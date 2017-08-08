Getty

NBC’s Eddie Olczyk undergoing treatment for colon cancer

By Cam TuckerAug 8, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

NBC Sports lead hockey analyst Eddie Olczyk is said to be “recovering well” from surgery to remove a tumor after being diagnosed with a form of colon cancer last week, Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a statement Tuesday.

Olczyk played 1,031 NHL games for six teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, L.A. Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins, from 1984 to 2000, scoring 342 goals and 794 points.

After coaching the Penguins during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons, Olczyk moved to the broadcast booth as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL and also Blackhawks games on Comcast SportsNet Chicago.

“I have been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and am currently undergoing treatment for the disease. I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment,” said Olczyk in a statement.

“Having the support and encouragement from my family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, NBC Sports and all my friends and fans means the world to me and will give me continued strength to beat this. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we focus our attention on my treatments.”

Terry said that Olczyk will undergo further treatment, including chemotherapy, over the coming weeks.

“We look forward to his return to good health after the completion of his treatment,” said Terry.

The Blackhawks selected Olczyk third overall in the 1984 NHL Draft. He returned to Chicago to finish his playing career, appearing in 33 games for the Blackhawks in 1999-2000. Five years ago, he was named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Eddie Olczyk is a treasured member of the Chicago Blackhawks family and we will be supportive of him as he fights this disease,” said Blackhawks president and CEO John McDonough. “We encourage our fans to keep him in their thoughts as we all look forward to having him back in good health as soon as possible.”

Canucks-Kings exhibition series in China highlights NHL preseason schedule

By Cam TuckerAug 8, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

With training camp approaching, the NHL announced a busy slate of exhibition games that will include travel to a variety of different locations and new venues, most notably in China.

The Vancouver Canucks and L.A. Kings kick off the exhibition schedule on Sept. 16, and will make history a few days later with a two-game series, beginning first at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai (Sept. 21) and then Wukesong Arena Beijing (Sept. 23), marking the first-ever NHL games to take place in China.

The Vegas Golden Knights will also make history with their first exhibition game, which takes place on Sept. 17 against the Canucks in Vancouver. The home debut will have to wait until Sept. 26, when the Golden Knights host the Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

The Detroit Red Wings will move into their new digs with four exhibition games at Little Caesars Arena, beginning Sept. 23 against the Boston Bruins.

Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, will host Kraft Hockeyville 2017, as the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues come to town on Sept. 24. Those two teams will square off later that night at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, PA. The New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators will then take over O’Leary, P.E.I., as the Kraft Hockeyville festivities head to Canada on Sept. 25. The Devils and Senators face off that night in nearby Summerside, P.E.I.

Travel across the hockey landscape don’t end there.

Here is a detailed list of games in other non-NHL communities:

— Allentown, Pa. (NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Sept. 20)

— Bridgeport, Conn. (NY Islanders vs. NY Rangers, Sept. 22)

— Kansas City, Mo. (Minnesota vs. St. Louis, Sept. 28)

— Quebec City, Que. (Montreal vs. Boston, Sept. 18, and Montreal vs. Toronto, Sept. 27)

— Saskatoon, Sask. (Carolina vs. Edmonton, Sept. 27)

— State College, Pa., on the campus of Penn State University (Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, Sept. 19)

— Tucson, Ariz. (Anaheim vs. Arizona, Sept. 25)

— Uniondale, N.Y. (NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Sept. 17).

Another reminder that hockey season is quickly approaching.

Islanders re-sign Gionta to one-year, two-way contract

By Cam TuckerAug 8, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

The New York Islanders made a depth move Tuesday, re-signing Stephen Gionta to a one-year, two-way deal.

Gionta, who will be 34 years old in October, played in 26 games for the Islanders last season, scoring once with six points. He also spent time with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the American Hockey League.

Gionta has 296 career games in the NHL, most of them with New Jersey, with 16 goals and 56 points.

Last year, the Islanders inked him to a two-way deal before recalling him in December.

Detroit’s made ‘a number of offers’ to Athanasiou

By Mike HalfordAug 8, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

One of the brightest — and fastest — young players in Detroit is right in the thick of contract negotiations.

That’s what Red Wings GM Ken Holland told MLive this week, explaining that he’s constantly speaking with the agent for RFA forward Andreas Athanasiou.

“I had a number of offers. We continue to talk,” Holland said. “We’ve had a number of conversations.”

