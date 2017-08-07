Getty

Under Pressure: Jonathan Drouin

By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure playing in Montreal, everybody knows that. But for me as a player I think I’d rather have that pressure on myself [here], than some other places.

“I’m French-Canadian and I’m going to thrive on that pressure. I like that stuff.”

That was Jonathan Drouin (per NHL.com) last month, in the wake of a blockbuster trade that saw Montreal send prized d-man Mikhail Sergachev to Tampa Bay to acquire his services.

In many ways, it was the prodigal son’s return.

Drouin was born roughly 60 miles north of Montreal, played all his minor hockey in Quebec and starred in the QMJHL prior to being selected third overall by Tampa at the ’13 draft. There were tumultuous times with the Bolts but, by the end, Drouin emerged a budding star.

The argument can be made that, among the NHL’s elite French-Canadian skaters, he’s in the top five. Patrice Bergeron and Kris Letang would grapple for the No. 1 and 2 spots, while Drouin jockeys with Jonathan Huberdeau and Derick Brassard for spots three-through-five.

So landing him was a big get.

And just hours after the trade was announced, Habs GM Marc Bergevin made the ballyhooed homecoming complete. Drouin was signed to a six-year, $33 million extension, one that carries a $5.5 million cap hit. It was signed straight out of his entry-level contract. No bridge, no arbitration, nothing.

Now comes the pressure.

Drouin will be counted on to breathe life into an erratic Montreal offense. The club finished middle of the pack in goals scored last season — 2.72 per game, 15th in the NHL. The Habs weren’t much better in shots on goal per game (30.0, 17th in the league). The power play finished 13th.

And that was with Alex Radulov in the lineup.

The veteran Russian forward, now in Dallas, was an integral part of Montreal’s attack. He finished second to captain Max Pacioretty in points, and led the team in assists. Drouin seems capable of replacing that lost offense — he enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, with 21 goals and 53 points — but it’s not just the production on the minds of Habs fans.

It’s where that production will come from.

Drouin played both wing and center in Tampa Bay and, in case you haven’t heard, the center position is a bit of an issue in Montreal. There’s a undeniable opportunity for Drouin to grab the 1C spot, but is he capable of snaring it?

“Hard to tell,” Bergevin said at the draft in Chicago. “To play center in this league, it’s very demanding. You have to play a 200-foot game, and it’s hard. So for me to put this kid in that position right now, it wouldn’t be fair for him.

“I love the acquisition and we paid a high price. I love Jonathan Drouin and I think he’s going to help our team a lot. Claude [Julien] will see at the end of the day where he fits best. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I’m not sure right now.”

Drouin has elite playmaking ability, and his competition for prime minutes down the middle — Alex Galchenyuk, Phillip Danault, Tomas Plekanec — isn’t overwhelming. That said, he struggled in the faceoff circle last season and may not be the prototypical two-way, defensively responsible center Julien prefers (and has experience with, from his days in Boston with the aforementioned Bergeron).

But those are the kind of expectations Drouin faces now. The Habs paid a big price to get him, shelled out big bucks to sign him and the message was clear:

He needs to be an impact guy.

If he is, he’ll be a hero in Montreal.

If not….

Looking to make the leap: Charles Hudon

By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Charles Hudon has played the waiting game for a while. Now it might be over.

On the checklist for a roster spot in Montreal this season, Hudon ticks several boxes. The 23-year-old Quebec native’s been a terrific scorer at the AHL level, which included 27 goals and 49 points in just 56 games last season, and his limited body of work at the NHL level — three games in ’15-16, and another three last year — have also been productive, with four points over the six contests.

In June, the Habs made a show of faith by signing Hudon to a two-year, $1.3 million extension, with the second year being of the one-way variety.

If those weren’t enough signs, consider what Montreal director of player personnel Martin Lapointe told the Gazette earlier this summer:

“Coming out of juniors, the kid spent three years in the AHL and he never bitched once,” said Lapointe. “He never asked: Why am I not called up? Why am I not with the big club.”

But many fans will be happy to hear that Lapointe believes Hudon’s time has come.

“This kid will be knocking on the door this year for a job in Montreal,” said Lapointe. “This kid has proved in the AHL that he can put the puck in the net. He’s a shooter, he’s got a great shot. He uses his stick well and his sense of anticipation is off the chart. The pucks sticks to him. He’s got great vision.”

The x-factor with Hudon is where he fits in the Montreal lineup. Based on his offensive pedigree and size — listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds — he’s not exactly built to be a bang-n’-crash fourth-liner.

But that entire school of thought might’ve changed in Montreal.

At forward, GM Marc Bergevin went big — literally — at this year’s trade deadline, acquiring the likes of Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen and Steve Ott. The moves didn’t pan out and, in retrospect, looked even worse given some clamored for Hudon’s recall at the time.

Those were largely the same folks that pointed out Montreal’s pedestrian offensive numbers (15th in the NHL in goals per game) needed more of an upgrade than those in the height and weight departments.

As such, Claude Julien’s bottom-six forward group could look plenty different this season. Torrey Mitchell will likely retain his 4C spot, but could be flanked by Hudon — who, it should be mentioned, is waiver eligible for the first time.

Other intriguing options for that line include Daniel Carr, Hudon’s longtime running mate in the AHL, as well as Jacob De La Rose and Michael McCarron.

Whatever the case, Hudon appears primed to be a prominent member of the Habs for the first time in his career.

It’ll be interesting to see what he does with the opportunity.

Who’s playing center in Montreal next season?

By Joey AlfieriAug 7, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens have been searching for a big number one center for years, so when the team selected Alex Galchenyuk third overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, you can understand why the fan base was so excited.

