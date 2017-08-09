Looking to make the leap: Vladislav Kamenev

There are not many, if any, holes to fill on Nashville’s roster. But in the event of an injury to a forward, don’t be surprised if Vladislav Kamenev gets the first call-up this season.
Kamenev, who turns 21 Saturday, was a second-round draft pick in 2014, and he’s coming off another fine year in the AHL. In 70 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, he had 21 goals and 30 assists.
“He’s a big, strong centerman that you can use in all situations,” said Jeff Kealty, the Preds’ chief amateur scout, per NHL.com. “He’s got really good offensive abilities. He plays on the power play. He’s got a really good shot. He’s also going to kill penalties. He can be responsible in his own zone. So he’s really the complete centerman with size that you’re always looking for.”
Kamenev had hoped to make the leap last season, and he did make his NHL debut in January. Ultimately, though, he only played two games for the Preds, failing to register a point in limited ice time.
“I was told the usual words that they will follow me, so that I continue to work,” he told Russian newspaper Sport-Express about being sent back to Milwaukee. “But to be honest, I’m very glad that I still made my debut in the NHL. I realized that I can play at this level.”
Expect Kamenev to be a motivated player at training camp. Even if he’s sent back to the AHL, he’ll want to show the coaching staff that he’s a worthy call-up.
At his age, and after two years developing in the minors, it’s time to take the next step.
For two years, Nick Bonino was one of the best bargains in hockey.
Over that time, he won a couple of Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, his best work coming as a third-line center behind superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
On July 1, Bonino cashed in on his success, signing a four-year deal with Nashville, where his cap hit will go from $1.9 million to $4.1 million.
Also expected to increase is his role, from third-line center to second-line center.
“It’s great to be behind (Crosby and Malkin), but at the same time … you want to do more,” the 29-year-old said after signing, per the Tennessean. “That’s just the way it was in (Pittsburgh), and that’s what happens when you have two players like that on the team that are great players. I’m happy for an opportunity.”
It will not be Bonino’s first opportunity to play second-line center in the NHL. His first came in Anaheim behind Ryan Getzlaf. His second was in Vancouver behind Henrik Sedin.
Ultimately, both the Ducks and Canucks chose to trade Bonino in an effort to upgrade the 2C position. Anaheim got Ryan Kesler from Vancouver, and Vancouver got Brandon Sutter from Pittsburgh.
In other words, Bonino has something to prove in Nashville. He’s well-aware that second-line center is no picnic. It comes with tough matchups and minimal shelter from above. It demands both defensive responsibility and offensive production.
Poll: Are the Predators the favorites in the Western Conference?
The Nashville Predators qualified for the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second Wild Card team in the Western Conference. But it’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish, and the Preds made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
Now, it’ll be interesting to see if they’re able to translate the Stanley Cup run into regular-season dominance and more postseason success.
As of right now, they still have the same top four defensemen on their roster. They also added former Canadiens blue liner Alexei Emelin to fold.
Also, don’t forget that on top getting acclimated to his new surroundings last year, Subban also missed 16 games with an upper-body injury. If his postseason success carries over into the regular season, you can expect him to be a whole lot better in 2017-18.
Up front, GM David Poile was able to add a few interesting pieces via free agency. Nick Bonino, who is coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh, will add some quality depth down the middle. His two-way style should make him an ideal candidate to center the second or third line.
Poile also signed veteran Scott Hartnell, who was bought out by the Blue Jackets. He’s back in Nashville after spending the first six years of his NHL career there. The veteran winger had 13 goals and 37 points in 78 games with Columbus last season.
Are those moves enough to propel them to another Stanley Cup Final berth in 2018? Well, lets look at the competition.
The San Jose Sharks were able to re-sign Joe Thornton, but they lost Patrick Marleau to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Other than losing Marleau, their roster hasn’t changed too much this summer.
Like the Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks didn’t make a huge acquisition this offseason. They managed to retain potential free agent Patrick Eaves, who they acquired from Dallas at the deadline. Still, they should be plenty competitive in the West this season.
The Stars went into last season with plenty of expectation, but they ultimately missed the mark completely by not even making the playoffs. This summer, they added goalie Ben Bishop and winger Alexander Radulov. Those two moves should help them get back on track.
The Minnesota Wild got off to a great start last year, but they weren’t able to sustain that once the playoffs came around. On paper, they still have a very talented roster that could compete with any team in the conference.
The St. Louis Blues went through a bit of a transition phase last season, but they still managed to finish in the top three of their division. It might be a bit of a stretch to consider them as legit candidates to win the West, but they aren’t far off.
How do the Predators stack up against these teams? Are they the favorites to make it to the Stanley Cup Final?
The Nashville Predators entered the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs as the second wild card team in the Western Conference.
When the postseason was over, they were two wins away from a championship, sweeping Chicago in the opening round and beating St. Louis and Anaheim to reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Along the way there was the breakout campaign of Viktor Arvidsson while on a top line with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg; the emergence of a dangerous top-four group of defensemen following the acquisition of P.K. Subban last summer; a fishy hockey tradition and playoff atmosphere that garnered national headlines, and the recognition of general manager David Poile for his efforts in putting together a Stanley Cup contender that will remain in its window to win next season, and likely for a few more years given the age of their core players.
There have been changes in Nashville this summer.
James Neal was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Mike Fisher announced his retirement. Colin Wilson was traded to Colorado. Phil Housley, an assistant coach responsible for Nashville’s group of blue liners, took the head coaching job in Buffalo.
To bolster their club at center, the Predators signed Nick Bonino to a four-year, $16.4 million contract — just a few weeks after his former team, the Penguins, hoisted the Stanley Cup in Nashville. They also signed veteran forward Scott Hartnell and acquired defenseman Alexei Emelin.
Today at PHT, we’ll dig into the big storylines surrounding the Predators ahead of training camp next month.