Athanasiou, 23, just wrapped his entry-level deal and did so in style, posting career highs in goals (18), assists (11), points (29) and TOI (13:28 per night). He’s regarded as arguably the best and fastest skater on the team — one of the true speedsters in the NHL — and, in an earlier report from MLive, could be looking at a deal that pays $1.5 million annually.

Athanasiou doesn’t have arbitration rights, so Holland will largely dictate how negotiations play out. That said, Holland’s hamstrung by the club’s salary cap situation, as outlined here:

Holland said Monday he anticipates being slightly over the $75 million cap if everyone is healthy to start the season. That would force the team to trade or waive a player. But Holland said they will wait to see what unfolds in camp and preseason.

The Red Wings’ cap figure stands at about $77.5 million, including $2.56 million of dead space from Stephen Weiss, who was bought out in 2015, and Franzen. They could get as much as $3.95 million in cap relief from Franzen, which would take them down to roughly $73.6 million. That doesn’t leave a lot to sign Athanasiou, a restricted free agent, and provide a small cushion to recall a player from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a replacement for someone on short-term IR.

In late July, Detroit signed RFA forward Tomas Tatar to a four-year, $21.2 million extension, one that carries a $5.3M average annual cap hit.

Under Pressure: Andrei Vasilevskiy

By Mike HalfordAug 8, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

This post is part of Lightning Day on PHT…

By all accounts, Tampa Bay had a pretty good summer.

Captain Steve Stamkos recovered from major knee surgery, and will start next season at full health. GM Steve Yzerman deftly maneuvered under the salary cap, locking in Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov to team-friendly deals. That gave the Bolts enough money to add some veteran presences in free agency — Dan Girardi and Chris Kunitz, specifically.

Add it all up, and you’ve got the blueprint for a bounce back after a disappointing ’16-17 campaign.

So long as Andrei Vasilevskiy holds up his end of the bargain, that is.

For the first time in his five years with the Lightning organization, Vasilevskiy will enter as the club’s unquestioned No. 1 netminder. It was the role Yzerman envisioned when he took Vasilevskiy with the 19th overall selection in 2012 and now, the plan has come to fruition.

There were just a few roadblocks along the way.

The biggest one, literally, was the emergence of Ben Bishop, who played like one of the NHL’s top-flight netminders over the last few years — and, in doing so, created a conundrum. The better Bishop played, the more valuable he was to the Lightning. The more valuable he was to the Lightning, the more he cost to keep. Yzerman could’ve mitigated that cost by signing Bishop long-term, but that would’ve stunted Vasilevskiy’s development.

Having two talented goalies is a good problem to have. But it’s still a problem.

This is how the Lightning ended up in the uncomfortable situation of last year. Bishop, fresh off being named a Vezina finalist (and nearly being traded to Calgary) slumped through a campaign riddled with contract uncertainty. At the same time, the Bolts made the push to get Vasilevskiy more minutes, and more exposure as a No. 1 goalie.

It was a tough season. Pegged by many as a potential Stanley Cup finalist, the Bolts missed the playoffs entirely — and it’s hard not to look at goaltending as a culprit. The Lightning finished with a .910 team save percentage, 16th in the league. Bishop dealt with injury problems and Vasilevskiy, as some expected, struggled adjusting to a heavier workload.

Then Bishop was traded. And things changed.

It’s hard to ignore the uptick in Vasilevsky’s numbers after Bishop landed in L.A. The 23-year-old went 12-4-2 with a 2.27 GAA and .929 save percentage in 18 starts following the trade, playing a huge role in Tampa’s late-season playoff surge. (It should be noted the goalie brought back in the trade, Peter Budaj, was a journeyman veteran in a clearly defined backup role. He was in no way pushing Vasilevskiy for starts, and the tandem worked so effectively the Bolts re-upped with Budaj in June.)

There’s clarity in goal for the Bolts now. And there’s also a clarity in vision for the upcoming campaign — get back into the playoffs, and make a run at unseating Pittsburgh as power team in the Eastern Conference.

This is where the pressure comes in for Vasilevskiy. He will, almost undoubtedly, have to start more than his career-high of 47 games. He’ll need to be more consistent than last year, when his monthly save percentages went .929, .944, .892, .896, .919, .922 and .936.

He’ll be asked to shoulder a bigger load than ever before, while still learning his craft. Remember, Vasilevskiy only turned 23 a few weeks ago. He was the sixth-youngest goalie to appear in at least one game last season.

Now he’s tasked with taking the Bolts back to the dance.