of young kids we brought up to have to fill in those roles. They got extra experience because of that. I think between the additions and the experience the younger players got, I’m looking forward to a pretty strong bounce-back year.”

Nill may not want to admit there’s pressure, but considering all the money he’s committed to this roster, it’s fair to conclude that owner Tom Gaglardi will want to see some results.

The Stars will head into the season with Stanley Cup aspirations. At the very least, they need to get back into the playoffs and make some noise.

Looking to make the leap: Jason Dickinson

By Jason BroughAug 11, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

A first-round draft pick in 2013, it has not been a fast road to the NHL for forward Jason Dickinson. Now 22 years old, he still has some miles to travel before he gets there on a full-time basis.

Dickinson was drafted 29th overall with the pick the Stars got from Boston in the Jaromir Jagr trade. He then spent two more years in junior with the OHL’s Guelph Storm, before graduating to the AHL where he’s played most of the past two years.

Last season was a tough one for Dickinson, thanks in large part to the offseason hip surgery that preceded it. He finished with just 30 points (9G,21A) in 58 games for Texas. He also played a bit in the NHL, scoring twice in 10 games.

“It could have been better,” Dickinson said in April, per NHL.com. “I could have been a little more productive. But it was a good learning experience as far as what my body needs and how to take care of myself.”

He added, “Obviously, last summer I had to miss a lot of training, so this summer is going to be huge for me. I am just worried about getting myself back to where I need to be.”

Dickinson’s best attribute may be his skating, and that’s a good thing to have in today’s game.

He’s also versatile, with the ability to play center or the wing. Another nice thing to have if you’re trying to crack a lineup.

Dickinson’s AHL coach, Derek Laxdal, spoke to Wrong Side of the Red Line about that versatility.

“One thing I really like about him is that when he’s not playing well in one facet, he finds a way to make an impact in another way,” Laxdal said. “Whether that means playing more physical or mixing it up, he always finds a way to be in the game.”

Under Pressure: Ben Bishop

By Jason BroughAug 11, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

For a contract year, things could’ve gone better for Ben Bishop.

It started in Tampa Bay, where he felt he was playing okay, but “goofy goals on tips and bounces, goals off your own players” kept beating him.

It ended in Los Angeles after being traded at the deadline. In seven games with the Kings, he went 2-3-2 with a .900 save percentage. Not great.

Still, despite finishing with an overall save percentage of just .910, Bishop was a hot commodity heading into free agency. The Stars, desperate to upgrade their goaltending, traded for his rights then signed him to a six-year, $29.5 million deal.

After getting his guy, Stars GM Jim Nill called Bishop “an elite goaltender in this league.” Which was a fair comment to make, given we’re talking about a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist.

But of all the offseason acquisitions the Stars have made, nobody will be under more pressure to perform than the 30-year-old netminder.

“I think it’s a great team. It has a lot of potential,” Bishop said, per NHL.com. “With [Ken Hitchcock] coming in [as coach] the sky is the limit and I am excited to be a part of it.”

We all know how things have gone in Dallas the past three years. In 2014-15, the Stars had the second-worst team save percentage (.895) in the league. In 2015-16, the year they won the Central Division, it still wasn’t very good (.904). Last season, it was the NHL’s worst (.893).

And so the Stars bought out Antti Niemi and got Bishop. Kari Lehtonen is still around, but his contract expires next summer.

There’s an old saying that goes: “Goaltending is 50 percent of hockey. Unless you don’t have it, then it’s 100 percent.”

No team has encapsulated that saying better than the Dallas Stars the past few years. And that must change if the Stars are to become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

Bishop absolutely, positively cannot flop.

Poll: Is Hitchcock the right head coach for Stars?

7 Comments
By Joey AlfieriAug 11, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

After four years of having Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the Dallas Stars were ready to go in a different direction. Under Ruff, the team failed to make the playoffs twice and they never got passed the second round.

This offseason, they decided to bring back former head coach Ken Hitchcock, who led the franchise to their only Stanley Cup victory back in 1999.

It’s no secret that the Stars have been an offense-first team over the last few years. Things seem to come a little more naturally to them in their opponent’s end than in their own. But Hitchcock is a defense-first coach, so it’ll be interesting to see how he and his players mesh.

Last season, only the Colorado Avalanche (278) gave up more goals than Dallas (262), so it’s entirely possible that Hitchcock will come in and help the team improve their play without the puck, but it’s also possible that he might clash with certain players because of his approach to the game.

Tyler Seguin, for example, can produce offense at an elite level, but his style of play will probably never earn him a Selke Trophy. Can Hitchcock get him to commit to playing a different way? If Seguin is unwilling to play more of a 200-foot game, will that lead to the two of them butting heads?

“I’ve got to work hard in the summer to get Tyler to start thinking like a [number one center],” Hitchcock said in April, per the team’s website. “That means he’s got to be out there in critical spaces all the time. That means he’s got to kill penalties, he’s got to play against the other team’s top players, he’s got to be out there at the start of games, and he’s got to be out there at the end of games. He’s got to take key faceoffs. He’s got to do everything to become a [number one center]. That’s what a [number one] does.”

If Seguin and his teammates are open to changing things up on the ice, maybe this Hitchcock experiment works out in Dallas. But if the players refuse to see eye-to-eye with their new head coach, it could be a long season in Dallas.

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll. Also, feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.