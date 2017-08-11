Getty

Gretzky has high praise for ‘workaholic general manager’ McPhee

By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT

Well, it appears George McPhee has a fan in Wayne Gretzky.

The Great One spoke glowingly of the Vegas Golden Knights general manager in an interview with the NHL Network, per the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“Then you have to have a workaholic general manager, and I think George McPhee’s record speaks for itself,” said Gretzky.

“What he’s done in the past and how hard he works and how dedicated he is to making his teams the best teams that they can be.”

McPhee was hired as the Golden Knights’ GM about 13 months ago and, as you can imagine, he has been very busy ever since, building a front office and hockey operations department, selecting a roster of players via the expansion draft, and making a number of deals with different managers throughout the league while stockpiling young prospects and draft picks.

Vegas right now has 12 selections in the 2019 NHL Draft, per CapFriendly. That includes six picks combined through the second and third rounds, where they may be able to increase their chances at landing an NHL player.

With Nate Schmidt signed to his two-year contract, the Golden Knights have 11 defensemen under contract. That surplus really took shape at the expansion draft and McPhee was able to make deals involving Marc Methot, David Schlemko and Trevor van Riemsdyk as a result.

More deals involving that position could be on the way. McPhee expressed earlier this summer, however, that with 11 blue liners, he believed that was a “manageable number” to work with.

Connor Brown ‘confident’ contract situation with Maple Leafs will get figured out

By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

The Big Three — Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner — gained so much attention last season that a forward like Connor Brown may have been able to slip under the radar.

But after a breakout 20-goal, 36-point season, his first full campaign in the NHL, Brown is due for a raise from the $894,167 annual average value of his three-year entry-level contract.

As of Friday, he’s still a restricted free agent, the only one the Leafs still need to get under contract, with training camp about a month away.

“Obviously it’s my first time going through something like this,” Brown told TSN, per the Toronto Sun. referring to his status as a restricted free agent. “I don’t think it’s as stressful as the media would make it out to be. I’m very confident things will get sorted by season time.

“We’ll get it figured out.”

One issue is the Maple Leafs are currently in a cap crunch at this point in the summer.

From the Toronto Star last month:

The good news for the Leafs is that Brown is patient and wants to remain with the team. He is not interested in signing an offer sheet and appears ready to wait out the Leafs’ cap crunch.

The situation began when the Leafs signed Patrick Marleau to a cap hit of $6.25 million. The first casualty was prospect forward Dominic Toninato, who will become a free agent on Aug. 15. Marleau took the last available NHL contract roster spot. But it also created the summertime salary cap issue, as exposed by capfriendly.com.

In the summer, teams can exceed the cap by 10 per cent, meaning they can carry contracts worth $82.5 million.

The Maple Leafs selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut on March 17, 2016 and then posted six points in his first seven games.

He was able to carry that over into last season, becoming one of five Toronto players to reach at least 20 goals and helping the young Maple Leafs make the playoffs.

After a serious leg injury last season, Richardson expects to be ready for training camp

By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

Arizona Coyotes forward Brad Richardson shared some good news this week.

After suffering a broken fibula and tibia in a collision with former Canucks’ defenseman Nikita Tryamkin last November, undergoing surgery the next day, and a long road to recovery, the 32-year-old forward expects to be ready for training camp when it begins next month.

“If training camp started tomorrow I’d be out there,” Richardson told the Coyotes website. “I feel night-and-day different than I did four months ago.”

There seemed to be nothing malicious about the collision involving the much larger Tryamkin, but Richardson was in immediate pain, signalling for the training staff. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

He recalled, in rather vivid detail, what he remembered about the incident, including an ominous reaction from a fan.

“When I think about that night it’s hard,” said Richardson.

“I kind of get hot and sweaty when I do because the pain was so unbelievable. When it happened I knew it was really bad right away. I could feel my leg snap. But I can still see that fan in the crowd and see his face vividly. His expression was like ‘Oh my God!’ and I remember thinking ‘Oh boy, I’m in trouble.’ Even though I knew it was pretty bad, that fan’s face summed up just how bad it really was.”

With a new deal in Dallas, Radulov must prove himself once again

By Cam TuckerAug 11, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

Alex Radulov returned from the KHL, had a productive season while exciting hockey fans in Montreal, and then cashed in on a long-term contract with the Dallas Stars.

It was argued in February by Washington’s head coach Barry Trotz that Radulov was “maybe the best signing of the year,” which Habs general manager Marc Bergevin deserved credit for during a period of controversy in his tenure thanks to the P.K. Subban trade.

One season is all Radulov spent with the Habs, scoring 18 goals and 54 points, finishing second on the team in total scoring.

He then turned that into a five-year deal worth $31.25 million with the Stars — the contract announced two days before his 31st birthday. He’s now the third highest paid forward in Dallas, per CapFriendly. It’s a large sum of money for a player that will be nearing his 36th birthday when the contract expires.

For the Stars, it’s the addition of a forward they’ll hope can have an immediate impact on an already skilled team at a time when Dallas is in its window to win. The moves general manager Jim Nill has made this summer would certainly suggest the time is now for this group of players he has assembled.

Based on reports, term was what separated the Canadiens and Radulov during their contract talks. Much will be made about the microscope Nill will be under following such an active offseason — this deal included — and missing the playoffs in 2017. There will be considerable pressure on Radulov to perform, as well, under this new contract.

It sounds like Radulov could get the opportunity to start on the wing with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, at least based on comments coach Ken Hitchcock made earlier this summer. If so, that should give their prized free agent signing the best chance to be successful.

“I’ve coached against Radulov both in the NHL and internationally, and he brings an intensity to the game,” said Hitchcock. “You notice him and you have to account for him. Now, put Jamie Benn on the other wing, and you have the same thing. You know he’s there, and you know you have to account for him. Same with Seguin.

“I just think they will all feed off of each other if that’s the line we come up with.”

There is always risk in signing any free agent to a new team.

There are the usual questions: How will they handle a different market? How quickly can they adjust to a different coach? Different system? Different linemates? The Stars have placed their bets on a few key players this summer, with the additions of Ben Bishop, Marc Methot and Martin Hanzal.

Radulov, at a $6.25 million cap hit per season, is the most expensive.

Radulov was able to prove himself with the Habs. Trotz was certainly on to something with his comments this past winter.

With greater term and salary, Radulov will need to do it again in Dallas. If he does, it could help lead to a lofty reward for the Stars.

Sedins out to prove they can still play at ‘high level’

By Jason BroughAug 11, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The Sedin twins turn 37 in September, and there’s only a year left on their contracts.

Naturally, the topic of their future is a big one in Vancouver, where the Canucks are struggling through a transition to a younger roster with the knowledge that Henrik and Daniel can’t play forever.

The twins had a very tough 2016-17 that saw their production fall to a combined 94 points — 50 for Henrik, just 44 for Daniel — despite both of them appearing in all 82 games.

As of today, they can’t say if next year will be their last, or if there’ll be a desire to sign on for another.

But one thing’s for sure: last year’s production was not acceptable for the former Art Ross Trophy winners.

“We think about our future on a regular basis, and we’ve said we’re going to take it year by year now,” Henrik Sedin told NHL.com recently. “This year, we want to prove we can still play at a high level, and that’s up to us to do. And we know that if we do, it’ll be easier to answer those questions later in the year. So that’s our mindset.”

The Sedins have never indicated an interest in playing anywhere but Vancouver, and management has said it expects them to retire as Canucks.

But if management decides it’s best to move on after next season, and the twins aren’t ready to retire … well, you just never know.