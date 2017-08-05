Getty

Panthers’ best hope for improvement in 2017: Better health for top players

By Adam GretzAug 5, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

This post is part of Panthers Day on PHT…

Whether or not the Florida Panthers made the right moves this offseason is certainly up for some level of debate.

They lost Jaromir Jagr, Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Marchessault while bringing in Radim Vrbata, Michael Haley and Evgeni Dadonov. On paper, that may not be a great trade off. Dadonov is a pretty big question mark, Haley isn’t going to provide any offense, and while Vrbata is still a very productive player he’s probably not a clear improvement over what Jagr or Marchessault provided this past season.

But what should make the Panthers better this season is just getting some better luck on the injury front.

It wouldn’t be fair or accurate to put all of the Panthers’ struggles in 2016-17 on injuries, but it certainly played a major role. Just consider that Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aarok Ekblad, Nick Bjugstad combined to miss 114 man-games due to injury. That is three top-nine forwards and a top-pairing defenseman all missing close to a quarter of the season (or more). Sometimes at the same time. That is going to put a dent in any team’s potential for success.

Barkov is probably the Panthers’ best all-around player at this point and along with being a strong defensive forward, arguably one of the best in the league, he has scored at a 71-point pace per 82 games over the past two seasons. Losing him for a quarter of the season was a crushing blow.

The same is true for Huberdeau who was limited to just 31 games. When he was healthy and in the lineup he was on pace for what would have been his best offensive season ever while posting dominant possession numbers. Like Barkov, he was also on pace for close to 70 points over 82 games before the injury.

Bjugstad’s season seemed to be a lost season in general, but he has still shown the ability to be a 35-40 point middle-six player.

We don’t know yet if the Panthers’ roster moves make them a better team (an early guess might be no) but just simply getting more games out of the core players that were already in place would go a long way toward getting the team back closer to what it was in 2015-16 when it won the Atlantic Division and seemed to be a team on the rise.

Red Wings sign first-round pick Rasmussen to entry-level contract

By Adam GretzAug 5, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Saturday that they have agreed to terms with their 2017 first-round pick, forward Michael Rasmussen, on a three-year entry-level contract.

The Red Wings selected Rasmussen with the No. 9 overall pick from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League. Rasmussen, a 6-6, 220-pound forward spent the past three seasons playing in Tri-City and is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 32 goals and add 23 assists in just 50 games. His 32 goals were second on the team even though he missed more than 20 games.

The selection of Rasmussen marked the first time the Red Wings organization has picked in the top-10 of the NHL draft since 1991 when the team selected forward Martin Lapointe with the 10th overall pick that year.

Since then their highest draft pick was the No. 15 overall pick they used on forward Dylan Larkin in 2014.

A few years ago we probably would have looked at Rasmussen as a prospect that would not have a chance of making his Red Wings debut until a few years after he was picked. But in recent years the Red Wings have shown more of a willingness to bring their prospects up a little faster and he seems determined to make the roster this season.

 

Vegas’ Nate Schmidt awarded two years, $4.5 million in arbitration

By Adam GretzAug 5, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

Following his arbitration hearing on Thursday, an arbiter has awarded Vegas Golden Knights defenseman a two-year, $4.5 million contract that would pay him an average salary of $2.25 million per season.

That is more than what Vegas had asked for heading into the session, reportedly asking for a two-year deal that would have paid Schmidt $975,000 per season. Schmidt asked for a one-year deal that would have paid him $2.75 million.

The team now has to decide if it will accept the ruling and pay Schmidt the awarded amount, or walk away from it and allow Schmidt to become an unrestricted free agent.

Schmidt was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft after he was left unprotected by the Washington Capitals. He appeared in 60 games for the Capitals during the 2016-17 season, scoring three goals and recording 14 assists. He is a strong skater and has some offensive upside to his game and would seem to be the type of player that would do well in a situation where he gets a more consistent role and is counted on to play bigger minutes. He always handled the minutes he received in Washington extremely well and was a strong performer on its blue line in the playoffs.

John Tavares says he wants time with Islanders ‘to continue’

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

For years, John Tavares was the easy answer to the question: “What’s the best bargain NHL contract that isn’t a rookie deal?” After years of enjoying that steal of a deal, the New York Islanders face the threat of losing their crucial star altogether via unrestricted free agency.

With that killer contract expiring after 2017-18, the rumblings have been there since at least as long as Steven Stamkos was no longer possibly hitting the market. The video above this post’s headline is from February, and by no means does that represent the beginning of such rumblings.

