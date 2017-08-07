It’s Montreal Canadiens day at PHT

It was another summer of change for the Montreal Canadiens.
Following a mostly successful regular season and then a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs at the hands of the New York Rangers, general manager Marc Bergevin had an eventful summer re-tooling his team.
The Canadiens said goodbye to their longest-tenured member (Andrei Markov), one of their best players from a year ago (Alexander Radulov) and a couple of other role players (Alexei Emelin, Nathan Bealieu). In their place will be an exciting young forward (Jonathan Drouin), a couple of lottery tickets on veterans Ales Hemsky and Mark Streit, and a risky big-ticket free agency in Karl Alzner.
They also made starting goaltender Carey Price one of the highest paid players in the NHL.
Are those the changes the Canadiens need to get over the hump?
Or will it be more of the same in 2017-18 where they only go as far as Price can take them?
The Montreal Canadiens have been searching for a big number one center for years, so when the team selected Alex Galchenyuk third overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, you can understand why the fan base was so excited.
But five years into his professional career, Galchenyuk still hasn’t established himself as a dominant center. He’s been able to produce solid offensive numbers, but he keeps bouncing between center and left wing because his coaches don’t seem to trust his defensive game.
The 23-year-old began the season at center and was playing pretty well (he was in the top 10 in league scoring) when he hurt his knee in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. The injury kept him out of the lineup until Jan. 14. Once he returned, it was clear that he wasn’t the same player.
Galchenyuk struggled down the stretch. Once the postseason started, Claude Julien had him playing on the wing on the fourth line. During their first-round exit against the Rangers, the forward managed just three assists in six contests.
There were plenty of rumblings about him not being back with the Habs. Reports suggested that the Wild and Devils were two of the teams looking to acquire him via trade. But in the end, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin decided to re-sign Galchenyuk to a three-year, $14.7 million deal.
Now, it’s up to the young forward to show Julien that he’s capable of making the necessary adjustments to play a smart brand of hockey in his own end.
Sure, some have suggested that Jonathan Drouin could get a look down the middle, but that’s something he hasn’t done very much at the pro level.
Plekanec is still a useful two-way player, but his offensive production simply isn’t where it once was. Danault was one of the pleasant surprises of last season, but he’s also probably better suited to play on the third line.
It would be great if Bergevin could pull off a blockbuster trade to address that area of need, but adding a top end center at this point of the summer is far from easy.
The Canadiens will likely have to roll with what they have for now. Does that mean Galchenyuk gets another shot at center? Only time will tell.
The Montreal Canadiens had plenty of ups and downs last season, but when it was all said and done, they managed to walk away with the Atlantic Division crown.
Unfortunately for them, that didn’t translate into playoff success, as they were bounced in the opening round by the New York Rangers.
GM Marc Bergevin has made plenty of changes to his roster this summer. To address his team’s lack of scoring, he sent top prospect Mikhail Sergachev to the Lightning for Jonathan Drouin. Although that move leaves them a little thin in the prospect department, adding a local talent like Drouin is huge for Montreal.
As much as they’ve added some good pieces, they also lost some really good players too. Alex Radulov signed a big free-agent deal with the Dallas Stars, while Andrei Markov and the club couldn’t agree on a new deal which led to the veteran rearguard signing in the KHL.
We all know about Montreal’s hole down the middle. Alex Galchenyuk spent some time at center last year, but he played as a fourth line left winger in the playoffs. With Tomas Plekanec, Phillip Danault, Torrey Mitchell and Michael McCarron at center, they probably won’t go very far. But if Claude Julien gives Galchenyuk an opportunity to stick there for good, that could pay dividends for the Habs long-term.
Also, the left side of their defense is a bit of a question mark, too. They have Shea Weber and Jeff Petry as their top two options on the right, but a one-two punch of Alzner and Schlemko leaves them a little light at that position.
So, is that roster good enough?
Well, obviously, they still have Carey Price which means anything is possible. But coming away with the division isn’t going to be easy.
