Under Pressure: Jonathan Toews

By Jason BroughAug 10, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

In the two years after Brandon Saad was traded to Columbus, Jonathan Toews went through a whole host of left wingers and never really found consistent chemistry with any of them.

So on June 23, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman went out and got Saad back.

The cost was significant, with Chicago sending Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets. But in order to get Toews back on track offensively, Bowman felt the deal had to be made.

“There’s no doubt they had tremendous chemistry,” Bowman said of Toews and Saad, per the Chicago Tribune. “When Brandon first came in as a rookie he found a home there on Jonathan’s left wing. … It’s comfortable knowing he had great success with Jonathan, and if they go back to that it’s great.”

Now, the flip side of that is Patrick Kane‘s chemistry with Panarin. Those two were terrific together, along with center Artem Anisimov, and now Kane will have to make do with somebody else on his line.

“I’d be lying to you if I was sitting up here saying I wasn’t disappointed when it first went down, no doubt about it,” Kane said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “Artemi’s a great kid, someone I got along with really well off the ice and had that chemistry with on the ice. It was just fun to play with him every night. I’ll miss him, for sure.”

So put yourself in Toews’ shoes. The first two years of your massive contract extension, you didn’t produce enough and your team didn’t get out of the first round. Not only that, your GM was so worried about your production that he traded one of the NHL’s most dynamic players to get your old linemate back.

Toews already went into last season putting pressure on himself to score more — and he ended up with just 21 goals, the fewest of his NHL career.

But at least he had a decent excuse, given the lack of quality on his left wing.

That excuse is gone now.

Looking to make the leap: Alex DeBrincat

By Jason BroughAug 10, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

There’s an opening on Patrick Kane‘s left wing that Alex DeBrincat would love to fill.

In reality, though, it’s probably going to take some time before the talented teenager makes his mark in the NHL.

DeBrincat, who doesn’t turn 20 until December, is coming off another spectacular scoring season in the OHL, where he put up 127 points in 63 games for the Erie Otters.

Naturally, those eye-popping statistics led some to wonder if he might be able to replace Artemi Panarin on Kane’s line.

But that’s a tall order for an undersized kid, listed at just 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, who hasn’t even played a single professional game. More likely, the first opportunity to replace Panarin will go to Patrick Sharp or Nick Schmaltz.

And that’s fine with DeBrincat, who’s well-aware he could start the season in the AHL.

“I’ll go into camp trying to make the Hawks and, if not, Rockford is a great place for me to develop too,” he said, per the Chicago Tribune.

Regardless of where DeBrincat begins his pro career, his development will be fun and fascinating to watch. And you never know, maybe he will find chemistry with Kane right off the hop. After all, he’s already had success with some pretty dynamic players in Erie, where Connor McDavid and Dylan Strome played their junior hockey.

“Connor would do everything at top speed and it helped me to play with someone that fast. Dylan, while not as fast, was just as smart and helped me find areas that were open,” DeBrincat said. “Those guys helped me evolve and mature. I picked up anything I could.”

Again, though, ‘Hawks fans would be wise to temper their expectations for next season. Second-round draft picks don’t typically make the NHL as teenagers, and on top of that, Chicago may not have room on its roster anyways.

“I’m confident in my abilities,” DeBrincat said, per CSN Chicago. “But they have a plan for me and I’ll do whatever they want me to do. I’ll stick with their plan.”

Poll: Will the ‘Hawks regret trading Panarin?

By Joey AlfieriAug 10, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

After being swept by the Nashville Predators in the opening round of the playoffs, the Chicago Blackhawks made some pretty significant changes to their roster.

Scott Darling, who would have likely walked in free agency, was traded to Carolina, while Niklas Hjalmarsson, Artemi Panarin and Marcus Kruger were also traded away. On top of that, a strange allergy will keep Marian Hossa out of the lineup all season, so that’s another player who won’t suit up for them in 2017-18.

The Hjalmarsson and Panarin deals were both surprising, but there’s no denying that the Panarin deal probably hurt Blackhawks fans the most. After all, he scored at least 30 goals in each of his first two seasons and he put up 77 and 74 points.

