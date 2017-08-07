AP

Habs have available cap space to help remedy pressing roster needs

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerAug 7, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

This post is part of Canadiens Day on PHT…

It’s been a particularly interesting time for Marc Bergevin as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

It really snowballed in June of 2016 with the P.K. Subban trade and the fallout from that, and has continued this offseason with a trade for Jonathan Drouin to help bring additional scoring to Montreal, the loss of Alex Radulov and Andrei Markov, and signing goalie Carey Price to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension that kicks in for the 2018-19 season.

Losing Radulov takes an offensively gifted player out of the lineup, while the club paid a massive amount of money to keep Price in Montreal through 2026. There are still many question marks for Bergevin and the Habs with training camp just over a month away.

As discussed earlier today at PHT, one of the biggest dilemmas they may face is up the middle and much of that may depend on the continued development and usage of Alex Galchenyuk.

Yet, Bergevin may still be able to address that before the start of the regular season.

Montreal has about $8.46 million available in cap space, not to mention an additional second-round pick previously belonging to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to CapFriendly.

On the prospect of Bergevin perhaps making another move, Elliotte Friedman recently had some interesting comments to the NHL Network, according to FanRagSports:

“I think you guys a few minutes ago played the key clip, and that is that (Markov) was asked to wait until September or October,” said Friedman. “I get the impression that you’ve got Marc Bergevin sitting here with a lot of cap space and I think he’s sitting on something, or some ideas. And I’m not necessarily saying that he’s going to do something big, but I think he’s dreaming big.

“You talked about the trade earlier this year – the Sergachev-for-Drouin deal – I don’t think that trade happens if they aren’t trying to do something after what was a nightmare year for them last year to change the impression of the organization in the province.”

The Habs will enter next season after a first-round playoff exit to the New York Rangers. Of the 16 teams that qualified for the postseason, Montreal had the third worst scoring average, at 1.83 goals-for per game.

This season is likely to come with added pressure for both the Canadiens and Bergevin.

Price, who turns 30 years old next Wednesday, is in the final year of his current contract that has a still reasonable $6.5 million cap hit. When his new deal kicks in, his cap hit will rise to $10.5 million, which means him and Shea Weber will account for $18.35 million in cap space. That amounts to 24 per cent of the current $75 million cap ceiling in place for the 2017-18 campaign.

“There’s a saying we use: Goalies are not important until you don’t have one,” Bergevin told the Montreal Gazette last month.

“I’ve seen what’s going on around the league with teams who are looking for goaltenders and it’s really hard to do. So it’s a position that’s hard to find and we have in my opinion, in our opinion, one of the best in the business if not the best, so we’re going to keep him and make sure he’s here for the rest of his career.”

That took care of one need.

The Habs still have others heading into the upcoming season, like possibly having to find a No. 1 center, or finding another talented player to improve this team offensively. And they still have some cap space to try to make something happen.

Minor leaguers on NHL contracts can’t go to Olympics

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

If you’ve got an NHL deal, you’re not going to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

That’s what deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Associated Press on Monday, explaining that players signed to two-way contracts — or loaned to minor league affiliates by their clubs — wouldn’t be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

This development comes roughly three weeks after American Hockey League president David Andrews confirmed that players on AHL-only deals would be able to participate. The league’s 30 member clubs were informed of the decision in mid-June.

In a related development on Monday, the hockey community got another look at what Olympic rosters might look like as Canada fell 3-2 to Russia today at the 2017 Sochi Hockey Open, a tournament that’s doubling as a evaluation period for both respective national teams.

The Canadian team featured a number of ex-NHLers plying their trade in Europe: Gilbert Brule, Mason Raymond, Daniel Paille and Max Talbot among them.

 

 

Under Pressure: Jonathan Drouin

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

This post is part of Canadiens Day on PHT…

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure playing in Montreal, everybody knows that. But for me as a player I think I’d rather have that pressure on myself [here], than some other places.

“I’m French-Canadian and I’m going to thrive on that pressure. I like that stuff.”

That was Jonathan Drouin (per NHL.com) last month, in the wake of a blockbuster trade that saw Montreal send prized d-man Mikhail Sergachev to Tampa Bay to acquire his services.

In many ways, it was the prodigal son’s return.

Drouin was born roughly 60 miles north of Montreal, played all his minor hockey in Quebec and starred in the QMJHL prior to being selected third overall by Tampa at the ’13 draft. There were tumultuous times with the Bolts but, by the end, Drouin emerged a budding star.

The argument can be made that, among the NHL’s elite French-Canadian skaters, he’s in the top five. Patrice Bergeron and Kris Letang would grapple for the No. 1 and 2 spots, while Drouin jockeys with Jonathan Huberdeau and Derick Brassard for spots three-through-five.

So landing him was a big get.

And just hours after the trade was announced, Habs GM Marc Bergevin made the ballyhooed homecoming complete. Drouin was signed to a six-year, $33 million extension, one that carries a $5.5 million cap hit. It was signed straight out of his entry-level contract. No bridge, no arbitration, nothing.

Now comes the pressure.

Drouin will be counted on to breathe life into an erratic Montreal offense. The club finished middle of the pack in goals scored last season — 2.72 per game, 15th in the NHL. The Habs weren’t much better in shots on goal per game (30.0, 17th in the league). The power play finished 13th.

And that was with Alex Radulov in the lineup.

The veteran Russian forward, now in Dallas, was an integral part of Montreal’s attack. He finished second to captain Max Pacioretty in points, and led the team in assists. Drouin seems capable of replacing that lost offense — he enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, with 21 goals and 53 points — but it’s not just the production on the minds of Habs fans.

