Under Pressure: Bobby Ryan

By Adam GretzAug 6, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

It was an interesting season for Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan in 2016-17.

For most of the regular season he struggled through injury and the worst offensive season of his career, managing just 12 goals and 13 assists in 62 games. But once the playoffs started Ryan seemed to rediscover his previous scoring touch and was arguably the Senators’ best players on their surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final, recording 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 19 games. He was at his best during their opening round series when he tallied seven of those points (including four goals) in their six game win over the Boston Bruins.

Later, he scored an overtime winner in the Eastern Conference Final against Pittsburgh and finished the playoffs as their second-leading scorer behind only superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Overall, it was a great playoff run and helped salvage what could have been a lost season for Ryan on an individual level.

Now starting fresh in 2017 the Senators are probably left wondering which player they are going to get: The one that saw his offensive production take a pretty significant drop, or the one that was a fairly dominant force in the playoffs.

The one thing that can be said about Ryan’s time in Ottawa is that his production has remained remarkably consistent on a year-to-year basis. This past season was the first time it really suffered a noticeable drop so it is entirely possible the injury played a huge role in that.

But he is also entering his age 30 season and there is going to come a point in his career where his production is going to drop a little more simply because that is what happens to players when they start to get into their 30s. With still five years and more than $35 million remaining on his current contract the Senators are going to need to hope that decline stays away for a bit longer and that the 2016-17 regular season was simply an outlier due to a tough season and an injury that slowed him down.

By Cam TuckerAug 6, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators came within one win, one goal of making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

They beat the Boston Bruins in the opening round and then defeated Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers in the second round. Their advancement into the Eastern Conference Final may have been a surprise of the playoffs, but apparently not to owner Eugene Melnyk, who expressed in the middle of February his optimism that the Senators could go on a prolonged postseason run.

Still, it’s likely not many others saw this team pushing the Pittsburgh Penguins to double overtime of Game 7 with a berth in the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

From the Toronto Star:

The Senators scored the fewest goals of the 16 playoff teams and were the only one to own a negative goal differential (minus-4). Opponents fired 211 more shots on goal than Ottawa did at five-on-five and special teams were also below-grade with the Sens tied for the seventh-worst power play and ninth-worst penalty kill.

The Senators received a tremendous playoff performance from captain Erik Karlsson, despite the fact he was dealing with a foot injury that would later require surgery. Craig Anderson posted a .922 save percentage in 19 playoff games, and there were surprise heroes along the way like Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who had a four-goal game against the Rangers in Round Two.

That run, however, is long over now and attention turns to the upcoming campaign. Getting into the playoffs will depend on many factors, including those beyond their control, like the improvement of teams like Boston, Florida, Tampa Bay and Toronto in the Atlantic Division, and other teams in the Metropolitan Division if the Senators are involved in a Wild Card race.

“This team now is ready to win,” recently added forward Nate Thompson said last month. “I don’t think this was a Cinderella team, it was the real deal. They have a pretty good window to win games and hopefully do something even more special.”

Senators are getting a bargain now, but keep an eye on that Erik Karlsson contract situation

By Cam TuckerAug 6, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

Erik Karlsson wasn’t playing at nearly 100 per cent during the Stanley Cup playoffs — and he was still by far Ottawa’s best player in their run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Not only was he Ottawa’s best player, he was often the best player on the ice between the Senators and their opponents, despite playing through a foot injury. That landed him a vote for the Conn Smythe, despite the fact his club came oh-so-close but ultimately didn’t make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

While brilliant in the playoffs, he paid quite a price.

The surgery on his injured left foot took place in the middle of June and requires a four-month recovery. The Senators remain hopeful that their best player will be ready for the beginning of the regular season in October.

While Karlsson gets plenty of accolades for the skill he possesses and his ability to log big minutes during regular season and playoffs — making it look easy at times, too — he may not get enough credit for just how durable he’s been over the last four years.

He had a string of three consecutive seasons in which he played the full 82-game schedule. That streak was interrupted in March at 324 consecutive games played due to his injury suffered right before the playoffs.

