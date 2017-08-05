Ekblad ready to bounce back from frustrating year

This post is part of Panthers Day on PHT…
The 2016-17 season was a disappointing one for the entire Florida Panthers organization. A young team that seemed to be on the rise badly regressed, went through a tumultuous season on and off the ice, and struggled to keep some of its best players healthy. The offseason has left some pretty big question marks as well.
It was also a frustrating season on an individual level for one of the Panthers’ best young players, defenseman Aaron Ekblad.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Ekblad burst onto the NHL scene in his first two years in the league and looked to be quickly developing into one of the top young defenseman in the league. And to be fair, he still is. But the 2016-17 season was probably his worst one to date. Along with missing 14 games due to injury, his production dropped across the board when he was on the ice. He admitted no Wednesday that he may have “cruised” through his first two years a bit too much.
Here he is talking to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen about it this past week:
“The last year of my rookie contract was by far the year that I learned the most,” Ekblad said, referencing last season. “I may have cruised through my first two years a little bit too much. The real work began this summer. I truly believe that and I truly believe I’m the most confident and ready that I have ever been to play the game.”
He also acknowledged that a season like this past one is where a player fully begins to understand how difficult the NHL is.
It is important to keep in mind that even though Ekblad did regress a bit this past season he still had a decent season by NHL standards. He was on a pace to score 12 goals, come close to 30 points and he was a 52 percent Corsi player on a mediocre possession team. It’s not like his game completely fell off the map in just his third season. But there is still a higher level that Ekblad can play at (and he has shown it) and the Panthers are going to need him to be at that level. Not only because he is a former No. 1 overall pick that the team is relying on to be a top-pairing defenseman, but because starting this season they are starting to pay him like one.
The 2017-18 season will be the first year of his eight-year, $60 million contract extension and for that sort of investment to be worth it the Panthers are going to need to him to be closer to the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Ekblad (and probably beyond it) than the 2016-17 Ekblad.
For the second year in a row Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli traded what was once a core player off of the roster when he sent Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in another one-for-one swap.
After getting defenseman Adam Larsson for Taylor Hall a year ago, he was able to get forward Ryan Strome this time around.
Just looking at things from a numbers perspective it’s a risky trade for the Oilers because Strome’s production has never come close to matching what Eberle did for the Oilers. In what was considered a down year for Eberle in Edmonton this past season he still scored 20 goals and 51 total points. In parts of four NHL seasons Strome, even in his best season, has never scored more than 17 goals and has only reached the 50-point mark (or even come close to it) just one time. The biggest advantage for the Oilers at this point was the salary cap savings, which will be needed with the new contract for Connor McDavid kicking in next season and whatever Leon Draisaitl gets on his new contract this summer.
But Strome is excited about the opportunity to get started in Edmonton and the fresh start that comes with it. Especially on a young team that is on the rise with one of the game’s best players in McDavid.
Here he is talking this past week about the opportunity he is about to get in Edmonton, via the Edmonton Journal.
“With so many ups and downs in my career, I think I’ve definitely learned to handle adversity pretty well,” Strome said. “I’ve had a lot thrown at me and I’ve gone through some stuff. I definitely don’t feel like too much of a rookie anymore, it’s funny how fast time flies. But being traded now, it’s a good opportunity, and people are excited to have me and it’s going to be good. It’s nothing but optimism from my end.”
The Hall-for-Larsson swap was a pretty controversial one from an Oilers perspective and it’s going to be debated for quite some time as to who actually won the trade, or if the Oilers ended up getting enough. It is probably going to be a similar story with this swap because unless Strome takes advantage of his new surroundings and the new opportunities and takes a big step forward he is going to be facing a ton of pressure and scrutiny in Edmonton because he is trying to replace a really productive, proven player. Eberle may have struggled at times this past season, and especially in the playoffs, but he is still a winger you can count on for 20-25 goals and 50-60 points every single season. That is a proven first-line player in the NHL.
The 24-year-old Strome still has a long way to go before he reaches that level.
Whether or not the Florida Panthers made the right moves this offseason is certainly up for some level of debate.
They lost Jaromir Jagr, Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Marchessault while bringing in Radim Vrbata, Micheal Haley and Evgeni Dadonov. On paper, that may not be a great trade off. Dadonov is a pretty big question mark, Haley isn’t going to provide any offense, and while Vrbata is still a very productive player he’s probably not a clear improvement over what Jagr or Marchessault provided this past season.
But what should make the Panthers better this season is just getting some better luck on the injury front.
It wouldn’t be fair or accurate to put all of the Panthers’ struggles in 2016-17 on injuries, but it certainly played a major role. Just consider that Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Nick Bjugstad combined to miss 114 man-games due to injury. That is three top-nine forwards and a top-pairing defenseman all missing close to a quarter of the season (or more). Sometimes at the same time. That is going to put a dent in any team’s potential for success.
Barkov is probably the Panthers’ best all-around player at this point and along with being a strong defensive forward, arguably one of the best in the league, he has scored at a 71-point pace per 82 games over the past two seasons. Losing him for a quarter of the season was a crushing blow.
The same is true for Huberdeau who was limited to just 31 games. When he was healthy and in the lineup he was on pace for what would have been his best offensive season ever while posting dominant possession numbers. Like Barkov, he was also on pace for close to 70 points over 82 games before the injury.
Bjugstad’s season seemed to be a lost season in general, but he has still shown the ability to be a 35-40 point middle-six player.
We don’t know yet if the Panthers’ roster moves make them a better team (an early guess might be no) but just simply getting more games out of the core players that were already in place would go a long way toward getting the team back closer to what it was in 2015-16 when it won the Atlantic Division and seemed to be a team on the rise.
The Detroit Red Wings announced on Saturday that they have agreed to terms with their 2017 first-round pick, forward Michael Rasmussen, on a three-year entry-level contract.
The Red Wings selected Rasmussen with the No. 9 overall pick from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League. Rasmussen, a 6-6, 220-pound forward spent the past three seasons playing in Tri-City and is coming off of a 2016-17 season that saw him score 32 goals and add 23 assists in just 50 games. His 32 goals were second on the team even though he missed more than 20 games.
The selection of Rasmussen marked the first time the Red Wings organization has picked in the top-10 of the NHL draft since 1991 when the team selected forward Martin Lapointe with the 10th overall pick that year.
Since then their highest draft pick was the No. 15 overall pick they used on forward Dylan Larkin in 2014.
A few years ago we probably would have looked at Rasmussen as a prospect that would not have a chance of making his Red Wings debut until a few years after he was picked. But in recent years the Red Wings have shown more of a willingness to bring their prospects up a little faster and he seems determined to make the roster this season.
Following his arbitration hearing on Thursday, an arbiter has awarded Vegas Golden Knights defenseman a two-year, $4.5 million contract that would pay him an average salary of $2.25 million per season.
That is more than what Vegas had asked for heading into the session, reportedly asking for a two-year deal that would have paid Schmidt $975,000 per season. Schmidt asked for a one-year deal that would have paid him $2.75 million.
The team now has to decide if it will accept the ruling and pay Schmidt the awarded amount, or walk away from it and allow Schmidt to become an unrestricted free agent.
Schmidt was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft after he was left unprotected by the Washington Capitals. He appeared in 60 games for the Capitals during the 2016-17 season, scoring three goals and recording 14 assists. He is a strong skater and has some offensive upside to his game and would seem to be the type of player that would do well in a situation where he gets a more consistent role and is counted on to play bigger minutes. He always handled the minutes he received in Washington extremely well and was a strong performer on its blue line in the playoffs.