Tavares says the right things

Stamkos himself said all the right things before re-signing with the Lightning, but then again, Tampa Bay has enjoyed some deep playoff runs. The Islanders haven’t been able to do the same, yet give Tavares credit: he’s at least saying the right things as well, as he did with TSN on Tuesday.

“I think I’ll just keep that all internal,” Tavares said. “We’ve had great open communication, it’s obviously a great place to play, I’ve enjoyed my time being an Islander and I want that experience to continue.”

It’s up to the Islanders

NHL.com points to some wise Doug Weight quotes regarding Tavares back in June (even more on that here).

“Listen, you come to this situation maybe twice in your career if you have a long career that works out where you’re really in control of the situation,” Weight said. “John wants to win Stanley Cups. He wants to be a Hall of Fame player. He wants to do it as an Islander. I would want nothing more, as our organization, than to see him lift the Stanley Cup with the ‘C’ on his chest with the New York Islander logo. It’s where he belongs.”

Even so, Weight also admits that the organization has “things to prove to him.”

Let’s ponder some recent developments and rumblings related to this situation.

  • For one thing, the Islanders’ arena situation could complicate things.
  • GM Garth Snow traded for Jordan Eberle, someone who had some chemistry with Tavares in international play.
  • Then again, that move cost the Islanders an intriguing player in Ryan Strome and they also gave up Travis Hamonic for picks. Those picks might be helpful for the team, but what good does that do Tavares, a player who’s clearly eager to enjoy some high-level success?
  • Snow likely tried to land Matt Duchene, yet that didn’t work out. Then again, that one might be on the Avalanche, who seemed to pass on some solid deals for the speedy forward.
  • This past season was tumultuous, with Tavares needing off-season surgery, the Isles missing the playoffs, and Weight replacing Jack Capuano. Moves like the Andrew Ladd signing/letting Kyle Okposo walk look shaky, at least early on.

Long story short, the Islanders still have plenty to prove to Tavares. Although he continues to say the right things, it’s all about the action that would speak loudest: signing a new contract with the Islanders.

Until he does that – or chooses a different direction – plenty of Islanders fans will need more than these gentle reassurances.

Under Pressure: Dale Tallon

By James O'BrienAug 5, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

This post is part of Panthers Day on PHT…

As much as Dale Tallon insisted that nothing changed last season as far as how the Florida Panthers were run, this off-season’s moves sure seem to indicate that he has a different vision for the team.

The Panthers parted ways with Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and Jussi Jokinen. They seemingly shopped Keith Yandle and Jason Demers, two defensemen who were seemingly favored by the “analytics” regime. It’s tough to imagine that same group being on board with adding a limited enforcer like Micheal Haley, either.

Both sides might have signed off on letting Jaromir Jagr walk, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some Panthers fans who are upset by that decision.

With Evgeni Dadonov and Radim Vrbata now in the fold, the Panthers stand to be quite a different team in 2017-18, especially with a new head coach in Bob Boughner.

Under normal circumstances, a new-look team would probably get a pretty long leash, but this isn’t as much a reboot as it is a rewind by Tallon. Aside from last season’s one-year disturbance, Tallon has been in charge since 2010. During that time, the Panthers made two trips to the postseason without winning a single playoff series.

Chicago Blackhawks fans giving Tallon an ovation at the 2017 NHL Draft was understandable, but tough not to mock considering how long he’s had to build the Panthers into something resembling a threat to contending teams.

During that brief time when Tallon was seemingly “promoted” to a lesser spot, he made it pretty clear that he prefers more traditional approaches to team-building.

“That’s the trend,” Tallon said in June 2016, via the Chicago Tribune. “You have to use all your data to make yourself better. Everybody is using it, and you have to stay on top of it. How you use it is the most important part, but it still comes down to (a player’s) heart, character, skill and desire and those (intangible) things that are important.”

Plenty of people seemed outraged with the way Tallon was treated, and later, how Gerard Gallant was fired.

While some of that was understandable, there was still a perceptible tug-of-war between the two approaches, and now it looks like Tallon won.

You know what they say, though: be careful what you wish for.

The Panthers have a strong chance to be better in 2017-18 if key players such as Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau merely stay healthy. Either way, if this team stumbles, you have to wonder how many chances ownership will feel comfortable handing to Tallon.

Fair or not, many will judge his vision based on how the Panthers fare this coming season.