With the summer ticking away, Jagr remains hopeful he’ll sign in the NHL

By Cam TuckerAug 10, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

We’re approaching the middle of August, and Jaromir Jagr is still looking for work in the NHL.

The 45-year-old forward is an unrestricted free agent, on the market after the Florida Panthers decided not to re-sign him. In an interview with NHL.com, Jagr said a couple of NHL teams have shown interest but “nothing specific yet.”

He also suggested he could play in the Czech Republic this season.

“Most important for me is to see some serious interest from the team. Because the more serious it is, the bigger the chance to get a better role on the team,” said Jagr.

“And then it’s on me how I would use that chance. Right now, I need to be ready when the opportunity comes. That’s all I need to take care of now; taking care of anything else doesn’t make sense.”

Today’s NHL emphasizes youth and speed. Jagr will celebrate his 46th birthday in February. Yet, despite his age and the fact he’s played more than 1,700 NHL regular season games, he has remained a productive player with 16 goals and 46 points last season in Florida.

The speed may not be there. But 46 points is nothing to scoff at, especially for a player getting closer to 50 years of age than 40. It’s a good bet many hockey fans would love to see him return to the NHL for at least one more season. The big hurdle is, of course, finding a general manager willing to take on a player of that age with declining speed, especially if they have younger, quicker prospect wingers looking to make the jump to the NHL, or from a bottom-six role to a top-six role.

He may still be a good fit for a potential contender looking to add a productive forward for a playoff run.

The Vegas Golden Knights likely aren’t going to contend for a championship in 2018, but they have been discussed a few times as a potential fit for Jagr — at least in theory. Adding Jagr would be a great way to market the expansion team. Sell some seats. Bring fans out to see this seemingly ageless wonder that also happens to have the second most points (1,914) in NHL history behind only Wayne Gretzky. In addition to selling the team further in that market, he could still be a productive forward and the Golden Knights have about $5.6 million remaining in cap space.

There has been speculation about what kind of fit Jagr would be with Calgary Flames. Their moves this summer would suggest the Flames believe they’re entering a window to win now. They were in the middle of the pack in scoring goals last season, and perhaps Jagr could help in that area. With 11 forwards signed on their roster right now, they have about $7.1 million in cap space.

There was similar speculation maybe Montreal and New Jersey could be fits, too.

It seems fans would love to have Jagr back. The youth have taken over the NHL game, which is great because hockey has never been quicker. That’s what makes watching someone who is 45 years old and still productive so enjoyable.

But ultimately the decision lies with the general managers across the league.

Blackhawks need a push from young forwards Hartman, Schmaltz

By Cam TuckerAug 10, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks got an injection of youth into their group of forwards last season, with Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman cracking the roster out of training camp.

Having prospects challenging for and earning roster spots is critical for every team across the league, especially with the speed of today’s game.

The Blackhawks have three Stanley Cup championships since 2010, all won with a core group of players like Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook.

But that group, which hasn’t made it out of the first round since 2015, is getting older, which highlights Chicago’s need for its young players like Schmaltz and Hartman to further their offensive contributions this upcoming season and beyond, and for someone like Alex DeBrincat to show well at camp and perhaps earn a spot in the NHL.

There is added pressure on a player like Toews heading into next season, after the lowest goal total of his career. How will Patrick Sharp perform back with this group at age 35? The Blackhawks also won’t have Marian Hossa, which, despite his age, is a huge loss.

That should highlight the need for Hartman, 22, and Schmaltz, 21, to take another step forward in their development.

In 76 games, Hartman had a nice 19-goal, 31-point campaign, his first full season in the NHL. His production dried up in the playoffs, though in fairness to him, the Blackhawks as a team were ultimately outmatched as Pekka Rinne played sensational in goal for Nashville and the Predators completed the sweep.

The 20th overall pick in 2014, Schmaltz played in 61 games for Chicago. His season included a stint in Rockford, where he had a productive six goals and nine points in 12 games before getting recalled to the NHL.

From the time of his recall until the end of the regular season, Schmaltz was able to put together a couple of extended hot streaks, with 12 points in nine games during a stretch from Feb. 8 to March 1, and seven points in six games from March 19-29. Again, Chicago’s brief time in the playoffs was a struggle and Schmaltz wasn’t immune.

There was a point late in the season, however, when coach Joel Quenneville believed Schmaltz made the proper steps forward. Of note, Quenneville has the option of using Schmaltz either on the wing or up the middle, he said earlier this summer.

“There’s definitely a learning curve when you first come into the NHL. Expectations are higher for some guys than others. But him getting down and getting some games [in Rockford], getting more confident offensively and with the puck, he added a little pace and another dimension to his game, we like how he’s playing during this recent stretch,” Quenneville told CSN Chicago.

“We like how he’s handled himself in a situation where, as the season’s gone on here, he’s gone to a different level.”

It would be one less thing for the Blackhawks to worry about if Schmaltz and Hartman took their games to a different level beginning in October.

Wild news: Parise says he ‘stunk’; Kaprizov signs 3-year KHL deal

By Jason BroughAug 10, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

At 33 years old, it may just be that Father Time is catching up with Zach Parise.

