Disgruntled ‘Canes forward Nestrasil signs in KHL

By Mike HalfordAug 4, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Andrej Nestrasil, the Carolina forward that spent last year primarily in the AHL, has signed on to play with KHL club Neftekhimik, the league announced on Friday.

Nestrasil, 26, made waves back in March while playing for the Charlotte Checkers, unloading on the ‘Canes organization in an interview with Czech news outlet Blesk. Nestrasil said he was “done here, 100 percent,” adding “I don’t way to stay here.”

His frustration stemmed from the aftermath of a fractured vertebra, an injury that prematurely ended his ’15-16 campaign. He recovered in time to start last season, but only dressed 16 times — compared to 24 healthy scratches — before he was waived in early January.

In speaking with Blesk, he said the ‘Canes “didn’t give me much of a chance after the injury.”

“When I first got hurt, they wanted to help and were promising me things all over the place,” he continued. “But when it came down to it, they weren’t willing to actually do anything.”

Nestrasil cleared waivers, and joined the Checkers. He’s finished up the year scoring 14 points in 39 games.

This falling out between player and club happened pretty quickly. It was only two years ago that Nestrasil scored a career-high 23 points in just 55 games. Shortly thereafter, Carolina inked him to a $1.825 million extension, calling him a “a big body and a good fit for our team and what we’re trying to do.”

From ‘pain’ to playoffs, young Maple Leafs face heightened expectations next season

By Cam TuckerAug 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

This post is part of Maple Leafs Day on PHT…

In the span of a year, the Maple Leafs went from the bottom of the NHL standings and front runners in the Auston Matthews Sweepstakes to a playoff spot.

Matthews was taken first overall and made an immediate impact on opening night for a Maple Leafs team — and a fan base — in dire need of hope for a better future.

There is an abundance of hope in Toronto these days.

Matthews scored 40 goals and 69 points and won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie. William Nylander and Mitch Marner were excellent in their freshman campaigns and Nazem Kadri at age 26 had his best season with career highs in goals (32) and points (61). How quickly the fortunes of an organization can turn around, though, with a lottery win and a shot at a generational talent.

Two years after coach Mike Babcock predicted “pain” for the franchise as it underwent its rebuild, the Maple Leafs made the playoffs. Then they gave the Capitals everything they could handle in six games before Toronto was eliminated.

Maple Leafs fans haven’t had much to get excited about over the years. Never mind their Stanley Cup drought that dates back to 1967. They made the playoffs only once from 2005-06 to 2015-16 and that lone postseason appearance concluded with an epic third-period, Game 7 meltdown versus the Bruins.

This past season, however, had a different feel. The future looks bright, like success beyond 2016-17 can be sustainable. It’s not just with Matthews, Nylander and Marner. On defense, the Maple Leafs have Morgan Rielly, Nikita Zaitsev and Jake Gardiner, and goalie Frederik Andersen bounced back from a difficult start with his new team. He’s under contract for four more years.

Excitement brings higher expectations, for next season and beyond, as the club may be approaching a window to win a lot quicker than many would’ve predicted a year ago.

Take, for instance, today’s poll question: Will the Maple Leafs have the NHL’s best offense next season? That would be a lofty expectation. The results as of the publishing of this post were nearly 50-50.

They’ve even added notable veteran players like Dominic Moore, Ron Hainsey and, at three years and more than $18 million, Patrick Marleau to enhance their roster with more experience.

Their possible success, as is the case with every team, next season will depend on multiple factors. Will Matthews, Marner and Nylander be able to build off their impressive rookie seasons, or will there be a dreaded sophomore slump in there? It will also require their best players to stay as healthy as possible.

All three of their top young forwards were able to remain, for the most part, healthy during the regular season, with Marner playing the fewest games — at 77.

Andersen had the second most starts (66) of all NHL goalies last season, behind only Cam Talbot, and the Leafs will count on him again to provide the goaltending necessary to make the playoffs.

Pressure to win is inherent in playing hockey in Toronto.

Since the second lockout, however, the standard had been set very low. That was until last season, when Matthews and the Maple Leafs went from a painful rebuild to raising expectations.

The hockey world now waits to see if this young and talented team can handle the pressure and set the bar even higher next spring.