It’s where that production will come from.

Drouin played both wing and center in Tampa Bay and, in case you haven’t heard, the center position is a bit of an issue in Montreal. There’s a undeniable opportunity for Drouin to grab the 1C spot, but is he capable of snaring it?

“Hard to tell,” Bergevin said at the draft in Chicago. “To play center in this league, it’s very demanding. You have to play a 200-foot game, and it’s hard. So for me to put this kid in that position right now, it wouldn’t be fair for him.

“I love the acquisition and we paid a high price. I love Jonathan Drouin and I think he’s going to help our team a lot. Claude [Julien] will see at the end of the day where he fits best. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I’m not sure right now.”

Drouin has elite playmaking ability, and his competition for prime minutes down the middle — Alex Galchenyuk, Phillip Danault, Tomas Plekanec — isn’t overwhelming. That said, he struggled in the faceoff circle last season and may not be the prototypical two-way, defensively responsible center Julien prefers (and has experience with, from his days in Boston with the aforementioned Bergeron).

But those are the kind of expectations Drouin faces now. The Habs paid a big price to get him, shelled out big bucks to sign him and the message was clear:

He needs to be an impact guy.

If he is, he’ll be a hero in Montreal.

If not….

Looking to make the leap: Charles Hudon

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

This post is part of Canadiens Day on PHT…

Charles Hudon has played the waiting game for a while. Now it might be over.

On the checklist for a roster spot in Montreal this season, Hudon ticks several boxes. The 23-year-old Quebec native’s been a terrific scorer at the AHL level, which included 27 goals and 49 points in just 56 games last season, and his limited body of work at the NHL level — three games in ’15-16, and another three last year — have also been productive, with four points over the six contests.

In June, the Habs made a show of faith by signing Hudon to a two-year, $1.3 million extension, with the second year being of the one-way variety.

If those weren’t enough signs, consider what Montreal director of player personnel Martin Lapointe told the Gazette earlier this summer:

“Coming out of juniors, the kid spent three years in the AHL and he never bitched once,” said Lapointe. “He never asked: Why am I not called up? Why am I not with the big club.”

But many fans will be happy to hear that Lapointe believes Hudon’s time has come.

“This kid will be knocking on the door this year for a job in Montreal,” said Lapointe. “This kid has proved in the AHL that he can put the puck in the net. He’s a shooter, he’s got a great shot. He uses his stick well and his sense of anticipation is off the chart. The pucks sticks to him. He’s got great vision.”

The x-factor with Hudon is where he fits in the Montreal lineup. Based on his offensive pedigree and size — listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds — he’s not exactly built to be a bang-n’-crash fourth-liner.

But that entire school of thought might’ve changed in Montreal.

At forward, GM Marc Bergevin went big — literally — at this year’s trade deadline, acquiring the likes of Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen and Steve Ott. The moves didn’t pan out and, in retrospect, looked even worse given some clamored for Hudon’s recall at the time.

Those were largely the same folks that pointed out Montreal’s pedestrian offensive numbers (15th in the NHL in goals per game) needed more of an upgrade than those in the height and weight departments.

As such, Claude Julien’s bottom-six forward group could look plenty different this season. Torrey Mitchell will likely retain his 4C spot, but could be flanked by Hudon — who, it should be mentioned, is waiver eligible for the first time.

Other intriguing options for that line include Daniel Carr, Hudon’s longtime running mate in the AHL, as well as Jacob De La Rose and Michael McCarron.

Whatever the case, Hudon appears primed to be a prominent member of the Habs for the first time in his career.

It’ll be interesting to see what he does with the opportunity.

Who’s playing center in Montreal next season?

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriAug 7, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

This post is part of Canadiens Day on PHT…

The Montreal Canadiens have been searching for a big number one center for years, so when the team selected Alex Galchenyuk third overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, you can understand why the fan base was so excited.

But five years into his professional career, Galchenyuk still hasn’t established himself as a dominant center. He’s been able to produce solid offensive numbers, but he keeps bouncing between center and left wing because his coaches don’t seem to trust his defensive game.

The 23-year-old began the season at center and was playing pretty well (he was in the top 10 in league scoring) when he hurt his knee in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. The injury kept him out of the lineup until Jan. 14. Once he returned, it was clear that he wasn’t the same player.

Galchenyuk struggled down the stretch. Once the postseason started, Claude Julien had him playing on the wing on the fourth line. During their first-round exit against the Rangers, the forward managed just three assists in six contests.

There were plenty of rumblings about him not being back with the Habs. Reports suggested that the Wild and Devils were two of the teams looking to acquire him via trade. But in the end, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin decided to re-sign Galchenyuk to a three-year, $14.7 million deal.

Now, it’s up to the young forward to show Julien that he’s capable of making the necessary adjustments to play a smart brand of hockey in his own end.

If Galchenyuk can’t make it at center, Montreal might have a serious problem on their hands. Other centers on the roster include: Tomas Plekanec, Phillip Danault, Torrey Mitchell and Michael McCarron.

Sure, some have suggested that Jonathan Drouin could get a look down the middle, but that’s something he hasn’t done very much at the pro level.

Plekanec is still a useful two-way player, but his offensive production simply isn’t where it once was. Danault was one of the pleasant surprises of last season, but he’s also probably better suited to play on the third line.

It would be great if Bergevin could pull off a blockbuster trade to address that area of need, but adding a top end center at this point of the summer is far from easy.

The Canadiens will likely have to roll with what they have for now. Does that mean Galchenyuk gets another shot at center? Only time will tell.