After playing a ‘key role’ in AHL, Sharks re-sign Goodrow to two-year deal

By Cam TuckerAug 7, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

Barclay Goodrow is officially back with the San Jose Sharks organization for the upcoming season.

The Sharks announced Monday that they have re-signed the 24-year-old left-shooting right winger to a two-year contract.

Goodrow, who was a restricted free agent having completed his entry-level contract, has appeared in 77 NHL games for San Jose over the last three years, splitting time between the big club and its AHL affiliate.

Last season with the San Jose Barracuda, Goodrow scored 25 goals and 45 points — both career highs for him in the minors — in 61 games.

“Barclay played a key role in the success of the Barracuda last season and we feel he took a step forward in his development,” said Sharks assistant general manager and Barracuda GM Joe Will in a statement.

“He took on more of a leadership role with the Barracuda and we look forward to him competing for a spot in the NHL this season.”

Video: Line brawl breaks out between Canada and Russia at Sochi Hockey Open

By Cam TuckerAug 7, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

When it comes to hockey rivalries, Canada versus Russia has never been lacking ill will.

The time of year doesn’t seem to matter, either.

On Monday, as Team Canada faced Team Russia at the Sochi Hockey Open, a line brawl broke out near the Canadian bench, resulting in fight majors for Canada’s Justin Azevedo and Russia’s Mikhail Grigorenko.

Despite holding a decisive 36-22 edge in shots on goal, Canada lost to Russia 3-2 and will finish the preliminary round at 1-1.

Canada’s men’s national team, coached by former Canucks bench boss Willie Desjardins, has a number of tournament competitions, including the Sochi Hockey Open, lined up between now and the end of December prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Up next for the Canadian contingent, according to Hockey Canada, is the Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov from Aug. 14-17 in St. Petersburg.

“These first two events allow us to continue a player evaluation process that began last season with our Deutschland Cup and Spengler Cup teams,” said vice-president of hockey operations and national men’s teams Scott Salmond, per Hockey Canada.

“We will continue to look at the best available players to us – these two tournaments being the next opportunity to see some of the talent we can select from.”

Habs have available cap space to help remedy pressing roster needs

By Cam TuckerAug 7, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

This post is part of Canadiens Day on PHT…

It’s been a particularly interesting time for Marc Bergevin as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

It really snowballed in June of 2016 with the P.K. Subban trade and the fallout from that, and has continued this offseason with a trade for Jonathan Drouin to help bring additional scoring to Montreal, the loss of Alex Radulov and Andrei Markov, and signing goalie Carey Price to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension that kicks in for the 2018-19 season.

Losing Radulov takes an offensively gifted player out of the lineup, while the club paid a massive amount of money to keep Price in Montreal through 2026.

There were many question marks for Bergevin and the Habs this summer. As discussed earlier today at PHT, one of the biggest dilemmas they may face is up the middle and much of that may depend on the continued development and usage of Alex Galchenyuk.

Yet, Bergevin may still be able to address that before the start of the regular season.

Montreal has about $8.46 million available in cap space, not to mention an additional second-round pick previously belonging to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to CapFriendly.

On the prospect of Bergevin perhaps making another move, Elliotte Friedman recently had some interesting comments to the NHL Network, according to FanRagSports:

“I think you guys a few minutes ago played the key clip, and that is that (Markov) was asked to wait until September or October,” said Friedman. “I get the impression that you’ve got Marc Bergevin sitting here with a lot of cap space and I think he’s sitting on something, or some ideas. And I’m not necessarily saying that he’s going to do something big, but I think he’s dreaming big.

“You talked about the trade earlier this year – the Sergachev-for-Drouin deal – I don’t think that trade happens if they aren’t trying to do something after what was a nightmare year for them last year to change the impression of the organization in the province.”

The Habs will enter next season after a first-round playoff exit to the New York Rangers. Of the 16 teams that qualified for the postseason, Montreal had the third worst scoring average, at 1.83 goals-for per game.

This season is likely to come with added pressure for both the Canadiens and Bergevin.

Price, who turns 30 years old next Wednesday, is in the final year of his current contract that has a still reasonable $6.5 million cap hit. When his new deal kicks in, his cap hit will rise to $10.5 million, which means him and Shea Weber will account for $18.35 million against the cap. That amounts to 24 per cent of the current $75 million ceiling in place for the 2017-18 campaign.

“There’s a saying we use: Goalies are not important until you don’t have one,” Bergevin told the Montreal Gazette last month.