But after a frustrating season in which Parise finished with a mere 42 points in 69 games, the Minnesota Wild forward has set his sights on a bounce-back.

“For me, last year stunk,” said Parise, per the Wild’s website. “I didn’t play that well. I’ve been working on my game, hoping to put myself in a spot to not let that happen again.”

Parise refused to use a previous back injury as an excuse, even though it kept him from training the way he would’ve liked last summer.

“Last year, I just didn’t play well,” he said.

With eight years still remaining on his massive contract, it’s imperative that Parise finds his game again.

In the five years Parise has been in Minnesota, the Wild have yet to miss the playoffs. However, they’re also just 2-5 in the postseason, failing to advance past the second round.

In other Wild news, highly touted forward prospect Kirill Kaprizov has apparently signed a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow.

The KHL club made the announcement today, noting that Kaprizov’s new contract will run through 2020.

The Wild had hoped to bring Kaprizov, 20, to North America for the 2018-19 season.

Hossa was a ‘special player,’ and the ‘Hawks are going to miss him

By Jason BroughAug 10, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

Marian Hossa is one of the greatest two-way wingers of his generation.

A strong statement, no doubt. But absolutely true, all the same.

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to miss this guy.

It was announced in June that Hossa would skip the 2017-18 season due to a “progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder.”

At 38, it’s likely he’s played his last game in the NHL.

And while many have noted the convenience of the announcement’s timing, what with Hossa’s front-loaded contract diving to a salary of just $1 million for next season and the three after that, there’s still the matter of replacing all the things he brought, even as he got older.

Last season, Hossa finished with 26 goals, the third most on the ‘Hawks behind Patrick Kane (34) and Artemi Panarin (31), the latter of whom is a Blue Jacket now.

During his younger years, Hossa helped the ‘Hawks to three Stanley Cup titles. The last one came in 2015, when he finished with 17 points (4G,13A) in 23 playoff games.

Though he’s often been overshadowed by the likes of Jonathan Toews, Kane, and Duncan Keith, it’s fair to wonder how many Cups the ‘Hawks would’ve won if Hossa hadn’t signed with them in the summer of 2009.

Recall that less than a year after he put pen to paper, there was a pretty massive parade in Chicago.

Of course, Hossa isn’t the only three-time Cup winner that will need to be replaced next season. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson is gone, too, traded to Arizona.

But at least in Connor Murphy the ‘Hawks received a candidate to fill Hjalmarsson’s spot. Even if the ‘Hawks are granted cap relief for Hossa, it’s not like Bowman can just snap his fingers and make magic happen.

“It’s not as simple as people might think that we just have this ability to suddenly replace Marian with another player,” Bowman said, per CSN Chicago. “It’s way more involved than that.”

Great players are tough to replace. Just ask the Detroit Red Wings, whose dynasty began to crumble the moment Nicklas Lidstrom retired.

That’s not to say the Blackhawks are doomed. But make no mistake, Hossa’s loss will be felt in a big way. He was a “special player,” in the words of head coach Joel Quenneville, and players of that ilk don’t come around very often.

“You lose 17 minutes of playing the right way,” Quenneville said, per the Daily Herald. “You lose young kids watching how he plays.

You lose a heck of a lot.

Looking to make the leap: Alex DeBrincat

By Jason BroughAug 10, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

There’s an opening on Patrick Kane‘s left wing that Alex DeBrincat would love to fill.

In reality, though, it’s probably going to take some time before the talented teenager makes his mark in the NHL.

DeBrincat, who doesn’t turn 20 until December, is coming off another spectacular scoring season in the OHL, where he put up 127 points in 63 games for the Erie Otters.

Naturally, those eye-popping statistics led some to wonder if he might be able to replace Artemi Panarin on Kane’s line.

But that’s a tall order for an undersized kid, listed at just 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, who hasn’t even played a single professional game. More likely, the first opportunity to replace Panarin will go to Patrick Sharp or Nick Schmaltz.

And that’s fine with DeBrincat, who’s well-aware he could start the season in the AHL.

“I’ll go into camp trying to make the Hawks and, if not, Rockford is a great place for me to develop too,” he said, per the Chicago Tribune.

Regardless of where DeBrincat begins his pro career, his development will be fun and fascinating to watch. And you never know, maybe he will find chemistry with Kane right off the hop. After all, he’s already had success with some pretty dynamic players in Erie, where Connor McDavid and Dylan Strome played their junior hockey.

“Connor would do everything at top speed and it helped me to play with someone that fast. Dylan, while not as fast, was just as smart and helped me find areas that were open,” DeBrincat said. “Those guys helped me evolve and mature. I picked up anything I could.”

Again, though, ‘Hawks fans would be wise to temper their expectations for next season. Second-round draft picks don’t typically make the NHL as teenagers, and on top of that, Chicago may not have room on its roster anyways.

“I’m confident in my abilities,” DeBrincat said, per CSN Chicago. “But they have a plan for me and I’ll do whatever they want me to do. I’ll stick with their plan.”