Stars re-sign Oleksiak to one-year deal

By Cam TuckerAug 4, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars have brought back restricted free agent defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

The club announced on Friday that they have re-signed the 24-year-old Oleksiak for one year at $964,688.

In 41 games with the Stars last season, Oleksiak scored five goals — including this beauty against the Blues — and seven points, though at 6-foot-7 tall and 255 pounds, he isn’t necessarily known for offensive ability.

With this signing, the Stars now have eight defenseman locked into contracts for next season, with about $18.5 million committed to the position right now, per CapFriendly.

That doesn’t include third overall pick Miro Heiskanen, who signed his entry-level deal last month and is seen as a dynamic blue line talent with a bright future in Dallas.

Under Pressure: Patrick Marleau

By Cam TuckerAug 4, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

This post is part of Maple Leafs Day on PHT…

The youth movement in Toronto took an interesting twist this summer, with the signing of long-time Sharks forward Patrick Marleau. 

The deal for the 37-year-old forward? Three years with an annual average value of $6.25 million and a no-movement clause, per CapFriendly. That makes Marleau the Maple Leafs’ highest paid player heading into next season.

While Marleau is getting older — he celebrates his 38th birthday in September, when training camp rolls around — he was still productive during his latter years in San Jose, scoring 27 goals last season. He also played the full 82-game regular season schedule.

His point production isn’t anywhere close to his peak of 80-plus points on two occasions with the Sharks, but he’s still been able to score at an impressive rate, especially given his age.

Now, the question becomes: Can he do that over these next three years on a new team, as he continues to get older, the younger players around him enter their prime years and, perhaps most pressing of all, the game gets quicker?

On the day Marleau signed, Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock defended the decision, lauding Marleau’s skating ability and veteran experience against the opposition’s best players.

There is a history between coach and player dating back to the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics with the gold-medal winning Canadian team, so it’s clear Babcock and the organization believe Marleau still has something to offer for what has become a young, skilled and exciting team in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto’s rebuild has accelerated in just over a year. Having the opportunity to select Auston Matthews at No. 1 overall helps. With Matthews, and fellow dynamic rookies William Nylander and Mitch Marner up front, the Maple Leafs were able to make the playoffs in the East.

They pushed the Washington Capitals in a difficult first-round series, which means the expectations for this young core group in Toronto are likely to be greater in 2017-18. It wasn’t that long ago Babcock was predicting “pain” at the beginning of his tenure.

The Leafs also signed veteran forward Dominic Moore to a one-year deal and veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey to a two-year deal. The combined cap hit between them is $4 million, but they are moves that add more experienced players for a team that could be entering its window sooner than previously expected.

Marleau has had a great career, with 508 goals scored and 1,082 points in 1,493 career games, all with San Jose so far. But he’s not a rental. This isn’t the Maple Leafs adding an extra piece in early March to solidify an area of their roster for a run at the Stanley Cup three months later. It’s three years, big money, and a no-movement clause for a player pushing 40 while entering perhaps the most high-pressure hockey environment in the world.

He joins the Maple Leafs at a time when the club shows great potential for the next few years, courtesy the young talent throughout their lineup. It also means considerable pressure following a rebuild.

On a deal with less money or term, one could argue Marleau may be able to fly slightly under the radar.

But not at an average of more than $6 million per year. Not in Toronto.

“That’s what everybody wants. I think every team expects that out of themselves,” Marleau recently told Hockey Talk on Sirius XM.

“That is not going to be any different. Having played as long as I have and knowing the ups and downs of the season, you’ve got to learn from those. It’s all a challenge and it’s all an opportunity. I think that with this group of guys I’m extremely excited about making that long playoff run.”

USA Hockey won’t put NHL players on Olympic roster

1 Comment
Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) Wisconsin’s Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994.

Detroit Red Wings executive Chris Chelios, Yale coach Keith Allain, Boston University assistant Scott Young and former Buffalo Sabres coach Ron Rolston will make up Granato’s staff. Longtime USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson will serve as general manager.

USA Hockey announced the appointments at a news conference Friday.

Granato was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Johannson was on the management staff for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics and has been GM for the world juniors and world championships.