Lets size up the competition:
–If the Tampa Bay Lightning can be healthier than they were a year ago (that shouldn’t be too difficult), they’ll be a threat. Having Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov together could lead to a huge jump in the standings for the Bolts.
–Like Tampa, the Florida Panthers had a ton of injuries last season. If Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and company can stay healthy, they’ll also make a run at a playoff spot.
–The Buffalo Sabres might not be ready to challenge for the division just yet, but they’ve added Phil Housley as coach and Jason Botterill as GM. They just need to get some good production behind Jack Eichel.
–The Red Wings saw their 26-year playoff streak come to an end last season, and a trip to the postseason appears to be unlikely in 2017-18. Detroit has some interesting young pieces like Tomas Tatar and Anthony Mantha, but they also have some overpriced veterans.
Backes struggled so much through his first year in Boston that team president Cam Neely had to publicly defend the deal.
This past week it was Backes’ turn to talk about his first season in Boston and what he has to prove heading into a new season.
He spoke with Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe and talked about the adjustment process of going to a new city and a new team after spending the first decade of his career with the St. Louis Blues.
“I feel I’ve grown in a lot of different ways, having the challenges of change,” Backes said. “Different personnel, different area, different streets, and a way of life — everything that’s gone into change from St. Louis to here. Looking forward to having a year where I can just play hockey, come to a house that’s set up, just move my family and dogs and cats in, start living life, and really be able to focus on playing the game and helping our team win. That’s what I’m most optimistic about.”
He also talked about focussing his offseason training on improving his agility, quickness and explosiveness over power. That would certainly be a change from the type of player Backes has been for most of his career, but in today’s NHL speed and quickness seems to be the desired approach for teams over strength. For the most part.
It remains to be seen what sort of impact all of that will have on Backes’ season. The concern for Boston has to be the fact that for as much talk as there has been about his adjustment to Boston and the struggles that came with it his performance in his first year with the Bruins really wasn’t all that different from his final year in St. Louis.
The production — both traditional numbers and underlying advanced metrics — were not only similar, but in some cases better with the Bruins.
There was only a slight drop in his goal scoring and point production (he had four fewer goals and seven fewer points in five fewer games while getting less ice time per game) while his ability to generate shots and drive possession actually increased with Boston, as did his production on a per-minute basis.
It is entirely possible that what the Bruins saw from Backes in 2016-17 is what they should probably be expecting in the future as he is at a point in his career (entering his age 33 season) where his production is only going to continue to go south. Sometimes you simply can not fight father time. This is also the problem that teams run into in free agency. You have to pay a player top dollar, probably more than they have ever made in their career, based on the production they had for another team. A lot of times that does not work out for the team.
Sweden WJC coach expects Alexander Nylander to make Sabres’ roster
Tomas Monten, the head coach of Sweden’s World Junior Championship team, would love to have Sabres prospect Alexander Nylander available for the 2018 tournament in Buffalo.
He just doesn’t expect to have him.
Monten told Amy Moritz of the Buffalo News this weekend that he expects Nylander, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 draft, to have a spot on the Sabres roster and that they will not give him permission to play in the tournament.
“I don’t think so,” Monten said in USA Hockey Arena. “Of course if Buffalo wants him to play, we’re going to keep our door open. He for sure has a spot on our team but I think he’s going to make Buffalo this year. That’s why I didn’t bring him. We haven’t talked in the summer.
“Of course I’m going to ask Buffalo what they think. If he’s available, we’ll take him for sure but I don’t think he is. I think he’s going to play in Buffalo.”
Nylander only appeared in four games for the Sabres during the 2016-17 season, recording one assist. He spent the rest of the year playing for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League where he finished with 10 goals and 18 assists in 65 games.
He was also one of the best players at the 2017 World Junior Tournament where he finished with 12 points, tied for the tournament lead.
Following the 2016-17 NHL season, and before the Sabres’ front office shakeup that saw them replace the general manager, coach, and several other personnel, the message from the team for Nylander to take the next step in his development was to “get stronger.”
Nylander figures to be one of the Sabres’ building blocks for the next few years alongside recent No. 2 overall picks Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.