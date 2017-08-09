Getty

Canucks re-sign Gaunce to two-year, one-way deal

By Cam TuckerAug 9, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

The Canucks signed one of their remaining restricted free agents on Wednesday.

No, it wasn’t Bo Horvat.

The Canucks announced a two-year, one-way contract with forward Brendan Gaunce. The deal comes with an annual average value of $750,000.

Vancouver’s first-round pick in 2012, the now 23-year-old Gaunce appeared in 57 games for the Canucks last season, recording five assists.

At 6-foot-2 tall and 217 pounds, he can play both the wing and center, while bringing an element of size and physical play to Vancouver’s group of bottom six forwards.

The organization would probably like to get more offense out of him next season, and perhaps having Travis Green — the former Utica Comets bench boss when Gaunce was in the midst of his most productive AHL season — coach in Vancouver will help.

His season came to an end in early March because of a shoulder injury. The club announced several weeks later in April that Gaunce would have shoulder surgery with a recovery timeline of four to six months.

With Gaunce now signed, the Canucks have one remaining restricted free agent to get under contract. That would be Horvat, the 22-year-old center who took a major step forward in his development last season and is due for a substantial raise.

With Gaunce signed, the Canucks should have about $7.375 million remaining in cap space.

Dany Heatley awarded $6.5 million in lawsuit against former agent

By Cam TuckerAug 9, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

Former NHL forward Dany Heatley has been awarded about $6.5 million after a judge ruled in his favor for a lawsuit against his former agent Stacey McAlpine, according to CTV Calgary on Wednesday.

Heatley played in 869 NHL games throughout his career, scoring 372 goals and 791 points while playing on five different teams. Twice, he reached the 50-goal plateau as a member of the Ottawa Senators.

While playing for the Minnesota Wild, Heatley sued McAlpine and his parents, Gerald and Eugenia, in 2012 for $11 million for a number of faulty real estate investments throughout North America, according to reports.

The Globe and Mail has more details of the lawsuit:

Heatley, a left winger with the Minnesota Wild, alleges that his former agent and business adviser, Stacey McAlpine, as well as McAlpine’s parents, Gerald and Eugenia, lured him into several real-estate ventures across Canada and the United States with promises of huge returns that never materialized. The lawsuit, filed last week in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Calgary, also alleges that Heatley’s former agent dipped into his bank accounts and made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $4-million.

Per CTV Calgary, Heatley was awarded about $4.167 million from defendant company Presidential Suites Inc., and $2.348 million from the second defendant company Waterfront Development Inc.

Heatley is not the only NHL player to sue McAlpine.

In 2016, former Senators defenseman Chris Phillips waged a court battle with McAlpine after filing a $3.2 million lawsuit, alleging “shoddy investments and unauthorized real estates deals,” according to the Ottawa Sun.

The Predators’ Stanley Cup window is wide open

By Jason BroughAug 9, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

This post is part of Predators Day on PHT…

Nashville’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final may have ended in heartbreak — in no small part thanks to a blown call by the referee — but with a young core and no glaring roster weaknesses, this team should remain a contender for years to come.

Among the key pieces locked up: Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg, Viktor Arvidsson, Calle Jarnkrok, P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, and Mattias Ekholm.

Of those seven, the oldest is Subban, and he just turned 28.

Among those seven, there is a legitimate No. 1 center in Johansen, and there are arguably two No. 1 defensemen in Subban and Josi.

And now, not only do the Predators have the talent to compete for a Cup, they’ve gained some valuable playoff experience.

“There are so many good things that we learned as a group,” retired captain Mike Fisher said after falling to the Penguins in six games. “How to play. How to come together as a team and believe in each other. I think there’s only positives that can come out of this. Obviously, losing is never easy, but I think we learned a lot of lessons that guys will carry forward, for sure.”

Of course, the Preds aren’t the only ones with championship aspirations. In the Western Conference alone, there are a handful of teams that think they can win it all. In the long history of the NHL, there has perhaps never been such parity.

