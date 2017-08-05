Getty

Under Pressure: Dale Tallon

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

As much as Dale Tallon insisted that nothing changed last season as far as how the Florida Panthers were run, this off-season’s moves sure seem to indicate that he has a different vision for the team.

The Panthers parted ways with Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and Jussi Jokinen. They seemingly shopped Keith Yandle and Jason Demers, two defensemen who were seemingly favored by the “analytics” regime. It’s tough to imagine that same group being on board with adding a limited enforcer like Micheal Haley, either.

Both sides might have signed off on letting Jaromir Jagr walk, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some Panthers fans who are upset by that decision.

With Evgeni Dadonov and Radim Vrbata now in the fold, the Panthers stand to be quite a different team in 2017-18, especially with a new head coach in Bob Boughner.

Under normal circumstances, a new-look team would probably get a pretty long leash, but this isn’t as much a reboot as it is a rewind by Tallon. Aside from last season’s one-year disturbance, Tallon has been in charge since 2010. During that time, the Panthers made two trips to the postseason without winning a single playoff series.

Chicago Blackhawks fans giving Tallon an ovation at the 2017 NHL Draft was understandable, but tough not to mock considering how long he’s had to build the Panthers into something resembling a threat to contending teams.

During that brief time when Tallon was seemingly “promoted” to a lesser spot, he made it pretty clear that he prefers more traditional approaches to team-building.

“That’s the trend,” Tallon said in June 2016, via the Chicago Tribune. “You have to use all your data to make yourself better. Everybody is using it, and you have to stay on top of it. How you use it is the most important part, but it still comes down to (a player’s) heart, character, skill and desire and those (intangible) things that are important.”

Plenty of people seemed outraged with the way Tallon was treated, and later, how Gerard Gallant was fired.

While some of that was understandable, there was still a perceptible tug-of-war between the two approaches, and now it looks like Tallon won.

You know what they say, though: be careful what you wish for.

The Panthers have a strong chance to be better in 2017-18 if key players such as Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau merely stay healthy. Either way, if this team stumbles, you have to wonder how many chances ownership will feel comfortable handing to Tallon.

Fair or not, many will judge his vision based on how the Panthers fare this coming season.

Poll: Should the Panthers have re-signed Jaromir Jagr?

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

A lot of the Florida Panthers’ off-season changes felt “old-school.”

Gone now are analytics/value-friendly forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith. Jussi Jokinen was bought out. There have been a few murmurs about the Panthers at least wanting to trade Keith Yandle and/or Jason Demers, two pricey holdovers from that brief management change.

In the case of not bringing Jaromir Jagr back, it might not be as simple.

Now, it’s true that Jagr grades shockingly well in “fancy stats” for a 45-year-old. His possession numbers were pretty bonkers at times last season, to the point that it’s tough to merely chalk it up to linemates (especially since Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleskander Barkov dealt with injuries in 2016-17).

In all likelihood, Jagr’s age and specific desires ended up being too rich for the Panthers.

Florida – and other teams – likely feel that it is too risky to hand Jagr a salary in the neighborhood of $4 million, especially if he also wants a top role on the power play. There’s also the perception – fair or not – that a team has to bend its structure uncomfortably to “slow things down” for the aging legend.

That’s understandable, but Jagr still managed solid counting stats (16 goals, 46 points), played all 82 regular-season games, and is the sort of box office draw that a struggling team like the Panthers could use. He managed a 66-point campaign as recently as 2015-16.

There are some strong arguments why plenty of NHL teams should or should not sign Jaromir Jagr, but let’s focus on his most recent employers. In your opinion, did the Panthers make the right move in letting him go? Weigh in via the poll below.

Looking to make the leap: Owen Tippett

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

As the 10th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, Owen Tippett isn’t the type of player you’d automatically assume would be able to make the leap straight to the Florida Panthers.

Certainly not to the same extent that you’d expect, say, Nolan Patrick to possibly land on the Philadelphia Flyers’ roster.

The Panthers have repeatedly made it clear that Tippett will get a chance to prove himself in training camp, however, so there might be some open competition.

Panthers GM Dale Tallon told NHL.com as much back in July.

“He’s going to get every opportunity,” Tallon said. “I don’t have any problem and [coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”

… And then he reiterated as much after Florida signed Tippett to an entry-level contract a couple weeks later.

“Owen is a natural goal scorer with a bright future and he already possesses NHL-ready size and speed,” Tallon said. “We’re looking forward to watching him compete for a spot on our NHL roster at training camp this fall.”

Whether it be Tippett or someone else, the Panthers’ roster certainly looks ripe for a younger forward (or more than one young forward) to rise to the occasion and make it into the top 12.

Now, that might not be the only goal with “Ginger Snipes,” who may be better off starring at a lower level vs. potentially being a depth guy, if that were to be the situation.

It definitely doesn’t hurt that he has that “NHL-ready size and speed,” though. The Panthers could certainly use more of that.

It’s Florida Panthers day at PHT

By Cam TuckerAug 5, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Florida Panthers entered last season with high expectations, given their playoff appearance in 2016 and a busy summer of acquisitions and signings that followed.

But they were unable to live up to those expectations, as injuries plagued them throughout the season, and they ultimately fell short of the postseason, finishing 14 points back of Toronto for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

There has been significant change both on and off the ice for the Panthers since April.

They lost Jonathan Marchessault, who had a breakout 2016-17 campaign but was surprisingly left unprotected in the expansion draft, to Vegas. They sent Reilly Smith to the Golden Knights in a trade. The days of Jaromir Jagr in a Panthers uniform appear to be over. Thomas Vanek went to the open market and is still unsigned.

They have added Radim Vrbata to their group of forwards and Evgeni Dadonov has returned from the KHL, where he lit it up with St. Petersburg SKA. It appears the Panthers have big plans for him.

The biggest changes, though, came in the coaching and management departments.

Dale Tallon is back in the general manager’s role, while the club introduced Bob Boughner as its new head coach. Boughner spent the last two years as an assistant with San Jose, and has head coaching experience from his time with Windsor in the the Ontario Hockey League.

Today at PHT we’ll look into the key storylines surrounding the Panthers with training camp approaching.

 

