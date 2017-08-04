Getty

Poll: Will the Maple Leafs have the NHL’s best offense next season?

5 Comments
By Joey AlfieriAug 4, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

This post is part of Maple Leafs Day on PHT…

It’s become pretty clear that the Toronto Maple Leafs have a bright future ahead of them.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner are all 21 or younger, and they’ve already shown that they’re capable of putting up points at the NHL level.

Last season, the Leafs shocked the hockey world by not only making the postseason (they pushed the Caps in the first round), but also finishing fifth in goals scored.

Sure, they may have given up more goals than any other team in the top five (Penguins, Wild, Capitals, Rangers), but they’re still sorting things out defensively.

Getting back to the offensive side of the puck, what the Maple Leafs were able to accomplish last season was remarkable. Two of their players scored more than 30 goals (Matthews had 40, Nazem Kadri had 32) and they had three guys score 20 or more (James van Riemsdyk had 29, Nylander had 22, Connor Brown had 20), while Marner and Tyler Bozak scored 19 and 18 respectively.

So given the fact that Toronto’s trio of youngsters have a year under their belts and that they brought in Patrick Marleau in free agency, it’s possible that they’ll be even better offensively in 2017-18.

There’s also a chance that Kadri doesn’t score 30 again, but adding Marleau’s 27 goals from last year can definitely compensate for that.

The other top 5 scoring teams in the league all lost key pieces. The Penguins won’t have Nick Bonino or Matt Cullen, the Wild made Martin Hanzal walk in free agency and they also lost Erik Haula and Jason Pominville, the Capitals no longer have Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams, and the Rangers dealt Derek Stepan away to Arizona.

Unless the dreaded sophomore slump hits the Leafs in a big way, they could challenge for that number one spot in the “goals for” category, but will they be able to outscore the rest of the league?

Alright, it’s your turn to vote. As always, feel free to leave your opinion in the comments section below.

USA Hockey won’t put NHL players on Olympic roster

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) Wisconsin’s Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994.

Detroit Red Wings executive Chris Chelios, Yale coach Keith Allain, Boston University assistant Scott Young and former Buffalo Sabres coach Ron Rolston will make up Granato’s staff. Longtime USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson will serve as general manager.

USA Hockey announced the appointments at a news conference Friday.

Granato was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Johannson was on the management staff for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics and has been GM for the world juniors and world championships.

Report: Prust to attend Kings camp on PTO

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordAug 4, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Back in June, veteran forward Brandon Prust said he wanted to return to the NHL.

Now, he’ll get a shot.

Prust will attend Los Angeles’ training camp this fall on a professional tryout, per LA Kings Insider. The deal comes after the 33-year-old spent last season with Nuermberg of the German League, where he had eight points in 29 regular-season games, and six in 11 playoff contests.

This isn’t the first time Prust has attended an NHL camp on a PTO. Last fall, he skated with the Leafs during the exhibition campaign, but wasn’t offered a contract.

Prust’s last big league action came with Vancouver during the ’15-16 campaign. The stint didn’t end well. The Canucks tried to trade Prust midway through the campaign but, after finding no takers, opted to send him to AHL Utica.

Prust scored seven points in nine games for the Comets, but was allowed to leave the team in March to rehab his injured ankle.

It’s worth pointing out that Prust has ties to the Kings organization. Dave Lowry, hired last month as a new assistant coach under John Stevens, was behind the bench in Calgary when Prust played there.

Looking to make the leap: Kasperi Kapanen

Getty
2 Comments
By Mike HalfordAug 4, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

This post is part of Maple Leafs Day on PHT…

For some, Kasperi Kapanen made the leap last spring, when he appeared in all six of Toronto’s playoff games and scored a pair of goals, including a double-OT winner in Game 2 against Washington.

But Kapanen wasn’t quite so sure.

“Looking at the guys in this room, the top six,” Kapanen told Sportsnet during locker clean out day. “I don’t think I belong there.”

The 21-year-old was right, to a certain degree. He spent the playoffs largely in a fourth-line role, skating alongside veteran center Brian Boyle and tough guy Matt Martin.