That’s why the goal of any general manager should be to open a Stanley Cup window for more than a year or two. Because, let’s face it, a team also needs some luck to hoist the Cup. In the playoffs, one never knows when disaster will strike. Like, say, losing your No. 1 center at the very worst time.

“We have our whole core signed up, and for a lot of guys, for a lot of years,” Preds GM David Poile said, per NHL.com. “I hope we’ve chosen correctly, and I believe we’ve chosen correctly… I think our room is a very close room, so I thought it was in my best interests, and in our team’s best interests, if I could get the bulk of our team locked up for a long time so they could play together for a long time. So here we go.”

There are question marks, to be sure.

How much will Fisher’s leadership be missed?

Can Nick Bonino handle the second-line center role?

And maybe the biggest question of all, can Pekka Rinne keep performing at a high level in goal?

Rinne, who will be 35 by the time next year’s playoffs start, is signed for two more years at a cap hit of $7 million. The past few seasons, he’s battled consistency. But to his credit, he was excellent on the Preds’ run to the final, finishing 14-8 with a .930 save percentage in 22 games.

Still, don’t be surprised if Juuse Saros pushes Rinne for more playing time next season. The 22-year-old may be undersized for a modern netminder, but he managed to post a .923 save percentage in 21 appearances during his rookie campaign.

Given the ages of the two goalies, there’s even the potential for some controversy down the road.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. On good teams, there’s internal competition, and the Predators are a good team that’s hoping to be great.

Assuming everyone’s healthy, Wings will ‘probably’ have to shed salary

By Jason BroughAug 9, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

The Detroit Red Wings may have to shed some salary to become cap compliant for the 2017-18 season.

“If everybody is healthy when we get to opening day, we’ll probably have to make a move,” GM Ken Holland said, per MLive. “I’m anticipating we’ll be over by a little bit.”

The Wings still have to sign RFA forward Andreas Athanasiou.

From MLive:

The Red Wings’ cap figure stands at about $77.5 million, including $2.56 million of dead space from Stephen Weiss, who was bought out in 2015, and (Johan) Franzen. They could get as much as $3.95 million in cap relief from Franzen, which would take them down to roughly $73.6 million. That doesn’t leave a lot to sign Athanasiou, a restricted free agent, and provide a small cushion to recall a player from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a replacement for someone on short-term IR.

Obviously, it’s not an enviable position that the club finds itself in. The Wings just missed the playoffs for the first time since 1990, and they have a number of aging veterans signed to significant contracts.

But Holland has been loath to tear things down in Detroit.

In fact, the longtime GM went out this summer and signed veteran defenseman Trevor Daley for three years and $9.5 million.

Daley will turn 34 in October.

Looking to make the leap: Vladislav Kamenev

By Jason BroughAug 9, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

This post is part of Predators Day on PHT…

There are not many, if any, holes to fill on Nashville’s roster. But in the event of an injury to a forward, don’t be surprised if Vladislav Kamenev gets the first call-up this season.

Kamenev, who turns 21 Saturday, was a second-round draft pick in 2014, and he’s coming off another fine year in the AHL. In 70 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, he had 21 goals and 30 assists.

“He’s a big, strong centerman that you can use in all situations,” said Jeff Kealty, the Preds’ chief amateur scout, per NHL.com. “He’s got really good offensive abilities. He plays on the power play. He’s got a really good shot. He’s also going to kill penalties. He can be responsible in his own zone. So he’s really the complete centerman with size that you’re always looking for.”

Related: Nick Bonino is under pressure

Kamenev had hoped to make the leap last season, and he did make his NHL debut in January. Ultimately, though, he only played two games for the Preds, failing to register a point in limited ice time.

“I was told the usual words that they will follow me, so that I continue to work,” he told Russian newspaper Sport-Express about being sent back to Milwaukee. “But to be honest, I’m very glad that I still made my debut in the NHL. I realized that I can play at this level.”

Expect Kamenev to be a motivated player at training camp. Even if he’s sent back to the AHL, he’ll want to show the coaching staff that he’s a worthy call-up.

At his age, and after two years developing in the minors, it’s time to take the next step.