“I’ve seen what’s going on around the league with teams who are looking for goaltenders and it’s really hard to do. So it’s a position that’s hard to find and we have in my opinion, in our opinion, one of the best in the business if not the best, so we’re going to keep him and make sure he’s here for the rest of his career.”

That took care of one long-term need.

The Habs still have others heading into the upcoming season, like possibly having to find a No. 1 center, or finding another talented player to improve this team offensively. The available cap space adds another level of intrigue.

Minor leaguers on NHL contracts can’t go to Olympics

By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

If you’ve got an NHL deal, you’re not going to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

That’s what deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Associated Press on Monday, explaining that players signed to two-way contracts — or loaned to minor league affiliates by their clubs — wouldn’t be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

This development comes roughly three weeks after American Hockey League president David Andrews confirmed that players on AHL-only deals would be able to participate. The league’s 30 member clubs were informed of the decision in mid-June.

In a related development on Monday, the hockey community got another look at what Olympic rosters might look like as Canada fell 3-2 to Russia today at the 2017 Sochi Hockey Open, a tournament that’s doubling as a evaluation period for both respective national teams.

The Canadian team featured a number of ex-NHLers plying their trade in Europe: Gilbert Brule, Mason Raymond, Daniel Paille and Max Talbot among them.

 

 

Under Pressure: Jonathan Drouin

By Mike HalfordAug 7, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

This post is part of Canadiens Day on PHT…

“There’s obviously a lot of pressure playing in Montreal, everybody knows that. But for me as a player I think I’d rather have that pressure on myself [here], than some other places.

“I’m French-Canadian and I’m going to thrive on that pressure. I like that stuff.”

That was Jonathan Drouin (per NHL.com) last month, in the wake of a blockbuster trade that saw Montreal send prized d-man Mikhail Sergachev to Tampa Bay to acquire his services.

In many ways, it was the prodigal son’s return.

Drouin was born roughly 60 miles north of Montreal, played all his minor hockey in Quebec and starred in the QMJHL prior to being selected third overall by Tampa at the ’13 draft. There were tumultuous times with the Bolts but, by the end, Drouin emerged a budding star.

The argument can be made that, among the NHL’s elite French-Canadian skaters, he’s in the top five. Patrice Bergeron and Kris Letang would grapple for the No. 1 and 2 spots, while Drouin jockeys with Jonathan Huberdeau and Derick Brassard for spots three-through-five.

So landing him was a big get.

And just hours after the trade was announced, Habs GM Marc Bergevin made the ballyhooed homecoming complete. Drouin was signed to a six-year, $33 million extension, one that carries a $5.5 million cap hit. It was signed straight out of his entry-level contract. No bridge, no arbitration, nothing.

Now comes the pressure.

Drouin will be counted on to breathe life into an erratic Montreal offense. The club finished middle of the pack in goals scored last season — 2.72 per game, 15th in the NHL. The Habs weren’t much better in shots on goal per game (30.0, 17th in the league). The power play finished 13th.

And that was with Alex Radulov in the lineup.

The veteran Russian forward, now in Dallas, was an integral part of Montreal’s attack. He finished second to captain Max Pacioretty in points, and led the team in assists. Drouin seems capable of replacing that lost offense — he enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, with 21 goals and 53 points — but it’s not just the production on the minds of Habs fans.

It’s where that production will come from.

Drouin played both wing and center in Tampa Bay and, in case you haven’t heard, the center position is a bit of an issue in Montreal. There’s a undeniable opportunity for Drouin to grab the 1C spot, but is he capable of snaring it?

“Hard to tell,” Bergevin said at the draft in Chicago. “To play center in this league, it’s very demanding. You have to play a 200-foot game, and it’s hard. So for me to put this kid in that position right now, it wouldn’t be fair for him.

“I love the acquisition and we paid a high price. I love Jonathan Drouin and I think he’s going to help our team a lot. Claude [Julien] will see at the end of the day where he fits best. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I’m not sure right now.”

Drouin has elite playmaking ability, and his competition for prime minutes down the middle — Alex Galchenyuk, Phillip Danault, Tomas Plekanec — isn’t overwhelming. That said, he struggled in the faceoff circle last season and may not be the prototypical two-way, defensively responsible center Julien prefers (and has experience with, from his days in Boston with the aforementioned Bergeron).

But those are the kind of expectations Drouin faces now. The Habs paid a big price to get him, shelled out big bucks to sign him and the message was clear:

He needs to be an impact guy.

If he is, he’ll be a hero in Montreal.

If not….