Kapanen, though, is not in the Martin or Boyle mold. He was the 22nd overall pick in 2014 and has proven to be a quality scorer at virtually every level. He had 21 points in 41 games in his final year in the Finnish League — as an 18-year-old competing against seasoned professionals. He had five points in seven games for Finland’s gold medal-winning team at the ’16 World Juniors, scoring the OT winner in the final against Russia.

Last year with the Marlies, he was a point-per-game player, with 18 goals and 25 points in 43 contests.

Hardly the stuff of a fourth-liner.

But such is life within the Maple Leafs organization. It seems a given that, based on his playoff exploits alone, Kapanen will get a longer look at the NHL level than he did the two seasons prior.

He appeared in nine regular season games during the ’15-16 campaign, and just eight last year. Granted, injuries played a role in his limited activity in ’16-17.

Yet Kapanen is right in that top six minutes will be tough to come by.

Toronto had six forwards crack the 50-point plateau last year: Auston Matthews, James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak. Outside of that group, other quality forwards remain. Connor Brown and Zach Hyman both acquitted themselves nicely in their rookie campaigns, and grinding veteran Leo Komarov was a lineup fixture, appearing in all 82 games while scoring 14 goals and averaging 17 minutes per night.

And, oh yeah — the Leafs signed Patrick Marleau this summer.

One would assume Kapanen will, at the least, be in line for a reprisal of his fourth line role, with the opportunity to move up the lineup should injuries or ineffectiveness occur. But he could very well spend more time with the Marlies this season, moving up and down from the AHL.

In the end, put it this way: Kapanen should make some kind of leap this season. It’s just tough to predict where he’ll land.

Leafs have tough decisions looming on Bozak, Komarov, van Riemsdyk

Getty
1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriAug 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

This post is part of Maple Leafs Day on PHT…

Going into last season, not many people gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a chance of making the playoffs. Not only did they reach the postseason, they were able to make things interesting against the Washington Capitals.

With Auston Matthews leading the way, the expectations are going to be a lot higher in 2017-18.

If everything goes according to plan on the ice, Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello will have some interesting roster decisions to make before the end of the season. With players like James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov all on expiring contracts, he’ll have to decide what he’s going to do with each of those guys. Will the Leafs keep them in hopes of making a long playoff run, or will they trade them to avoid losing them for nothing?

Obviously, they aren’t a package deal. We’ll have to look at each player on a case-by-case basis.

If the Leafs somehow slip up next season, each of those three players will likely be available for trade (at the right price). If the Leafs are back in the playoff picture, they can’t afford to sell them off for future assets just because they’re worried about losing them in free agency.

It’s pretty clear that van Riemsdyk has the highest value of anyone in that group. He’s 28 years old and he scored 29 goals and 62 points last season which was second on the team. He seems to fly under the radar now because of Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, but there’s no denying he’s an important piece of the puzzle. The questions is, can the Leafs afford to pay him what he can earn on the open market?

They’re still two years away from Matthews, Nylander and Marner’s entry-level contracts expiring so there’s no rush to pay them, but they can’t lock up a ton of money right before handing those guys long-term extensions either. Still, if they could only afford to bring back one of their free-agent forwards, their first choice would probably be van Riemsdyk.

As for Bozak, he’s given the Leafs some quality play down the middle for a number of years, but he’s taken on a lesser role because of Matthews and Kadri. The fact that Nylander and Marner can also play down the middle will hinder his chances of returning after next season.

Again, if the Leafs are pushing for a top 3 spot in the Atlantic Division, it might be hard for them to part ways with Bozak, but there are a number of factors that will be considered.

The 31-year-old had 18 goals and 55 points last season. If he’s able produce similar numbers in 2017-18, there will be no shortage of teams looking to sign him once free agency opens.

Komarov is one of those guys that can play the game while getting under your skin. Although his numbers dropped last year, he still provided the Leafs with 14 goals and 32 points in 82 games.

Of the three players being discussed in this post, he’ll probably command the least amount of money, but he won’t come cheap either. The 30-year-old is only one year removed from scoring 19 goals and 36 points in 67 games.

A lot can change between now and the trade deadline, but as of right now it doesn’t look like the Leafs will be able to retain all three of those free-agent forwards.

Because of their depth down the middle, don’t be surprised if Bozak is the one on the move.