But five years into his professional career, Galchenyuk still hasn’t established himself as a dominant center. He’s been able to produce solid offensive numbers, but he keeps bouncing between center and left wing because his coaches don’t seem to trust his defensive game.

The 23-year-old began the season at center and was playing pretty well (he was in the top 10 in league scoring) when he hurt his knee in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. The injury kept him out of the lineup until Jan. 14. Once he returned, it was clear that he wasn’t the same player.

Galchenyuk struggled down the stretch. Once the postseason started, Claude Julien had him playing on the wing on the fourth line. During their first-round exit against the Rangers, the forward managed just three assists in six contests.

There were plenty of rumblings about him not being back with the Habs. Reports suggested that the Wild and Devils were two of the teams looking to acquire him via trade. But in the end, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin decided to re-sign Galchenyuk to a three-year, $14.7 million deal.

Now, it’s up to the young forward to show Julien that he’s capable of making the necessary adjustments to play a smart brand of hockey in his own end.

If Galchenyuk can’t make it at center, Montreal might have a serious problem on their hands. Other centers on the roster include: Tomas Plekanec, Phillip Danault, Torrey Mitchell and Michael McCarron.

Sure, some have suggested that Jonathan Drouin could get a look down the middle, but that’s something he hasn’t done very much at the pro level.

Plekanec is still a useful two-way player, but his offensive production simply isn’t where it once was. Danault was one of the pleasant surprises of last season, but he’s also probably better suited to play on the third line.

It would be great if Bergevin could pull off a blockbuster trade to address that area of need, but adding a top end center at this point of the summer is far from easy.

The Canadiens will likely have to roll with what they have for now. Does that mean Galchenyuk gets another shot at center? Only time will tell.

Poll: Will the Canadiens win the Atlantic Division next season?

By Joey AlfieriAug 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens had plenty of ups and downs last season, but when it was all said and done, they managed to walk away with the Atlantic Division crown.

Unfortunately for them, that didn’t translate into playoff success, as they were bounced in the opening round by the New York Rangers.

GM Marc Bergevin has made plenty of changes to his roster this summer. To address his team’s lack of scoring, he sent top prospect Mikhail Sergachev to the Lightning for Jonathan Drouin. Although that move leaves them a little thin in the prospect department, adding a local talent like Drouin is huge for Montreal.

The team also acquired David Schlemko from Vegas and they signed Karl Alzner, Mark Streit, Joe Morrow and Ales Hemsky in free agency.

As much as they’ve added some good pieces, they also lost some really good players too. Alex Radulov signed a big free-agent deal with the Dallas Stars, while Andrei Markov and the club couldn’t agree on a new deal which led to the veteran rearguard signing in the KHL.

They also traded Nathan Beaulieu to Buffalo and lost Alexei Emelin in the expansion draft.

We all know about Montreal’s hole down the middle. Alex Galchenyuk spent some time at center last year, but he played as a fourth line left winger in the playoffs. With Tomas Plekanec, Phillip Danault, Torrey Mitchell and Michael McCarron at center, they probably won’t go very far. But if Claude Julien gives Galchenyuk an opportunity to stick there for good, that could pay dividends for the Habs long-term.

Also, the left side of their defense is a bit of a question mark, too. They have Shea Weber and Jeff Petry as their top two options on the right, but a one-two punch of Alzner and Schlemko leaves them a little light at that position.

So, is that roster good enough?

Well, obviously, they still have Carey Price which means anything is possible. But coming away with the division isn’t going to be easy.

Lets size up the competition:

–If the Tampa Bay Lightning can be healthier than they were a year ago (that shouldn’t be too difficult), they’ll be a threat. Having Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov together could lead to a huge jump in the standings for the Bolts.

–The Toronto Maple Leafs’ trio of youngsters (Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner) are all a year older, and that should translate into some form of on-ice success for the team.

–The Ottawa Senators were one goal away from making it to the Stanley Cup Final. Will they take a step back? Maybe, but I’m not counting them out just yet.

–After two years of missing the playoffs, the Bruins played some meaningful games in the spring last year. They’ve got youngsters like Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy that are just about ready to become impact players on their blue line. Add Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Tuukka Rask, and you quickly realize the Bruins will not be an easy out.

–Like Tampa, the Florida Panthers had a ton of injuries last season. If Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and company can stay healthy, they’ll also make a run at a playoff spot.

–The Buffalo Sabres might not be ready to challenge for the division just yet, but they’ve added Phil Housley as coach and Jason Botterill as GM. They just need to get some good production behind Jack Eichel.

–The Red Wings saw their 26-year playoff streak come to an end last season, and a trip to the postseason appears to be unlikely in 2017-18. Detroit has some interesting young pieces like Tomas Tatar and Anthony Mantha, but they also have some overpriced veterans.

Alright, it’s your turn to vote. Feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section.

It’s Montreal Canadiens day at PHT

By Adam GretzAug 7, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

It was another summer of change for the Montreal Canadiens.

Following a mostly successful regular season and then a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs at the hands of the New York Rangers, general manager Marc Bergevin had an eventful summer re-tooling his team.

The Canadiens said goodbye to their longest-tenured member (Andrei Markov), one of their best players from a year ago (Alexander Radulov) and a couple of other role players (Alexei Emelin, Nathan Bealieu). In their place will be an exciting young forward (Jonathan Drouin), a couple of lottery tickets on veterans Ales Hemsky and Mark Streit, and a risky big-ticket free agency in Karl Alzner.

They also made starting goaltender Carey Price one of the highest paid players in the NHL.

Are those the changes the Canadiens need to get over the hump?

Or will it be more of the same in 2017-18 where they only go as far as Price can take them?

Today at PHT we will focus on all of the key storylines impacting the Montreal Canadiens as NHL training camps get closer.