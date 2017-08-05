Looking to make the leap: Owen Tippett

This post is part of Panthers Day on PHT…
As the 10th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, Owen Tippett isn’t the type of player you’d automatically assume would be able to make the leap straight to the Florida Panthers.
Certainly not to the same extent that you’d expect, say, Nolan Patrick to possibly land on the Philadelphia Flyers’ roster.
The Panthers have repeatedly made it clear that Tippett will get a chance to prove himself in training camp, however, so there might be some open competition.
Panthers GM Dale Tallon told NHL.com as much back in July.
“He’s going to get every opportunity,” Tallon said. “I don’t have any problem and [coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”
… And then he reiterated as much after Florida signed Tippett to an entry-level contract a couple weeks later.
“Owen is a natural goal scorer with a bright future and he already possesses NHL-ready size and speed,” Tallon said. “We’re looking forward to watching him compete for a spot on our NHL roster at training camp this fall.”
Whether it be Tippett or someone else, the Panthers’ roster certainly looks ripe for a younger forward (or more than one young forward) to rise to the occasion and make it into the top 12.
Now, that might not be the only goal with “Ginger Snipes,” who may be better off starring at a lower level vs. potentially being a depth guy, if that were to be the situation.
It definitely doesn’t hurt that he has that “NHL-ready size and speed,” though. The Panthers could certainly use more of that.