The 25-year-old was a fixture on a line with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. More often than not, the trio was Chicago’s most dangerous and dynamic line.

The whole trade was pretty interesting. Chicago shipped Panarin, prospect Tyler Motte and a sixth-round pick in 2017 to Columbus for former ‘Hawk Brandon Saad, Anton Forsberg and a fifth-round pick in 2018.

As dynamic as the young Russian is, Saad is no slouch either. The ‘Hawks drafted the 24-year-old in the second round  of the 2011 draft. Since he entered the league in 2012, he’s surpassed the 20-goal goal mark three times, including a 31-goal season back in 2015-16.

Each player’s contract situation also played a factor in this deal. Both make $6 million per season, but Panarin has two years left on his deal while Saad is under contract for four more years.

Although these two players are different, it appears as though this is a trade that makes sense for both sides. Chicago may have traded the “shiftier” player away, but Saad can create offense too, and the fact that he’s under contract for two extra years is also a plus.

Still, there are plenty of people who think the ‘Hawks made a mistake by making this trade.

How do you feel about this transaction? Vote in the poll below and feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section.

It’s Chicago Blackhawks day at PHT

By Cam TuckerAug 10, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

A disappointing — and very sudden — exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs led to a number of changes for the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason.

The Blackhawks finished first in the Western Conference standings at the end of the regular season, posting 50 wins and 109 points. But then they ran into the Nashville Predators in the opening round of the postseason, couldn’t score enough on Pekka Rinne and were swept, while the Preds surged to the Stanley Cup Final.

That ushered in massive change to the roster.

Gone from the Blackhawks:

Scott Darling, traded to Carolina.

Artemi Panarin, traded to Columbus.

Marcus Kruger, traded to Vegas.

— Brian Campbell, retired.

Niklas Hjalmarsson, traded to Arizona.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, selected by Vegas.

Marian Hossa, skin disorder.

Acquired by the Blackhawks:

Patrick Sharp, signed as a UFA.

Tommy Wingels, signed as a UFA.

Lance Bouma, signed as a UFA.

Brandon Saad, acquired from Columbus.

Anton Forsberg, acquired from Columbus.

Connor Murphy, acquired from Arizona.

Jan Rutta, signed as a UFA.

As you can see, general manager Stan Bowman has been very busy over the past few months following the playoffs.

Today at PHT, we’ll get into the big storylines surrounding the Blackhawks as training camp approaches.

Could Scott Hartnell see an increased role in Nashville?

By Cam TuckerAug 9, 2017, 11:39 PM EDT

It won’t be long now until Scott Hartnell gets back on the ice with the team he started his NHL career with.

After being bought out in Columbus, Hartnell signed for one year in Nashville. For a tidy $1 million, too. It’s a nice deal for a proven player that still may have something to add to a team in its window to win.

Yes, he is getting older, at 35 years of age. His production dropped quite a bit in 2016-17. But Hartnell is only one year removed from a 23-goal campaign and two years from scoring 28 goals in a season. He also recorded 34 of his 37 points this past season at five-on-five, despite being 22nd on the Blue Jackets at even strength ice time.

The Blue Jackets might’ve reduced his role in his final year in Columbus, but it sounds like Nashville has bigger plans for Hartnell in the upcoming season.

From The Tennessean:

“He’s probably used to playing up and down in the lineup and actually on both sides,” Predators general manager David Poile said of Hartnell. “He’s got that versatility. …  I think maybe my best way of saying it is that (Hartnell) might be kind of a utility, fix-it type of guy. I certainly see him being used on the power play (with) the net-front presence. That could be a big difference for us this year with the guys that we’ve got on the point.

“Whatever amount of ice time that he got in Columbus last year, I think there would be a good chance that he’ll get more ice time with us.”

When he was bought out in Columbus, Hartnell was hopeful it would be a “mutually beneficial” situation for both the Blue Jackets and himself.

For Hartnell, it’s a chance to play for a coach he’s familiar with in Peter Laviolette, on a team coming off a Stanley Cup Final berth, and with perhaps an increased role.

It certainly has the chance to work out in his favor.