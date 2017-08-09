Dany Heatley awarded $6.5 million in lawsuit against former agent

Former NHL forward Dany Heatley has been awarded about $6.5 million after a judge ruled in his favor for a lawsuit against his former agent Stacey McAlpine, according to CTV Calgary on Wednesday.
Heatley played in 869 NHL games throughout his career, scoring 372 goals and 791 points while playing on five different teams. Twice, he reached the 50-goal plateau as a member of the Ottawa Senators.
While playing for the Minnesota Wild, Heatley sued McAlpine and his parents, Gerald and Eugenia, in 2012 for $11 million for a number of faulty real estate investments throughout North America, according to reports.
The Globe and Mail has more details of the lawsuit:
Heatley, a left winger with the Minnesota Wild, alleges that his former agent and business adviser, Stacey McAlpine, as well as McAlpine’s parents, Gerald and Eugenia, lured him into several real-estate ventures across Canada and the United States with promises of huge returns that never materialized. The lawsuit, filed last week in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary, also alleges that Heatley’s former agent dipped into his bank accounts and made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $4-million.
Per CTV Calgary, Heatley was awarded about $4.167 million from defendant company Presidential Suites Inc., and $2.348 million from the second defendant company Waterfront Development Inc.
Heatley is not the only NHL player to sue McAlpine.
In 2016, former Senators defenseman Chris Phillips waged a court battle with McAlpine after filing a $3.2 million lawsuit, alleging “shoddy investments and unauthorized real estates deals,” according to the Ottawa Sun.