As Mark Stone aptly put it at the time: “He’s the best defenceman in the world. If you take him out of your lineup, it’s obviously a huge blow.”

The Senators have a number of key contributors like Craig Anderson in goal and Kyle Turris and Mike Hoffman — among others — up front. But the success of this team hinges greatly on Karlsson being in the lineup and healthy enough to play. Even on one healthy foot, he showed he was still capable of carrying Ottawa, but the Senators will gladly take him at 100 per cent health in two months time.

Off the ice, it’s worth mentioning that Karlsson has only two years remaining on his contract before he’s eligible for unrestricted free agency. At a $6.5 million cap hit, you could argue that for what Karlsson provides them every game — not just the points (71 in 77 games this past season) but being able to play almost 27 minutes per game on average — Ottawa is getting a bargain on that seven-year contract right now.

Karlsson is a premier defenseman at the age of 27, and yet his $7 million salary for next season is at the same level as Jeff Petry, Alex Pietrangelo and Johnny Boychuk, per CapFriendly. For Karlsson, that number does bump up to $7.5 million in the final year of his contract.

That is, of course, going to change with his next deal.

The Senators have benefited greatly from having one of the game’s best players on their blue line. He showed that once again in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. He’s won the Norris Trophy twice and has four nominations in total.

And it won’t be long before the Senators will have to pay accordingly in order to keep Karlsson in Ottawa.

Looking to make the leap: Thomas Chabot

By Cam TuckerAug 6, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Thomas Chabot spent a brief time in the NHL last season, before he was reassigned to junior in November.

His debut included just over seven minutes of ice time against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 18, and he was on the ice for two goals against. After his brief time in Ottawa, the 2015 first-round pick had another strong year in junior with the Saint John Sea Dogs, with 45 points in 34 games during the regular season and 23 points in 18 playoff games.

He was most impressive, however, for Team Canada at the World Juniors. His puck-moving abilities were instrumental in helping lead Canada’s offensive attack and he finished the tournament with four goals and 10 points in seven games.

It was just another part of a productive year from the left-shooting blue liner, who turned 20 years old in January.

Now, the Senators will look for Chabot to take another step in his development. He’s eligible for both the NHL and AHL this season.

Not including Chabot, Ottawa currently has seven defensemen signed for next season, with $19.85 million committed to that position, per CapFriendly. The club wanted to expose Dion Phaneuf in the expansion draft but he ultimately didn’t waive his no-movement clause. Instead, the Senators were left to expose Marc Methot, who was not only selected by Vegas but then traded to Dallas.

During the period of time in which Senators general manager Pierre Dorion was contemplating asking Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause, he spoke highly of Chabot, saying he could challenge for a roster spot when training camp opens.

He previously stated that Chabot was, “…arguably the best defenceman outside the NHL right now,” according to TSN in April, when the injury-plagued Senators were looking into calling up Chabot.

An offseason signing that may impact Chabot’s situation is the addition of veteran defenseman Johnny Oduya at one year for $1 million.

“We know, through the course of last year, that defencemen are always at a premium,” Dorion told the Ottawa Citizen recently.

“Does this mean (Chabot) starts in Belleville? We don’t know. There’s a chance we could start with eight defencemen or seven defencemen.”

It’s Ottawa Senators day at PHT

By Adam GretzAug 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Expectations were relatively low for the Ottawa Senators at the start of the 2016-17 season. Having missed the playoffs in two of the previous three seasons not much was expected from them, even as they seemed to overachieve for most of the season and entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division.

Then they went on an improbable postseason run that saw them come a double overtime Game 7 loss on the road (to the eventual back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins) from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Even during that playoff run they did not seem to get much respect due to their style of play, but coach Guy Boucher implemented a system that worked for the roster he had.

The Senators only made a couple of small changes to the roster (adding Nate Thompson, Johnny Oduya) but are bringing back a team that has one of the best players in the world (Erik Karlsson) and a collection of talented, and often times underrated, forwards including Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone, Derrik Brassard and Kyle Turris.

Today at PHT we will take a look at all of the key stories surrounding the Ottawa Senators as NHL training camps approach.